kotatv.com
South Dakota Legislature sends housing funding bill to governor
PERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - After over two hours of debate Monday, the House passes Senate Bill 41 that will release $200 million in state and federal money for housing infrastructure. The bill would give rule-making authority to the South Dakota Housing Authority. It would also finally release $150 million in...
kotatv.com
Gov. Noem’s personal cell phone hacked
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem’s personal cell phone number has been hacked and used to make hoax calls. A press release shared from Noem’s office Monday reported that she had no involvement in the calls. This incident follows the leak of Gov. Noem and...
kotatv.com
Black Hills bigger than Roe rally in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fifty years ago the Supreme Court issued a 7-2 decision in Roe vs Wade, giving women the right to choose to continue a pregnancy. In 2022, this constitutional right to abortion ended in certain states. Sunday, the South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization for...
kotatv.com
Real-life ‘Top Gun’ from South Dakota finally recognized for Korean War dogfight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Retired U.S. Navy Capt. E. Royce Williams (from Wilmot, S.D.) earned the Silver Star for his service in the Korean War, including 70 combat missions. But there was something always missing. In November 1952, then-Lt. Williams led three F9F Panthers in a ground support mission...
kotatv.com
Cooking with Eric - Creamy, Spicy Chicken Thighs
The South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization (NOW, SD) for women hosted a "Black Hills Bigger Than Roe Rally."
kotatv.com
The weather pattern gets colder and more unsettled through the week.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong northwesterly flow aloft will bring unsettled weather to the area this week. Several disturbances will bring snow showers to the northern hills and in northeast Wyoming at times. Later this week and this weekend, a frigid arctic airmass will dive south into the...
kotatv.com
An active weather pattern is setting up this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A few snow showers are possible tonight, mainly for the northern Black Hills. A dusting of snow is likely for some with a few potentially up to 1″. Temperatures will be in the 20s. For Tuesday, expect a fair amount of sunshine with passing...
