Jaguars vs. Chiefs Podcast: Breaking Down Comeback Win vs. Chargers, Previewing Saturday

By John Shipley
 4 days ago

In this week's The JaguarReport Podcast, hosts John Shipley and Gus Logue debate how the Jaguars match up with the Chiefs and more.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are fewer than 24 hours from playing one of the biggest games in franchise history.

House money, their money, it doesn't matter. The Jaguars are here, set to play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional Round.

“I don’t think people understand quite how hard that is. For us that are in it, how appreciative we are of that feat, of what Tom (Brady) has done, what the Chiefs have done, and some of these teams that are there every year. That’s a difficult thing," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Thursday.

"The amount of playoff games that Tom Brady has been in and played in and won, it’s incredible. It’s a couple of seasons worth of games. That’s what we’re striving to do here. That’s what Trevor (Lawrence) wants to do, is you want to win postseason games and give yourself an opportunity to play in the final game, but we’ve got a good one this weekend.”

To preview this Saturday's game, as well as take a look back at last weekend's 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, John Shipley and Gus Logue get back on the mic for The JaguarReport Podcast.

How can the Jaguars limit Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes? Who deserves the most credit for getting the Jaguars to where they are now? John and Gus break it all down below.

To listen to the JaguarReport Podcast, you can find us on Anchor , Spotify , Apple Podcast , and YouTube .

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

