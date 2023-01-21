Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Volunteers sought for distributing food and clothing to homeless in Los Angeles on ThursdaysD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
NBC Los Angeles
Trash Dumped Outside of Boyle Heights City Hall in Protest
Community activists from the First Blocks of Whittier Blvd. Committee left trash in front of the Boyle Heights City Hall building. The group says they've been complaining about the trash in Hollenbeck Park for months and last week they were told by the city that the park would finally be cleaned up by Saturday.
NBC Los Angeles
‘Heartbreak and Devastation': Southern California Mourns Victims in Monterey Park Shooting
A deadly mass shooting that followed a night of Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park left the community east of Los Angeles in mourning. The shooting occurred about an hour after thousands of people had been in the area for the first day of a two-day Lunar New Year festival that had ended before the shots were fired. Most of the crowds had already left the area.
NBC Los Angeles
Mass Shooting at Monterey Park Dance Studio Leaves 10 Dead, 10 Others Injured
A gunman who killed 10 people and wounded 10 others Saturday night at a Los Angeles-area dance studio, following a night of Lunar New Year celebrations, was found dead on Sunday, law enforcement said. The shooting set off a manhunt for the gunman in the fifth mass killing in the...
NBC Los Angeles
Sports Anchor Fred Roggin to Sign Off After More Than Four Decades at NBC4
The 1980s were one of the greatest decades in Los Angeles sports history. Eight championships were won by local teams, including the first Super Bowl victory, two Dodgers World Series crowns and five NBA titles for the Lakers. Seven out of the 10 Rose Bowl games featured LA-area teams and six of those teams won.
NBC Los Angeles
Motive Sought in Deadly Monterey Park Dance Hall Shooting
Investigators continued Monday to search for a motive behind a shooting at a Southern California dance studio that left 10 dead and 10 injured. The shooting happened following a night of Lunar New Year celebrations in the San Gabriel Valley community of Monterey Park. About 20 minutes after the gunfire at Star Ballroom Dance Studio, the gunman targeted a second dance hall in the nearby community of Alhambra, where he was disarmed, authorities said.
NBC Los Angeles
Monterey Park Gunman Disarmed in Heroic Act at Alhambra Dance Studio
A confrontation in the lobby of a second San Gabriel Valley dance hall, minutes after the Monterey Park shooting that left 10 dead and 10 injured, likely prevented another tragedy. The gunman who opened fire at Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park entered the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in...
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect in Monterey Park Lunar New Year Celebration Shooting Identified as 72-Year-Old Man
A 72-year-old man was identified as the suspected mass shooter who took a semi-automatic weapon and opened fire at a dance studio in the LA neighborhood of Monterey Park after a Lunar New Year celebration Saturday night. LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said 72-year-old Huu Can Tran died of a...
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love going out with your dear ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year.
NBC Los Angeles
Beverly Hills Man Indicted in Deaths of Model, Her Friend
A Beverly Hills man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand jury indictment charging him with murder in connection with the overdose deaths of a model and her friend, who were dumped outside Southland hospitals just over a year ago. The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, charges David Brian Pearce, 40, with...
NBC Los Angeles
Coroner Identifies Two Victims Killed in Monterey Park Dance Hall Shooting
Two women in their 60s were identified Monday morning as victims killed in a mass shooting at a Southern California dance hall. My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63, were identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner' Office. They were among 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire Saturday night at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in the San Gabriel Valley community of Monterey Park following a night of Lunar Near Year festivities.
NBC Los Angeles
No Threat Found at Gabrielino High School in San Gabriel After Disruptive Bomb Call Causes Lockdown
Gabrielino High School in San Gabriel was declared safe after a bomb threat put the school on lockdown, disrupting classes and forcing hordes of students to convene in a parking lot as their worried parents tried to figure out what was going on Tuesday. Officials warned everyone to stay away...
Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count
The homeless Point In Time count is gearing up to start next week. See the 2022 (PIT) count article for reference. The City's Point in Time Count will start at the Palm Springs Convention Center at 5:30 a.m. #PointinTimeCount Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The Homeless Count is a county-wide event requiring many volunteers to canvass The post Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
At Least 10 Dead, 10 Injured in Mass Shooting in Monterey Park
A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect in the fifth mass killing in the U.S. this month. The shooting was reported at approximately 10:22 p.m. on the 100...
NBC Los Angeles
Flooding From High Tide Forces PCH Closure in Huntington Beach
Ocean water from a high tide reached lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway Tuesday morning, forcing the closure of a stretch of the highway in Huntington Beach. Huntington Beach spokeswoman Jennifer Carey said both northbound and southbound lanes were closed at Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street due to a high tide surge. Carey added that there is no entrance to Bolsa Chica State Beach.
2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area
Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
NBC Los Angeles
75-Year-Old Hiker Missing Since Sunday on Mt. Baldy is Found
A 75-year-old hiker who went missing on Mt. Baldy where another hiker, actor Julian Sands was reported missing earlier this month, has been found. NBCLA captured images of Jin Chung, a 75-year-old North Hollywood man, being loaded into an ambulance. It wasn't immediately clear what condition he was in. Chung...
NBC Los Angeles
Hospitalized Victim in Monterey Park Mass Shooting Dies, Bringing Death Toll to 11
One of the 10 victims sent to the hospital in a mass shooting in Monterey Park as the community celebrated the Lunar New Year has died, LAC+USC Medical Center revealed Monday. Four of the 10 victims were sent to LAC+USC Medical Center following the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 10.
NBC Los Angeles
Surprise: Famous Strawberry Doughnuts Make an Early Return
The art of recalibration is something we often need to perfect to make our day-to-day worlds run smoother. One moment we're engaged in a task, but something else suddenly demands our attention. Take the enjoyment of strawberries. We recalibrate when our strawberry milk isn't strawberry-ish enough, and when our shortcake...
How much longer does the $2.04B Powerball winner from California have to come forward?
It's been more than two months since a Powerball ticket sold in Altadena matched all six winning numbers. Where is the lucky winner?
