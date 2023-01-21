Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Shakira, Emrata, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Coolidge, and more
It’s Friday, which means we have a round up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week. These celebrities got creative on the app, gaining millions of views. Get ready to be entertained below.
1. Emily Ratajkowski
Emrata proves she “does her own stunts” at a jaw dropping photoshoot.
@emrata
I do my own stunts 😎♬ BOOM - Tiesto
2. Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge makes her first TikTok with her Shotgun Wedding castmate Jennifer Lopez.
@jennifercoolidge Trying out TikTok! 💋👀 @jlo ♬ Jenny from the Block (Bronx Remix - Edit) - Jennifer Lopez
3. Shakira
Shakira encourages her fans to keep making dances to her record breaking song “Bzrp Music Session, Vol. 53”. This video has over 122.7 million views and the choreography was originally created by a fan.
@shakira
Loving your creations! Found this one from @belladose and had to try it!♬ Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 - Bizarrap & Shakira
4. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton makes a joke about the upcoming olympics.
@parishilton Classic mixup. 👸🏼😂🏅 #Sliving #ParisOlympics ♬ оригинальный звук - zotov
5. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian goes hard for the “British girl” viral makeup trend. The video was uploaded to the account she shares with North West.
6. Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger shares and old clip about how he got into acting after competing in body building competitions.
@arnoldschnitzel
Stay hungry.♬ original sound - Arnold
7. Nicola Peltz Beckham
Nicola Peltz Beckham tries on unicorn lipgloss. Groundbreaking.
8. Penelope Disick
Penelope Disick proves she does her makeup better than most of us.
@pandkourt
Do my make up with me♬ original sound - .
9. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington shares her Critics Choice Awards preparation.
@thekerrywashington Ready when you are #CriticsChoiceAwards ♬ SexyBack (feat. Timbaland) - Justin Timberlake
10. Alex Rodriguez
A-Rod reveals that he is one of million reading Prince Harry’s memoir.
@arod13
What are you reading right now?♬ original sound - AROD
