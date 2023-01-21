Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Will LeBron James play vs. Memphis?

LOS ANGELES, Calif. —There aren't too many better places to make history than Crypto.Com Arena, formerly the Staples Center. The home of the Los Angeles Lakers is where the Memphis Grizzlies will attempt to set a new franchise record for consecutive wins.

The Grizzlies (31-13) have won 11 straight games ahead of Friday's nationally televised matchup against the Lakers. This will be the first of five consecutive road games against Western Conference opponents.

The Lakers (20-25) have struggled this season, but they are 6-4 in their last 10 games. LeBron James continues to play stellar basketball at the age of 38, but his status for the game is in question. The Lakers have listed James as questionable due to left ankle soreness.

Memphis has a clean injury report outside of Danny Green's continued recovery from offseason ACL surgery and Ziaire Williams being listed as questionable due to a non-COVID illness. Williams. If Williams is unable to play, David Roddy could be in line for rotation minutes.

While the Grizzlies have left a lot to be desired in terms of 3-point shooting, the Lakers haven't been better. Memphis is 20th in 3-point percentage, while the Lakers rank 27th. Both offenses are similar in how they value inside scoring. Memphis leads the NBA in paint points per game, and L.A. is second.

The stats suggest that this style of play favors the Grizzlies. Memphis ranks fourth in the NBA in opponents paint points per game, while the Lakers are 25th.

The Grizzlies won all three meeting against the Lakers last season.

Follow along for live updates.