ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

82 underclassmen officially eligible for 2023 NFL draft

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lO5IO_0kM6UzYh00

Just over 80 players have officially declared to enter the 2023 draft early.

The NFL released its annual list of players who had entered the draft after their third year of eligibility on Friday. Of the 82 players who officially declared, 69 are leaving school early while 13 underclassmen are declaring for the draft after getting their degrees.

The list of 13 includes Alabama LB Will Anderson and Tide QB Bryce Young. Those two players are expected to be selected in the top five on April 27.

The group of 69 early entries includes a lot of potential first-round picks like Florida QB Anthony Richardson, Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer, TCU WR Quentin Johnston and Penn State DB Joey Porter Jr.

The number of players leaving school for the 2023 draft is down from a season ago. A total of 100 players — 73 early entries and 27 graduates — declared for the draft in 2022. And the number of 2022 draft declarations was down from 2021, when 128 players declared for the draft.

Are NIL and the transfer portal a factor?

While three years is hardly enough of a sample size to make sweeping conclusions about the declining number of early draft entries, it is worth wondering if college athletics’ rule changes are playing a significant factor in that decline.

The NCAA has granted players the ability to transfer immediately and make money off their own image rights over the course of the past two years. That has led to players transferring to other schools for more playing time and a better shot at the NFL. And you can’t discount the ability to make more endorsement money at a different school as well.

The NCAA’s loosening of NIL rules allows players who may be on the fringes of making it to the NFL to make significant cash off their likenesses while in college and potentially entice them to stay for another season. There are undoubtedly many players who will make more money via endorsements by playing college football than they would in the NFL next season.

Here’s the complete list of underclassmen who are eligible for the draft from the NFL.

Underclassmen eligible for 2023 NFL draft

Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh

Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

Jordan Addison, WR, USC

M.J. Anderson, DE, Iowa State

Will Anderson, DE, Alabama (graduate)

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State

Alex Austin, DB, Oregon State

Deonte Banks, DB, Maryland

Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

Anthony Bradford, G, LSU

Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida

Demario Douglas, WR, Liberty (graduate)

Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

Zach Evans, RB, Mississippi

Emmanuel Forbes, DB, Mississippi State

Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame (graduate)

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Christian Gonzalez, DB, Oregon

Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin

Ronnie Hickman, DB, Ohio State (graduate)

Brandon Hill, DB, Pittsburgh

Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern (graduate)

Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland

Antonio Johnson, DB, Texas A&M

Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State (graduate)

Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Jaylon Jones, DB, Texas A&M

Brandon Joseph, DB, Notre Dame

Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB

Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia (graduate)

Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford

Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

Cameron Mitchell, DB, Northwestern

Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina

Mike Morris, DE, Michigan (graduate)

Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

Lew Nichols, RB, Central Michigan

B.J. Ojulari, DE, LSU

J-Min Pelley, DT, Calgary (Canada)

Clark Phillips, DB, Utah

Joey Porter, DB, Penn State

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Eli Ricks, DB, Alabama

Kelee Ringo, DB, Georgia

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU

Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson (graduate)

Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Cam Smith, DB, South Carolina

Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan (graduate)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane (graduate)

Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Joseph Tippmann, C, Wisconsin

Rashad Torrence, DB, Florida

Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse

Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, USC

DJ Turner, DB, Michigan (graduate)

Carrington Valentine, DB, Kentucky

Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State

Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

Parker Washington, WR, Penn State

Garrett Williams, DB, Syracuse

Colby Wooden, DE, Auburn

Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (graduate)

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU offers 3-star defensive lineman from Arkansas

TJ Lindsey is a six-foot-five, 250-pound, three-star defensive lineman in the class of 2024. He is from Bryant, Arkansas, where he plays for Bryant High School. The Bryant Hornets finished the 2022 season 12-0 and were champions of class 7A in Arkansas, the highest classification in Arkansas. LSU is thin at the defensive line, so Lindsey would be a very nice addition to the 2024 recruiting class.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Report: Texans Could Be Closing In On Head Coaching Hire

Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in? Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy. Ryans starred at ...
HOUSTON, TX
Sportscasting

Firing DC Leslie Frazier is Bills’ 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss

Bills: Firing DC Leslie Frazier is 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss The Buffalo Bills came into the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites. They go out as no better than the third-best team in the AFC. That's because the Cincinnati Bengals absolutely embarrassed the Buffalo on its home field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, 27-10. With the Western New York snow falling and Damar Hamlin in attendance, the Bills could do nothing offensively or defensively. Joe Burrow and the Bengals destroyed Buffalo and are now the AFC team that is the challenger to Patrick Mahomes...
CINCINNATI, OH
Sportico

McDonald’s All-American Rejection Puts Overtime Elite Star in a Pickle

In the swiftly changing world of elite youth sports, the venerable McDonald’s All-American all-star basketball game suddenly finds itself facing criticism from a Jeff Bezos-backed basketball academy over the question of what constitutes a modern high school. McDonald’s will announce its final rosters on Tuesday for the March event in Houston, which features both boys and girls from the 2023 graduating class. But a controversy surrounding the choices erupted earlier this month, when the McDonald’s selection committee left Kentucky recruit Robert Dillingham, a consensus top-10 player now with the Overtime Elite (OTE) basketball program in Atlanta, off the list of 700...
KENTUCKY STATE
FanSided

Bill O’Brien hired by Patriots: 3 Alabama replacements to hire as offensive coordinator

Bill O’Brien is officially gone from Alabama football as he’s been hired by the Patriots. Now who can the Crimson Tide get to replace him?. It finally happened. Whether Alabama football fans thought it was a pipe dream or too outlandish to be reality, the Crimson Tide are now free from overly frustrating offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien after he accepted the same role with the New England Patriots for a return to the NFL.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
102.5 The Bone

Are the Bengals the NFL's next great villains?

Five years from now, when the Bengals have won three Super Bowls and the entire NFL world outside Cincinnati loathes everything in orange and black, we can pinpoint the moment where everything changed, where the Bengals went from lovable scamps to world-beating terrors:. Right there. During pregame warmups in Buffalo,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Petition Started Following Football Coach's Ousting

A group of football players at Bethune-Cookman have filed a petition to try and get Ed Reed reinstated as head coach. Bethune-Cookman running back Branden McDonald shared a photo of the petition on Twitter Saturday night. “We firmly believe that the abrupt dismissal of our newly hired head coach Ed ...
102.5 The Bone

Bills GM Brandon Beane takes shot at Bengals: 'Don't want to have to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'

Two days after an emphatic early playoff exit at the hands of the the Cincinnati Bengals, the wound is still fresh in Buffalo. The Bills general manager spoke with reporters on Sunday in his end-of-season news conference on the heels of Buffalo's 27-10 loss. He was asked if Buffalo should "adapt to" Cincinnati's roster construction plan that allowed them to build a strong receiving corps. He response included a not-so-subtle shot at the franchise that just beat his:
CINCINNATI, OH
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
35K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy