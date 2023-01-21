ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Shakira, Emrata, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Coolidge, and more

By Jovita Trujillo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GhCp7_0kM6TVJE00

It’s Friday, which means we have a round up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week. These celebrities got creative on the app, gaining millions of views. Get ready to be entertained below.

1. Emily Ratajkowski

Emrata proves she “does her own stunts” at a jaw dropping photoshoot.

@emrata

I do my own stunts 😎

♬ BOOM - Tiesto

2. Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge makes her first TikTok with her Shotgun Wedding castmate Jennifer Lopez.


3. Shakira

Shakira encourages her fans to keep making dances to her record breaking song “Bzrp Music Session, Vol. 53”. This video has over 122.7 million views and the choreography was originally created by a fan.

@shakira

Loving your creations! Found this one from @belladose and had to try it!

♬ Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 - Bizarrap & Shakira

4. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton makes a joke about the upcoming olympics.

5. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian goes hard for the “British girl” viral makeup trend. The video was uploaded to the account she shares with North West.

6. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares and old clip about how he got into acting after competing in body building competitions.


7. Nicola Peltz Beckham

Nicola Peltz Beckham tries on unicorn lipgloss. Groundbreaking.


8. Penelope Disick

Penelope Disick proves she does her makeup better than most of us.


9. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington shares her Critics Choice Awards preparation.


10. Alex Rodriguez

A-Rod reveals that he is one of million reading Prince Harry’s memoir.

@arod13

What are you reading right now?

♬ original sound - AROD

