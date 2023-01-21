Interior Secretary Deb Haaland hears from Indian boarding school survivors in Arizona

Clutching neatly typed sheets, April Hiosik Ignacio talked about her family's five generations dealing with Indian boarding schools. In the late 19th century, she said, O'odham children were rounded up by "boots" — U. S. Army soldiers — who swept them to faraway boarding schools established by the federal government to "civilize" Native kids.

Ignacio told of her great-grandfather, who was orphaned and eventually sent off to Carlisle Indian School in Pennsylvania. The young man, whose name had been changed to Jose Ignacio, wrote letters to the rancher he worked for, and was finally able to come home to the Southwest.

Later, he sent his children to the Tucson Indian School, where children would later describe abuse at the hands of the people in charge.

"My grandmother's sister got her tongue split for speaking the O'odham language," April Ignacio said. "She had to sit at her desk for hours with blood-soaked saliva overflowing across her hands and her dress."

Ignacio's story was one of many told Friday during the latest stop on the "Road to Healing Tour," created by the U.S. Interior Department to create a record of the worst abuses in the 367 boarding schools run by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and later the Bureau of Indian Education.

The series of listening sessions, headed by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, is part of a larger initiative to examine the troubled legacy of federal boarding schools and the policies that led to them.

"Our goal is to create opportunities for people to share their stories, but also to help connect with your needs for trauma-informed support and to facilitate the collection of a permanent oral history," said Haaland, who was accompanied by Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., and Gila River Indian Community Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis.

The event, attended by nearly 200 people, was held at Gila Crossing Community School in the Gila River Indian Community. The school opened its doors in 1899 and in 2019, it was replaced by a new school facility built through a partnership between the tribe and the Bureau of Indian Education.

Several tribal members offered their personal recollections or spoke about how their parents' or grandparents' experiences shaped family life for generations to come.

'My mother never learned how to be a mother'

Nora Cherry's mother, Ena Dodd, was first sent to the Sherman Indian School in Riverside, California, when she was 7 or 8. Later, she was sent to the Phoenix Indian School. Cherry, a Luiseño and member of the San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians in San Diego County, said one effect of the boarding schools was that young Indigenous kids never learned to be parents.

"It comes down to the separation as a child from their parents," she said, "from families just being torn apart and not learning from their elders." She said her own family suffers from alcoholism and drug abuse.

"And I see it in my own parenting," Cherry said. "I see in my daughter the things that I didn't do that my mother didn't know to do or show me because she never had a mother."

In an exclusive interview with The Arizona Republic, Haaland said the boarding school initiative was probably the project she was most proud of in the two years she's served as the first Native American Cabinet secretary.

"I just feel like that is such a huge issue," she said. Intergenerational trauma has been something tribes have grappled with for more than a century. "I feel that that work has a massive effect on so many people and the relationships that they have and the way they are able to go about their everyday lives."

April Ignacio talked about her family legacy as she told her great-grandfather's story. Jose Ignacio married Placita and in the 1920s, the couple moved to what is now known as Sells, today the capital city of the Tohono O'odham Nation.

Deciding their children needed a Western-style education so they could survive in the world, the Ignacios approached the schools in Sells to educate their kids.

"But the Sells Agency school was set up for white children of the BIA and Indian Health agencies," she said. "So they had to send their kids away to the Tucson Indian School."

It was there the children suffered abuse and injuries.

The Ignacio family overcame the ordeal: Jose went on to become the first chairman of the Tohono O'odham Nation, while another relative became an O'odham linguist. April Ignacio is the founder of a community action group, Indivisible Tohono.

Pershlie Ami is a Hopi from the village of Walpi who attended Phoenix Indian School. She recounted how Hopi men served time in the infamous Alcatraz federal prison for refusing to send their kids to boarding school.

"Can you imagine having your child being ripped from your arms?" Ami said.

But one of the things she said she always wonders about is what happened to kids who went on "outings." Those were arranged by school staff so boarding school students could earn spending money.

"People would just come and pick up kids and nobody would know who those people were," she said.

Ami's one and only outing turned out badly. "In seventh grade, a family took me to their home and asked me to pick up dog poop all over the house," she said. The dog had apparently voided wherever it wanted, and the family decided an Indian kid should deal with it.

"I refused," Ami said.

The family sent her back to the school where she was severely punished. She was never allowed to go on outings again.

"I always wondered what happened to those other kids," she said. "Were those kids on outings sexually abused or otherwise inappropriately treated? Just because we wanted to have some spending money?"

Next steps in the 'Road to Healing'

Haaland, whose own grandparents were taken from their homeland in the Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico and sent away to boarding schools, said the work to heal Native people and their descendants from the effects of the schools is not done yet.

"But I'm hoping that in the end that the healing that will come about because of the boarding school initiative will really help a lot of people," Haaland said.

To help with healing, trauma-informed counselors were on hand to support people who were having a particularly hard time discussing their experiences or their family's experiences. And Haaland said the work of collecting oral histories and starting the healing process should also give the agency an idea of what resources would be needed.

The Interior secretary said she and her staff had visited the Phoenix Indian School Visitor Center on Thursday and learned more about the history of the school, which was open from 1891 to 1990.

"The road to healing will continue through 2023," Haaland said. "We have more events to do in every part of the United States."

The transcripts from the sessions will be included in a report now in progress, with an oral history component so boarding school students, survivors and their families will have their voices recorded in perpetuity.

The next stop on the tour is Sunday in Many Farms, on the Navajo Nation.

