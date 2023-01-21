(WFRV) – What was once lost is now found… and turned into art. Jenny from the Kaukauna Library stopped by Local 5 Live with a glimpse into ‘The Museum of the Lost’. The Kaukauna Public Library has collected a large amount of lost and left behind items and has decided to create a temporary exhibit to attract patrons to the library in the hopes of reuniting items with their owners. The staff has come up with unique and entertaining titles for the objects, so even if you aren’t missing anything, you can enjoy the display.

