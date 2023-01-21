ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Letter: Tennessee tried to remove Planned Parenthood from program before HIV grant cut

By Micaela A Watts and Corinne S Kennedy, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37HqZl_0kM6WYqm00

A letter from an attorney representing Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi outlines steps the state took to void a decade-long partnership in which Planned Parenthood received grant funding through the state for HIV-related services, namely condom distribution and HIV testing in Memphis.

The letter was sent to Tennessee Department of Health's general counsel about two months before Planned Parenthood and several nonprofits learned the state would no longer accept federal funding from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control for HIV-related services.

In the Nov. 16 letter obtained by The Commercial Appeal, attorney Alan Schoenfeld said the state's attempts to disqualify Planned Parenthood from the HIV funding and terminate a long-standing memorandum of understanding between the healthcare organization and the state health department were both unlawful and in violation of Planned Parenthood's constitutional rights.

The letter offers insight into the increasingly fraught relationship between the state and Planned Parenthood.

"Regrettably, however, the Planned Parenthood has been a consistent target of unlawful efforts to disqualify it from government programs, for reasons entirely unrelated to the programs at issue," Schoenfeld wrote.

The Tennessee Department of Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter or the department's relationship with Planned Parenthood on Friday afternoon.

Tennessee healthcare:Tennessee to cut off funding to nonprofits for HIV prevention, testing, treatment

What we know:HIV funding stopped for Tennessee nonprofits

The letter referenced a similar action to strip Planned Parenthood from federal funding in two separate attempts in 2012 and 2017. The later attempt occurred in Shelby County when former County Commissioner Terry Roland brought a motion forward to strip a $115,000 county grant meant for condom distribution through Planned Parenthood.

The motion, at the time, was interpreted not as an indictment on condom distribution, but an indictment on abortion and Planned Parenthood. The motion failed in a 7-5 vote.

Tennessee plans to fund HIV programs through metro health departments

On Wednesday, community-based nonprofits, healthcare organizations and Planned Parenthood were formally notified of the state's decision to stop accepting some federal funding for HIV-related programming.

The move was met with shock from organization leaders. The timing is mid-grant cycle, and it leaves small nonprofits, as well as Planned Parenthood, on the hook to come up with other funding strategies for HIV-related services. Most of the organizations provide direct service to lower-income Tennesseans.

While the federal Ryan White Part B program remains unaffected, TDH plans to discontinue accepting funds from two other pots of money to pay for HIV-related services at nonprofits. According to the TDH website, those grants helped fund: "HIV counseling, testing and referral, HIV partner counseling and referral services, HIV health education and risk reduction programs, HIV prevention for positive individuals, public information programs, a toll-free HIV/STD hotline, capacity building programs, and a quality assurance and evaluation component."

The state will still fund HIV programs through the state’s six metro health departments, located in Shelby, Davidson, Knox, Madison, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

"The funding for this HIV prevention program is very important and it's important that it is spent effectively and efficiently in the ways that best serve Tennessee," Gov. Bill Lee told reporters Friday. "We think we can do that better than the strings attached with the federal dollars that came our way and that's why we made that decision."

Though CDC funding to community-based organizations will officially cease on May 31, the state health department has already scrubbed Planned Parenthood from its website as a listed free condom distributor. According to the internet archiving service the Wayback Machine, Planned Parenthood had previously been listed by TDH as a condom distributor.

Tennessee and the South in general remain HIV transmission hotspots. Preliminary CDC data show 831 new cases of HIV were diagnosed across Tennessee in 2021 and 575 new cases were diagnosed in the first nine months of 2022.

According to the federal agency, Shelby County is part of the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. initiative because it is one of 50 local areas that account for more than half of all new HIV diagnoses across the country.

AHEAD, which solely tracks HIV-related data, includes a data subset for Shelby County. According to AHEAD, Shelby County saw 232 new HIV diagnoses in 2022.

The CDC has not returned a request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Micaela Watts is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal covering issues tied to access and equity. She can be reached at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com.

Corinne S Kennedy covers healthcare, real estate and economic development for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached via email at Corinne.Kennedy@CommercialAppeal.com

Comments / 12

Barbara Harper
4d ago

I find it suspicious that all of this was brought up in the first place. Another distraction. Another way to upset the nation. Our government & those operating systems are deranged.

Reply
2
Related
WSMV

3 kids die from the flu in Tennessee

The City of La Vergne has asked the Tennessee P.O.S.T. Commission to decertify four of the five police officers fired earlier this month. Metro Parks officials said the cleanup at Brookmeade Park could take four months to complete. New juvenile justice center included in Mayor's capitol budget plan. Updated: 1...
TENNESSEE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Tennessee

Black bears have made a significant comeback in after spending the better part of the twentieth century in decline. Due to dedicated conservation efforts, bear hunting has also returned to the state, partly as a way to help control the increasing bear population. Some of the local bears grow to truly impressive sizes. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Tennessee!
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?

A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child. What is Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law?. A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Governor broaches paid family medical leave – again

Three years after shelving a family medical leave plan, Gov. Bill Lee appears ready to dust off the proposal in an effort to recruit and keep state employees. A day before his second inauguration, the Republican governor told reporters he is interested in looking at methods to improve the state’s “attractiveness” as an employer. “We […] The post Governor broaches paid family medical leave – again appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
KSNT News

New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
TOPEKA, KS
The Tomahawk

Tennessee fiber hemp project receives $5 million in grant funding

The United States Department of Agriculture is investing over three billion dollars in various research projects studying climate-smart agriculture. One such project–a collaborative effort between Tennessee State University, the University of Tennessee, the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee (HAT), and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture–was awarded nearly five million dollars last December.
TENNESSEE STATE
courieranywhere.com

TWRA receiving reports of sick raccoons in west Tennessee

Numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections have recently been reported to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the agency said. TWRA recommends caution and avoiding interaction with sick wildlife. It’s also a good time to make sure that pets’ vaccinations are up to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Baby Wyatt' Authorities work to identify baby found in lake

On March 26, 2020, a fisherman found the body of a newborn floating along the banks of Melton Lake. Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for tips to help identify the boy. Baby Wyatt’ Authorities work to identify baby found …. On March 26,...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Tennessee lawmakers propose free school breakfast, lunch program for students

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are sponsoring legislation which would create free meals for students. SB0208/HB0255 is sponsored by Senator Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun-D1) and Representative Kevin Raper (R-Cleveland-D24) in their respective chambers. The bill calls on each Tennessee school board to create a breakfast and lunch program that provides the meals...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy