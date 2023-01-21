ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County

By Hannah Falcon
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZK6v9_0kM6W8EN00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

More than 3,500 Missourians have seen marijuana charges disappear this year following the implementation of Amendment 3, but no one in Boone County or Callaway County is among them.

Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday and Missouri residents 21 years old and older can now legally possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana.

Courts have six months from Dec. 8 to expunge misdemeanor marijuana charges and one year to expunge felony marijuana charges. According to the Office of State Courts Administrator, 3,518 expungements occurred as of Thursday.

Boone County is among several Mid-Missouri counties and cities to approve an April ballot question asking voters if they want to implement a 3% local sales tax on recreational marijuana. Boone County Commissioner Kip Kendrick said the commission would like to use the first funds from that tax to pay for the circuit court's expungement costs.

"There is kind of a narrative going around that the expungements are automatic, and they are to a certain extent for the individual, right," Kendrick said. "Individuals can expect their records to be expunged, but on the processing side that's certainly not the case. It is going to be a heavy workload for the circuit clerk and for the judges and for the clerks who work in the courthouse."

Gov. Mike Parson is recommending $19 million be allocated to the state judicial system in the 2024 fiscal year budget. Parson's legislative team said some of that is to help circuit courts with additional costs from marijuana expungement.

"There should be money coming in from the state, and having served in the general assembly and working on the budget, I know not to hold our breaths, right," Kendrick said.

Dan Viets, Missouri representative for NORML and co-author of Amendment 3, said hundreds of thousands of Missourians are expected to have marijuana charges expunged.

"Employment, makes it far easier to find a job, in dealing with landlords in finding a home to rent, or in obtaining a loan from a lender for a home or a car," Viets said. "Those are the primary areas where expungement can really be life-changing."

The post Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 2

Related
kjluradio.com

Illinois man sentenced to six years in Missouri prison after he's caught with stolen goods in Callaway County

An Illinois man accused of crimes in mid-Missouri will spend the next six years in a Missouri prison. Patrick Butler, of Auburn, Illinois, was arrested last November in Callaway County, following an investigation just north of Steedman. He’s accused of stealing a truck in Illinois, then stealing a camper from Jefferson City. When deputies found him in Callaway County, he took off on foot but was captured a short time later.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
ksmu.org

Socialist group in Springfield protests ‘fearmongering’ Missouri Senate bill

On Monday night, downtown Springfield saw a protest by people opposing a new Missouri bill concerning transgender student-athletes and so-called critical race theory. About 60 people gathered at Park Central Square on a biting January evening. The mostly college-age crowd protested Missouri Senate Bill 42, which would ban teaching critical race theory in public schools and prevent transgender girls from joining school-sponsored girls’ sports.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kwos.com

Strong comments from Missouri Attorney General after drag show

Attorney General Andrew Bailey says Columbia school officials should resign if they knew drag performers were included in last week’s Columbia Diversity Event. Bailey says those officials should step down or be fired if they knew the drag queens would take part and district leaders still brought children to the event.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Bailey announces 2024 bid for attorney general; was sworn in for AG spot in early January

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri Attorney Gen. Andrew Bailey announced in a Monday press release that he will be running in 2024 to try to serve a full term in the position. Baily was sworn in as Attorney General earlier this month. He was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson on Nov. 23, following Eric Schmitt’s election to the U.S. Senate. The post Bailey announces 2024 bid for attorney general; was sworn in for AG spot in early January appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri realtors vow to fight GOP push to make it harder to amend state constitution

The Missouri Association of Realtors, an organization that spent millions in recent years on two successful initiative petition campaigns, is warning lawmakers it will oppose anything more than tinkering with the way the constitution is amended by voters. During testimony Tuesday before the House Elections and Elected Officials Committee, Sam Licklider, lobbyist for the realtors, […] The post Missouri realtors vow to fight GOP push to make it harder to amend state constitution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover Missouri’s Coldest January on Record

Missouri, also called the “Show Me State,” is located in the midwestern United States. It is in Tornado Alley and is widely known for its numerous severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. Moreover, the weather overall can be pretty extreme and varied, with temperatures rising and dropping drastically within hours. Although its winters aren’t as harsh as those in other northern states, the temperatures can sometimes be extremely low. Since January is generally considered the coldest month of winter, let’s discover which year claims Missouri’s coldest January on record!
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

A state spotlight on Missouri’s seniors

JOPLIN, Mo. — An executive order, signed last week by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, means a state spotlight has a new focus, Missouri’s seniors. “This generation of seniors is generally healthier than their parents were and they’re going to live longer than their parents did or will. And it’s, it’s a concern. So there’s a huge shift there that we need to be prepared for,” said Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency for Aging, Region X Dir.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

How 2022 Gun Sales in Missouri Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Bench trial scheduled for Basye-CPS lawsuit

An emergency hearing in a former state representative's lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools to get his name on the April election ballot is set for Tuesday afternoon. The post Bench trial scheduled for Basye-CPS lawsuit appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Callaway Sheriff back in court in DWI case

Callaway County Clay Chism had a Monday court appearance in his DWI arrest. Chism was picked up by Moberly Police last October and was charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. Officers say he had crashed his private car into a concrete barrier at a fast food restaurant and smelled of alcohol.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy