Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Description Of 49ers vs. Cowboys
The 49ers scored a big win at home on Sunday over the NFC rival Cowboys to reach their third conference championship of the Kyle Shanahan era. After the game, FOX's Erin Andrews caught up with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and had three words to describe the game: "What a battle." The Niners ...
Look: Paige Spiranac's Reaction To Brett Maher Is Going Viral
Paige Spiranac is keeping tabs on Sunday's NFL playoff action. When embattled Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher's first extra point attempt against the San Francisco 49ers was blocked, Spiranac dropped a viral tweet about it. "The Cowboys sideline looking at Brett Maher," she wrote, adding a ...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Micah Parsons Jabs Deebo Samuel After Cowboys’ Loss to 49ers
The Dallas pass rusher was quick respond to a celebratory post shared by the 49ers receiver after San Francisco’s divisional round win.
Cowboys Fan Goes Viral for Reaction to Final Play in Loss to 49ers
Believe it or not, there is such a thing as being too passionate about sports. One Dallas Cowboys fan showed us why that’s possible following the team’s 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. A video of a Cowboys fan went viral on Twitter recently after he absolutely...
Cowboys fans brawl as they watch team lose to 49ers in playoff game
Dallas Cowboys fans took out their frustrations on each other as they watched their team fall to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in the playoffs.
Micah Parsons effortlessly sent 310-pound Mike McGlinchey airborne and fans were in awe
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons weighs 245 pounds. San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey weighs 310. Basic physics suggests the larger man would have the advantage in a one-on-one matchup in the trenches. Basic physics, however, would fail to account for Parsons’ explosiveness and ability to create leverage. That’s...
Cooper Manning had a funny 'third-favorite' Brock Purdy promo on Fox
Fox found a perfect candidate to promote the San Francisco 49ers’ divisional-round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys over the weekend. In the promo, Cooper Manning, the brother of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli, recounted the Niners’ two quarterback injuries that led them to their third-choice option, Brock Purdy.
’Sons of Anarchy’s Kim Coates Rage Tweets at Tony Romo During Bills-Bengals Game
Kim Coates is channeling his Sons of Anarchy character Tig Trager and letting a yappy commentator have it during the Bills-Bengals game. Coates is a dyed-in-the-wool Buffalo Bills fan. Last year, he lamented his beloved team’s January 23rd loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. “Heartbreak. Total 100 percent heartbreak....
Jodi Ewart Shadoff and her TV sports anchor husband Adam finally get a home game at LPGA Tournament of Champions
The first time Jodi Ewart Shadoff met her husband Adam was during her sophomore year at the University of New Mexico. Adam, a local TV reporter, interviewed Jodi after that first round in Albuquerque, and as the young Englishwoman kept playing well, they kept talking. That conference victory eventually led...
Everyone Has The Same Question For John Lynch Tonight
Did John Lynch teleport onto the field on Sunday night? One moment, the San Francisco 49ers general manager was in the booth, watching the final drive of the game by the Dallas Cowboys offense. The next moment, Lynch was down celebrating on the field. "Did John Lynch parachute down to the field? ...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet San Francisco 49ers Fred Warner’s Wife, Sydney Warner
Fred Warner, a football middle linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, has performed magnificently in the recent match against Dallas. His versatility was on full display, and he was literally all over the field. Meanwhile, the NFL pro’s personal life is also flourishing. Fred Warner’s wife, Sydney Warner, doesn’t need an introduction. She is a well-known model and personality from Alabama. So get to know her full background in this Sydney Warner wiki.
Herm Edwards slams Cowboys for savage Dak Prescott turnover tweet
Count Herm Edwards among those who didn’t like the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott tweet. After the 49ers defeated the Cowboys 19-12 on Sunday to advance to the NFC Championship game, the Cowboys’ Twitter account threw Prescott under the bus. “Dak Prescott gave the ball away twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds,” the account sent out. Edwards appeared on ESPN’s “This Just In” on Monday and said the post rubbed him the wrong way. “What I want to say, I can’t say on air because I’m a...
Josh Allen’s girlfriend, Brittany Williams, ‘so proud’ of Bills QB after crushing loss
Brittany Williams is “so proud” of everything boyfriend Josh Allen accomplished with the Bills this season. One day after the Bengals dominated the Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs, Williams took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a touching tribute to Buffalo’s fifth-year quarterback. “So proud of this man. You are the most amazing & selfless person I know. Through all the highs of this season and the many, many trials of adversity your team faced, you remained the same & never wavered. A true leader,” Williams wrote. “The story is already written. So much to be proud of. So...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt’s Relationship Timeline
Never "Mr. Irrelevant" to her! Brock Purdy has had girlfriend Jenna Brandt by his side on his unexpected journey in the NFL. Purdy was given the not-so-flattering nickname — a moniker dubbed every year — when he was selected by the San Francisco 49ers as the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft. Less than […]
It's so fun to laugh at Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. The Dallas Cowboys are a national treasure. A true gift that keeps on giving. A franchise that specializes in fun but does so with a heavy does of sadness on the side.
NBC Sports
Mattress Mack shades Dak after loss to 49ers costs him $2M
Everything is bigger in Texas, including the gambling losses. The Dallas Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the 49ers in NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium proved to be costly for the team and one high-stakes gambler. Local Texas mattress salesman, Jim McIngvale, also known as "Mattress Mack," is known...
