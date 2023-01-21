Teen killed in Palmdale shooting was driver who struck mother and child in 2021, authorities say 01:40

A 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Palmdale was identified Friday as a young driver who struck a mother who was pushing her child in a stroller in 2021.

Deputies sent to the 38600 block of 11th Street East on a shots-fired call about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday found the victim in a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Kristopher Baca of Palmdale died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported.

According to various media reports, Baca was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Venice on Aug. 6, 2021, near Speedway and Galleon streets. Video from the crash showed a car striking a woman who was pushing an 8-month-old child in a stroller. The mother was thrown over the hood of the car.

Both she and the child survived.

The motorist who struck them kept driving but was chased down by onlookers. He was 15 at the time, but police said he was under the influence of drugs.

The case gained some attention when prosecutors sought only a short sentence for the teen -- who was already on probation -- at a juvenile probation camp.

The woman who was struck told Fox11 Friday she was saddened by the news of his death.

"The universe delivered the justice we weren't given in court, but a much harsher punishment than he'd have been dealt in a court of law," the woman said.

Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.