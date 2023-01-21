ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Teen killed in Palmdale shooting was driver who struck mother and child in 2021, authorities say

By KCAL-News Staff
 4 days ago

Teen killed in Palmdale shooting was driver who struck mother and child in 2021, authorities say 01:40

A 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Palmdale was identified Friday as a young driver who struck a mother who was pushing her child in a stroller in 2021.

Deputies sent to the 38600 block of 11th Street East on a shots-fired call about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday found the victim in a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Kristopher Baca of Palmdale died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported.

According to various media reports, Baca was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Venice on Aug. 6, 2021, near Speedway and Galleon streets. Video from the crash showed a car striking a woman who was pushing an 8-month-old child in a stroller. The mother was thrown over the hood of the car.

Both she and the child survived.

The motorist who struck them kept driving but was chased down by onlookers. He was 15 at the time, but police said he was under the influence of drugs.

The case gained some attention when prosecutors sought only a short sentence for the teen -- who was already on probation -- at a juvenile probation camp.

The woman who was struck told Fox11 Friday she was saddened by the news of his death.

"The universe delivered the justice we weren't given in court, but a much harsher punishment than he'd have been dealt in a court of law," the woman said.

Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

CBS LA

Police arrest suspect connected to fatal shooting in Pasadena in May 2022

Police on Tuesday announced that they had arrested a person wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Pasadena back in May of 2022. The initial incident took place on May 2, when a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue, according to Pasadena Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have identified the victim as Pasadena-resident Eric Lynn Thomas, 28. During the course of their investigation, detectives were able to trace their evidence to "a suspect connected to a local criminal street gang."On Jan. 19, officers with the United States Marshals Service arrested 34-year-old Covina resident Avery Lavon Bennett outside of his home. "At the time of his arrest, Bennett was found to be in possession of two loaded firearms," Pasadena Police Department said in a statement. Benett is being held on $3,050,00 bail on one felony count of homicide. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (626) 744-4241.
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

18-year-old woman arrested for assaulting high school student in Rancho Cucamonga

An 18-year-old woman was behind bars on Tuesday after she assaulted a student at Alta Loma High School in Ranch Cucamonga. According to the Rancho Cucamonga station of San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the school, located on Base Line Road, at around 10 a.m. after receiving reports of an assault. When they arrived, they learned that a student was assaulted by 18-year-old Monterey Park resident Genesis Delgado prior to the beginning of school at their home in Rancho Cucamonga. During their investigation, the victim received a "threatening text message" that stated she "possessed a handgun," police said. She arrived at the campus shortly after and was taken into custody without further incident. She had no weapon in her possession at the time of arrest. Investigators learned that Delgado had left a backpack at a nearby grocery store, which officers retrieved and located a handgun inside. She has been booked for criminal threats, carrying a loaded firearm in public and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant/date. Delgado is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact authorities at (909) 477-2800.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KTLA.com

Riverside County woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run

A Riverside County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Rita Quintana of Nuevo struck a pedestrian on Montgomery Avenue north of Nuevo Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a release. Quintana was behind the wheel of a blue...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

'This thing would happen sooner or later' says a man who knew the Monterey Park shooter

While investigators continue to try to uncover motive in Saturday night's Monterey Park mass shooting, a man who rented a cabin on the the 72-year-old shooting suspect's property says many of their conversations centered around the dance studio where the massacre took place.Huu Can Tran shot and killed 11 people and wounded 10 others Jan. 21 at the Star Ballroom Dance Sudio in Monterey Park as the community celebrated the Lunar New Year. He fled the scene, and his white van was later was located by Torrance police Jan. 22.  As police approached the white van, a gunshot was heard...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KGET

All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified

The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 “It is with […]
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police recover about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen by people in homeless encampment

Police recovered about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen from businesses by people living in a homeless encampment in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Jan. 18, the P.D.’s Southern District Resource Team conducted a follow-up investigation into several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Deputies fatally shoot armed suspect in Altadena

Deputies fatally shot a man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object in Altadena on Sunday. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue at around 5:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing in the area.Prior to that call, they reported to a gas station at the corner of Fair Oaks Avenue and Woodbury Road after learning that a man armed with a "sharp metal object" was chasing people and attempting to stab them. Deputies followed the man to El Sereno Avenue, where they allegedly witnessed him stabbing a woman before attempting to stab another person, prompting them to open fire. The suspect was struck by gunfire and pronounce dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact deputies at (323) 890-5500. 
ALTADENA, CA
TheDailyBeast

Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Claimed to Cops That Family Was Poisoning Him

The suspected gunman behind the Monterey Park shooting had recently visited a police station claiming that he’d been poisoned, according to law enforcement. The shooter, identified as Huu Can Tran, visited the Hemet Police Station twice in January, according to local authorities. “Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby on January 7 and 9, 2023, alleging past fraud, theft, and poisoning allegations involving his family in the Los Angeles area 10 to 20 years ago,” the department wrote in a statement regarding the deceased 72-year-old, who was residing in a mobile park in the town, some 86 miles away from the attack. “Tran stated he would return to the station with documentation regarding his allegations but never returned,” they added. While authorities have yet to disclose a clear motive, police believe that Tran targeted some victims of the attack at the Star Dance Studio Ballroom, which left 11 people dead and another 10 brutally injured, while other victims of the violence were completely random.Read it at The New York Times
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS LA

Authorities seeking additional information on burglary at home in Valencia

Authorities are seeking additional information from the public in a burglary that occurred at a home in Valencia back in December. According to deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the burglary took place at some time between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Dec. 17., at a home in the 24500 block of Lorikete Lane. An estimated $85,000 worth of property was taken from the home. "During the investigation, deputies learned that the power had also been shut off via an unlocked electrical panel, most likely by the thieves," LASD said. Anyone with information on the incident was urged to contact detectives at (661) 260-4000.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

1 hospitalized after shooting near Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Santa Monica on Tuesday. According to Santa Monica Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 6th Street and Broadway, near the popular Third Street Promenade. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that had collided near the intersection, with one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. That person was hospitalized for wounds considered to be non-life-threatening. Witnesses told police that the driver of one of the vehicles exited shortly after the collision and shot into the other car. Officers arrested the shooter and recovered the firearm used in the incident. They say that it appears the two people involved in the shooting are known to each other. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
vvng.com

Woman found dead in homeless encampment in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at a homeless encampment in Adelanto Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s dispatch received a call referencing CPR in progress in a field just north of the Carl’s Jr located near Highway 395 and Palmdale Road.
ADELANTO, CA
signalscv.com

GoFundMe set up for deputy who fatally shot himself

Friends and family of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Buchan set up a GoFundMe for his memorial service, after Buchan fatally shot himself in Saugus at Mabel’s Roadhouse Friday. “It is with profound sadness to announce the unforeseen passing of Deputy Johnathan Buchan,” wrote Refugio Ibarra, who...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Search warrant served on Monterey Park mass shooter's home in Hemet

A search warrant was served at the residence of the suspected mass shooter in Monterey Park who killed 11 people and left nine others wounded, investigators confirmed Monday. Investigators identified the shooter as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.    The search warrant was served in the 5000 block of W. Florida Avenue in Hemet, according to officers. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department executed the warrant. Inside the home, authorities found a .308-caliber rifle, several electronics, an item that police believed was allowed the manufacturing of homemade firearm suppressors and an unknown amount of .308 and 9mm ammo. Sheriff Robert Luna said that the reason officers...
HEMET, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in South LA crash

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed when a vehicle crashed into a building in South Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:06 a.m. Sunday to 11400 S. Main St., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Ma Rodriguez, 55, of Los Angeles, died...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

"Hero" disarmed Monterey Park gunman, saving "countless lives," sheriff says

The Los Angeles County sheriff praised the man who wrestled a weapon away from the Monterey Park shooting suspect before he could carry out a second attack — calling him a "hero" who "saved countless lives."At a news conference Monday, Sheriff Robert Luna said Brandon Tsay confronted the suspect, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, in the lobby of a dance hall run by Tsay's family, the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra."I'd like to take a second to also thank Mr. Brandon Tsay for his heroic action, which saved countless lives," Luna said. "He's the hero who disarmed the suspect at the...
ALHAMBRA, CA
