Boone County, MO

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation

State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIGOURNEY, IA
KOMU

Trial for lawsuit between former Rep. Basye and CPS set for Monday

COLUMBIA - A bench trial in the lawsuit between former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye and Columbia Public Schools has been scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30 at 1 p.m. Lawyers for both sides appeared at the Boone County Courthouse for a hearing in the civil lawsuit Tuesday. The hearing was pushed from Monday after the district filed a motion for a change of judge last Friday. Judge Brouck Jacobs will now oversee the lawsuit.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MO Attorney General calls on CPS board to resign following controversial drag performance

COLUMBIA — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey called on CPS board members to resign following a drag performance at a city of Columbia diversity event. Bailey appeared in the radio show "Wake up Mid-Missouri with Branden Rathert" on Monday and pointed the finger squarely at CPS for exposing 30 CPS middle school students in attendance to what he calls a performance of a "sexual nature."
COLUMBIA, MO

