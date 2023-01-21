Read full article on original website
‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Is Hella Confusing, So Here’s Your ‘Teen Wolf’ Series Recap
The MTV series Teen Wolf is getting a sequel—Teen Wolf: The Movie, premiering on Paramount+ tomorrow—and it seems creator Jeff Davis is determined to confuse everyone. Directed by Russell Mulcahy, who was a key director on the series, and written by Davis, Teen Wolf: The Movie picks up 13 years after we last saw werewolf Scott McCall and his wolf pack. Before we get into this, let me start by saying even if you were a religious viewer of the series, Teen Wolf: The Movie does not make sense. Major characters were cut, either because the actors weren’t given the leeway...
Razzie Awards Issue Public Apology to ‘Firestarter’ Star Ryan Kiera Armstrong Over ‘Insensitive’ Nomination
The Razzie Awards are owning their own bad judgment. After nominating 11-year-old “Firestarter” star Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the Worst Actress category, Razzie co-founder John Wilson issued a statement rescinding the nomination and apologizing to Armstrong. “Sometimes, you do things without thinking, then you are called out for it,” Wilson said. “Then you get it. It’s why the Razzies were created in the first place. The recent valid criticism of the choice of 11-year-old Armstrong as a nominee for one of our awards brought our attention to how insensitive we’ve been in this instance. As a result, we have removed Armstrong’s name...
