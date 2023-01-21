Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro Loosens His Predecessor’s Notoriously Strict Gift Ban for Top Officials

HARRISBURG, PA. - Pennsylvania is stuck in the past, refusing to budge on its minimum wage of $7.25 per hour – a rate that has not changed since the federal government set it in 2009. This refusal to change has been causing financial hardship for low-wage workers in the Keystone State. Moreover, it comes at a time when 23 other states have increased their minimum wage this month, providing much-needed relief to millions across the country.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO