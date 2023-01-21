ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Trash Dumped Outside of Boyle Heights City Hall in Protest

Community activists from the First Blocks of Whittier Blvd. Committee left trash in front of the Boyle Heights City Hall building. The group says they've been complaining about the trash in Hollenbeck Park for months and last week they were told by the city that the park would finally be cleaned up by Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Heartbreak and Devastation': Southern California Mourns Victims in Monterey Park Shooting

A deadly mass shooting that followed a night of Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park left the community east of Los Angeles in mourning. The shooting occurred about an hour after thousands of people had been in the area for the first day of a two-day Lunar New Year festival that had ended before the shots were fired. Most of the crowds had already left the area.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Motive Sought in Deadly Monterey Park Dance Hall Shooting

Investigators continued Monday to search for a motive behind a shooting at a Southern California dance studio that left 10 dead and 10 injured. The shooting happened following a night of Lunar New Year celebrations in the San Gabriel Valley community of Monterey Park. About 20 minutes after the gunfire at Star Ballroom Dance Studio, the gunman targeted a second dance hall in the nearby community of Alhambra, where he was disarmed, authorities said.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Monterey Park Gunman Disarmed in Heroic Act at Alhambra Dance Studio

A confrontation in the lobby of a second San Gabriel Valley dance hall, minutes after the Monterey Park shooting that left 10 dead and 10 injured, likely prevented another tragedy. The gunman who opened fire at Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park entered the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in...
ALHAMBRA, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps

Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Beverly Hills Man Indicted in Deaths of Model, Her Friend

A Beverly Hills man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand jury indictment charging him with murder in connection with the overdose deaths of a model and her friend, who were dumped outside Southland hospitals just over a year ago. The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, charges David Brian Pearce, 40, with...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Coroner Identifies Two Victims Killed in Monterey Park Dance Hall Shooting

Two women in their 60s were identified Monday morning as victims killed in a mass shooting at a Southern California dance hall. My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63, were identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner' Office. They were among 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire Saturday night at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in the San Gabriel Valley community of Monterey Park following a night of Lunar Near Year festivities.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count

The homeless Point In Time count is gearing up to start next week. See the 2022 (PIT) count article for reference. The City's Point in Time Count will start at the Palm Springs Convention Center at 5:30 a.m. #PointinTimeCount Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The Homeless Count is a county-wide event requiring many volunteers to canvass The post Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

At Least 10 Dead, 10 Injured in Mass Shooting in Monterey Park

A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect in the fifth mass killing in the U.S. this month. The shooting was reported at approximately 10:22 p.m. on the 100...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Flooding From High Tide Forces PCH Closure in Huntington Beach

Ocean water from a high tide reached lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway Tuesday morning, forcing the closure of a stretch of the highway in Huntington Beach. Huntington Beach spokeswoman Jennifer Carey said both northbound and southbound lanes were closed at Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street due to a high tide surge. Carey added that there is no entrance to Bolsa Chica State Beach.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area

Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

75-Year-Old Hiker Missing Since Sunday on Mt. Baldy is Found

A 75-year-old hiker who went missing on Mt. Baldy where another hiker, actor Julian Sands was reported missing earlier this month, has been found. NBCLA captured images of Jin Chung, a 75-year-old North Hollywood man, being loaded into an ambulance. It wasn't immediately clear what condition he was in. Chung...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Surprise: Famous Strawberry Doughnuts Make an Early Return

The art of recalibration is something we often need to perfect to make our day-to-day worlds run smoother. One moment we're engaged in a task, but something else suddenly demands our attention. Take the enjoyment of strawberries. We recalibrate when our strawberry milk isn't strawberry-ish enough, and when our shortcake...
GLENDORA, CA

