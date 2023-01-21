Read full article on original website
KMJ
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved For Those Impacted By Storm Damage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Disaster unemployment assistance has been approved for those impacted by devastating storms in Dec. and Jan. There are now benefits available to people in the counties of Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin. The assistance is specifically for...
14 things you need in your car before you drive to Tahoe
Make sure you're prepared for the drive with a winter kit.
As Julian Sands search enters day 11, phone pings may give clues on California mountain
The actor's family shared a message of thanks for the "heroic" search teams.
KSBW.com
The U.S. Department of Transportation will provide emergency relief funds
Calif. — The U.S. department of transportation's federal administration has announced the immediate availability of $29.4 million in quick-release Emergency Relief funds for use by the California Department of Transportation. Funds will also be available for four U.S. and four federal land management agencies in order to repair...
California witness describes triangle-shaped object 500 feet overhead
A California witness at Riverside reported watching a southbound, triangle-shaped object, 500 feet overhead at 6:10 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
How the California storms were for researchers on the Farallon Islands
A handful of biologists had a front-row seat to this winter's extreme weather.
Homeless count in the Central Valley is now underway
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Starting today The Fresno and Madera Continuum of Care will begin counting the number of homeless in the two counties. The count will be used by federal agencies, cities, and counties to identify where funds should go. Tuesday was the first day of the three-day count. On Blackstone Ave., a portion of […]
2 skiers sustain 'moderate-to-major injuries' in South Lake Tahoe avalanche
The skiers were airlifted to the hospital with "moderate-to-major injuries."
Road reopens after water main break in west central Fresno
Brawley Avenue has reopened after a water main break flooded the road Saturday.
Madera depuites search for missing man
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search continues for a 21-year-old man who did not report to work in Madera County on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they are looking for Christopher Alvarez who was last seen by family members at his home in the area of Juanita Drive and Highway 145 […]
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloud
A California witness at Novato reported watching a large, oval-shaped object that moved into a cloud and the cloud began to glow at 2 a.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
SFGate
Regulators nix proposal on California's last nuclear plant
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In pointed language, federal regulators rebuffed a request Tuesday from the operator of California’s last nuclear power plant that could have smoothed its pathway to securing a longer operating life for its twin reactors. The decision marks the latest skirmish in a long-running fight...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in California
The state of California is one of the most popular tourist destinations and for good reason. The state boasts of beautiful Pacific coastlines and some of the most amazing hiking trails and national forests. If you’re looking for a great place to explore the great outdoors, then California should definitely be on your bucket list. Since California is home to such amazing forests, that also means that it has some spectacular wildlife. Some of this wildlife is adorable and skittish like deer, while others, like black bears, are more scary than cute. With that in mind, have you ever wondered what the largest bear ever caught in California was?
2 drivers killed in head-on crash in Kings County
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Kings County that left two people dead on Tuesday night.
Potholes are spreading: how you can get repairs paid for
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Potholes have popped up all around the region with the massive amount of rain that has recently hit the Central Valley. The director of Fresno Public Works said on Friday the department has received 10 times the typical amount of pothole reports from residents. This week alone public works have gotten between 600 and […]
GV Wire
Media Man: One Coming, One Going at ABC 30
Kate Nemarich started last week at ABC 30 as a news reporter, she announced on Twitter. This will be Nemarich’s second on-air position. She arrives from WJHL-11, a CBS affiliate in Johnson City, Tennessee — part of the “Tri-Cities” market of Johnson City, Kingsport, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. That market is ranked 100th by population; Fresno is No. 55.
GV Wire
Undercover Agent in Fresno Foiled Prison-Bound Fentanyl Trafficker
Oscar Arturo Salomon Perez, 48, a native and citizen of Mexican, pleaded guilty Monday in Fresno federal court to distributing fentanyl and an altered form of fentanyl. According to court documents, in October 2021, Perez negotiated with an undercover agent for the sale of 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and one kilogram of “Chinese Food,” believed to be synthetic heroin laced with fentanyl.
thesungazette.com
Tulare slaps panhandlers with emergency ordinance
TULARE – After an influx of complaints hit city administrators’ ears this holiday season, city staff came up with an emergency ordinance that would prohibit panhandling in certain areas of Tulare. Manny Correa, Tulare’s safety and compliance officer, received multiple calls from residents regarding potentially dangerous practices of...
GV Wire
White Supremacist Group Says It Already Has a Fresno Chapter
A group that openly espouses white supremacy is not just coming to Fresno on Saturday but says it already has a chapter here. “Direct confrontation is like kindling to that ideology and really to any group. The more you respond to it, the more you feed that. The answer to hate speech is more positive speech.” — Fresno State sociology professor Matthew Jendian.
CHP: Hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist with major injuries
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist sustained major injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 3:30 p.m., they responded to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Belmont and Hughes avenues. When they arrived, officials say they found a man laying […]
