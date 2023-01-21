Read full article on original website
How Jaws Inspired Stranger Things' Demogorgon
When its first season debuted in 2016 on Netflix, "Stranger Things" quickly took the world by storm. Fans gravitated to its (then) child star cast, its supernatural mythology, its unabashed love for "Dungeons and Dragons," and its countless homages to beloved '80s auteur films. It is that last, defining element...
Fans Were Chilled And Thrilled By The Opening Scene Of The Last Of Us Episode 2
The second entry of "The Last of Us" saw a record-breaking spike in the number of viewers tuning in to see the show, and the tense opening moments caused quite an uproar among fans. HBO's new series, based on the video game of the same name, made viewership history with...
Birth/Rebirth's Graphic Scenes Are Making Sundance Audience Members Sick
Sundance Film Festival always seems to find horror gems that might otherwise be missed. Over several decades, the event has welcomed the mysterious and macabre as part of its Midnight section; notable entries over the years include Peter Jackson's gore spectacle "Dead/Alive," Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sanchez's found-footage trailblazer "The Blair Witch Project," and James Wan's franchise-starting "Saw." The 2023 edition is no different as it introduces a new crop of titles (via Sundance).
Justin Roiland's Rick And Morty Dismissal Leaves A Lot Of Characters Without A Voice
With series co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland's firing from "Ricky & Morty" due to unearthed charges of domestic violence and false imprisonment being announced, more than just Morty Smith and Rick Sanchez will be left in need of a voice. Roiland's charges stem from January 2020, when he inflicted domestic battery and corporal injury upon a Jane Doe. The charges against Roiland carry a possible seven-year prison sentence if the voice actor is found guilty. It currently remains unclear what will become of the creator's other shows, one of which is "Koala Man" currently airing on the streaming platform Hulu.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Is Giving Fans Flashbacks To Guardians Of The Galaxy
Paramount Pictures has debuted a new trailer for their upcoming fantasy epic "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," causing fans to draw flattering comparisons to one of the most beloved movies of the 2010s. The film, which is adapted from the vast lore of the tabletop role-playing game of the same name, boasts a stacked cast including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Regé-Jean Page.
The Last Of Us Amps Up The Failures Of The Pandemic Era
It would be unfair to say that "The Last of Us" is a zombie story. Sure, the story takes place after a fungus-themed version of the zombie apocalypse, the Infected are a huge threat, and what little remains of the society has shaped up the way it has precisely because of this. Even Joel's (Pedro Pascal) mission to get Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to the Fireflies happens because the latter is immune to infection, and therefore the key to a potential cure. However, "The Last of Us" is ultimately about humanity. It explores what becomes of the people who are struggling to survive these harsh circumstances — and looks into how this kind of global disaster happened in the first place.
Rick And Morty Fans Think The Show Already Has A Built-In Contingency Plan For Justin Roiland's Departure
The following article includes mentions of domestic abuse. In January 2023, charges of domestic battery and false imprisonment were brought against "Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland in Orange County, California. They stem from a 2020 incident reportedly involving an unnamed woman Roiland was involved with at the time. In response to this news, Adult Swim made the decision to part ways with Roiland on January 24, 2023, with a spokesperson saying in a brief statement, "Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland," as mentioned by Deadline. As this situation continues to unfold, "Rick and Morty" viewers have begun to question what will become of it, in addition to Roiland's other projects.
Where You've Seen The Cast Of 2023's Night Court Before
There's another Gold Rush in California, but this time it's not gold everybody's mining out West, it's intellectual property. With seemingly every movie franchise and classic sitcom getting a reboot, revival, or dark and gritty remake, it's only a matter of time before your old favorite gets dusted off and given new life. The '80s legal sitcom "Night Court" is back on NBC, featuring the daughter of the original show's main character Harry Stone (Harry Anderson).
Eve Best Believes Her House Of The Dragon Character Is The Greatest Possible Ruler
The first season of HBO's "House of the Dragon" focuses primarily on the growing tension surrounding Viserys I Targaryen's (Paddy Considine) line of succession, particularly in reference to his daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock/Emma D'Arcy). Indeed, one of the most pivotal moments in the entire series is the scene in Episode 1, in which Viserys decides to remove his brother Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) from the succession after the latter insults his stillborn child, making Rhaenrya the heir to the Iron Throne.
The Last Of Us Destroys An HBO Record With Its Impressive Viewership Growth
While "The Last of Us" was already primed to be one of the biggest new shows of the year, it's unlikely that even HBO expected it to do as well as it has. With its first episode being the second most watched premiere on the network in the last decade behind "House of the Dragon," the video game adaptation is off to an incredibly good start.
Disney+ Fixed A Confusing MCU Continuity Error In Ms. Marvel
Now well into its second decade of existence, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has released nearly 40 film and television projects. And with Phase 5 set to kick off with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," the MCU is only going to get bigger as Marvel forges ahead. With "The Multiverse Saga" set to continue playing out over Phase 5, it's also going to get harder for Kevin Feige and company to keep track of the where's, when's, how's, why's, and who's of the MCU. And as a few eagle-eyed fans noticed during the small screen run of "Ms. Marvel," they've already endured what could be perceived as a pretty major continuity miss.
Adult Swim Lets Justin Roiland Loose And Will Re-Cast His Rick And Morty Voice Roles
Justin Roiland is officially out at Adult Swim. Per The Hollywood Reporter, The Cartoon Network and Adult Swim will fully cut ties with the "Rick and Morty" co-creator, who also voiced lead characters Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, in the wake of the revelation that Roiland has several serious domestic violence charges pending against him in Orange County, California. Adult Swim/Cartoon Network/Boomerang SVP of Communications Mairie Moore announced in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter that the roles of Rick and Morty will be recast.
Where Is The Original Starship Enterprise Model Today?
Back in September 1966, NBC launched a new science fiction series that became one of the most groundbreaking and influential television shows of all time. Although it only ran for three seasons, the original "Star Trek" ended up earning a vast following of both dedicated civilian fans and space exploration professionals. The series also spawned multiple spin-offs and films, as well as conventions, books, comics, video games, and more.
Those About To Die - Everything We Know So Far
Since NBC's subscription platform Peacock launched on July 15, 2020, it's been cranking out top quality TV shows and movies in nearly every genre. On the documentary side, Peacock has titles like "John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise" and "The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media." On the drama side, it's got hits like "Dr. Death," "Bel-Air," and "Vampire Academy." On the comedy side, Peacock boasts titles like "Girls5eva" and "Paul T. Goldman." All of this means Peacock can rival Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon when it comes to original content.
Jenna Ortega's Transformation From Disney Channel Star To Scream Queen
Jenna Ortega had quite a successful year in 2022. In addition to starring in two horror hits (the fifth installment of the "Scream" series and Ti West's slasher "X"), the actress cemented her leading actor status as a Golden Globe nominee for her nuanced performance as the iconic titular character in the Netflix show, "Wednesday," after already having racked up an impressive resume spanning nearly a decade at just 20 years old.
James Cameron's Avatar Phone Policy Was More Than Extreme
Say what you may about "Avatar" — no, it doesn't have the most complex story out there and its environmental message couldn't be more transparent — but there's no denying that the film gave audiences a much-needed sense of escapism that no movie had quite matched up to that point. The James Cameron-directed epic broke new ground when it arrived in late 2009, changing the game for motion capture technology, digital filmmaking and 3D presentation.
Will Forte Discusses His Ideal Alien Abduction - Exclusive
Jake Van Wagoner's latest film, "Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out," revolves around a teenage boy, Calvin (Jacob Buster), who believes that both of his parents were kidnapped by extraterrestrials when he was a child. He has dedicated his entire life to learning about space, and now with his new friend, Itsy (Emma Tremblay), he has one shot to reconnect with them as the comet that accompanied their disappearance passes by Earth again.
