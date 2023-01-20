ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Description Of 49ers vs. Cowboys

The 49ers scored a big win at home on Sunday over the NFC rival Cowboys to reach their third conference championship of the Kyle Shanahan era. After the game, FOX's Erin Andrews caught up with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and had three words to describe the game:  "What a battle." The Niners ...
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac's Reaction To Brett Maher Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac is keeping tabs on Sunday's NFL playoff action. When embattled Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher's first extra point attempt against the San Francisco 49ers was blocked, Spiranac dropped a viral tweet about it. "The Cowboys sideline looking at Brett Maher," she wrote, adding a ...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Micah Parsons effortlessly sent 310-pound Mike McGlinchey airborne and fans were in awe

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons weighs 245 pounds. San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey weighs 310. Basic physics suggests the larger man would have the advantage in a one-on-one matchup in the trenches. Basic physics, however, would fail to account for Parsons’ explosiveness and ability to create leverage. That’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Question For John Lynch Tonight

Did John Lynch teleport onto the field on Sunday night? One moment, the San Francisco 49ers general manager was in the booth, watching the final drive of the game by the Dallas Cowboys offense. The next moment, Lynch was down celebrating on the field. "Did John Lynch parachute down to the field? ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet San Francisco 49ers Fred Warner’s Wife, Sydney Warner

Fred Warner, a football middle linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, has performed magnificently in the recent match against Dallas. His versatility was on full display, and he was literally all over the field. Meanwhile, the NFL pro’s personal life is also flourishing. Fred Warner’s wife, Sydney Warner, doesn’t need an introduction. She is a well-known model and personality from Alabama. So get to know her full background in this Sydney Warner wiki.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Herm Edwards slams Cowboys for savage Dak Prescott turnover tweet

Count Herm Edwards among those who didn’t like the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott tweet. After the 49ers defeated the Cowboys 19-12 on Sunday to advance to the NFC Championship game, the Cowboys’ Twitter account threw Prescott under the bus. “Dak Prescott gave the ball away twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds,” the account sent out. Edwards appeared on ESPN’s “This Just In” on Monday and said the post rubbed him the wrong way. “What I want to say, I can’t say on air because I’m a...
New York Post

Josh Allen’s girlfriend, Brittany Williams, ‘so proud’ of Bills QB after crushing loss

Brittany Williams is “so proud” of everything boyfriend Josh Allen accomplished with the Bills this season. One day after the Bengals dominated the Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs, Williams took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a touching tribute to Buffalo’s fifth-year quarterback. “So proud of this man. You are the most amazing & selfless person I know. Through all the highs of this season and the many, many trials of adversity your team faced, you remained the same & never wavered. A true leader,” Williams wrote. “The story is already written. So much to be proud of. So...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It's so fun to laugh at Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. The Dallas Cowboys are a national treasure. A true gift that keeps on giving. A franchise that specializes in fun but does so with a heavy does of sadness on the side.
NBC Sports

Mattress Mack shades Dak after loss to 49ers costs him $2M

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the gambling losses. The Dallas Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the 49ers in NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium proved to be costly for the team and one high-stakes gambler. Local Texas mattress salesman, Jim McIngvale, also known as "Mattress Mack," is known...
DALLAS, TX

