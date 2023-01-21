Read full article on original website
Late-night structure fire in Manitowoc prompts response from multiple engines
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple engines in Manitowoc County responded to a late-night fire on Sunday in the City of Manitowoc. According to a Facebook post by the Manitowoc Fire & Rescue Department, at 11:16 p.m., firefighters were sent to the 800 block of North 10th Street for a report of a structure fire.
Fire in Marinette County leaves one dead, State Fire Marshal investigating
WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Monday evening fire in Wausaukee left one person dead, and the incident is under investigation. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, on January 23 around 9:15 p.m., authorities were notified of a fire on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee. Authorities say that one person died in connection to the fire.
UPDATE: Power restored to affected customers in Denmark
DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a morning outage to thousands of people in Denmark, WPS says that power has been restored. According to WPS, power was restored to the Denmark area at 12:15 p.m. All of the customers that were affected by the outage have had their power restored.
Appleton police warn of ‘hundreds’ of accidental 911 calls from smart devices in last month
There is a growing problem at emergency dispatch centers across the country. While technology can make life easier, it’s also causing lots of undue 911 calls. Barrett Tryon explains. Appleton police warn of ‘hundreds’ of accidental …. There is a growing problem at emergency dispatch centers across...
Manitowoc Police ask public for information on two-vehicle crash
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are asking the public for any information leading up to a crash in Manitowoc that happened on Sunday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on January 22 around 11:30 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Waldo Boulevard and North 11th Street. Authorities say a grey Dodge Neon was driving westbound on Waldo Boulevard and a silver Toyota Rav4 was going northbound on North 11th Street when the two vehicles collided.
Woman arrested for OWI after getting trapped in vehicle tipped on its side in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was arrested for OWI – First Offense after officers in Menasha found her trapped inside a vehicle that was tipped on its side next to a power pole. According to the Menasha Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of...
Kewaunee Police Department swore in city’s first-ever female police chief
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Kewaunee Police Department swore in its first-ever female police chief on January 23. A ceremony took place at the Kewaunee City Hall in the Council Chambers and included presenting retiring Police Chief James Kleiman Jr. with an award and proclamation before officially swearing in new Police Chief, Robin Ann Mueller.
De Pere man charged with armed robberies, used dating app to meet victim
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Brown County is facing two armed robbery charges and reportedly met one of the victims through a dating app. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 28-year-old Marcus Rowan is charged with two counts of armed robbery. On January 5 around 2:45 a.m., officers were sent to a residence on Davies Avenue in Green Bay. The call was reportedly for a weapons call.
VIDEO: Wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hits officer, arrested for 3rd OWI and child neglect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hit an officer in central Wisconsin and was arrested for OWI and Neglecting a Child after allegedly leaving a family member’s child home alone. The Wausau Police Department provided the video about the incident on its Facebook...
Plan a winter getaway at Open Hearth Lodge Sister Bay
(WFRV) – Imagine watching the snow fall softly outside the window while warming yourself in front of a fireplace. Local 5 Live gives you a look inside Open Hearth Lodge in Sister Bay where you can have the perfect ending for a day of winter adventure in Door County.
All Canada Show this week in Green Bay
(WFRV) – If you’re ready to head up North and plan a trip to Canada, you don’t even need to leave Green Bay thanks to the All Canada Show. Steve Cegielski is the owner and he gives Local 5 Live viewers some things to think about when planning a trip including the need for a passport, what the ‘American Plan’ is, and what else you need to know when crossing the border.
Learn about the Bald Eagle at Eagle Days at 1000 Islands Environmental Center
(WFRV) – You see them more often this time of year, but what do you know about Bald Eagles in the area?. Local 5 Live gets details on how you can learn about these beautiful birds and celebrate them during Eagle Days at 1000 Islands Environmental Center. Details from...
Pet Saver: Jess
Meet Jess, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. This sweet pup is shy when meeting new people but warms up quickly with time and will choose to interact when she’s ready. She would do best in a quiet home with any...
Explore the menu at Brix in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – Whether it’s gourmet burgers or the always updated fresh menu, you’ll find something to love at Brix. Jacque stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at what’s new. Brix is located at 939 S. 8th Street in Manitowoc. Find them online at...
Peters’ Boyz Texas BBQ serving up authentic slow-cooked meats
(WFRV) – When pictures alone get your tastebuds going – you know the food is going to be good. Reggie and Amanda visited Local 5 Live with a look at their new business Peters’ Boyz Texas BBQ where flavorful slow-cooked meats are made with passion in an at-home atmosphere.
Trendy Tuesday: Vegan leather jacket
(WFRV) – Today’s Trendy Tuesday features an all-washable vegan leather jacket in another trend – the color of Olive. It’s on sale at $69.99 plus 20% off, bringing it down to $55.99. Sizes and quantities are limited. Shop local, either in store at Furs and Clothing...
‘Museum of the Lost’ exhibit at the Kaukauna Library
(WFRV) – What was once lost is now found… and turned into art. Jenny from the Kaukauna Library stopped by Local 5 Live with a glimpse into ‘The Museum of the Lost’. The Kaukauna Public Library has collected a large amount of lost and left behind items and has decided to create a temporary exhibit to attract patrons to the library in the hopes of reuniting items with their owners. The staff has come up with unique and entertaining titles for the objects, so even if you aren’t missing anything, you can enjoy the display.
Potawatomi Casino announces plans for upcoming sportsbook, joining Oneida as only other in state of Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Potawatomi Casino Hotel is set to get its very own sportsbook, joining the Oneida Casino as the only other in the state of Wisconsin. Construction will soon begin in the northwest corner of the casino, replacing the Northern Lights Theater and the Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill.
Appleton Public Library looking for poets to make their mark on the city
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Public Library, along with the city’s public works department, is calling on Appleton residents to submit their poems for their Sidewalk Poetry program. This is the 10th year of the project, but the first one partnered with the library. Community Partnership Supervisor...
Get your tickets now for Death by Chocolate event in downtown Appleton
(WFRV) – Two routes – lots of chocolate!. If you are a chocolate lover, there’s a popular event happening in downtown Appleton. Local 5 Live gets details on how to still get tickets, plus a sample of a tasting tour. TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW!. Join us for a...
