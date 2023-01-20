Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey this week signed four education-focused executive orders and issued a memo to the Department of Early Childhood Education. Governor Ivey has consistently stated that improving educational outcomes for Alabama’s students is her top priority. The signing of these executive orders marks the first of many steps that will be taken to achieve her goal of having Alabama ranked in the top thirty states for numeracy and literacy by the end of her term.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO