WCVB
Fresh snow, empty slopes: Power restored at Wachusett Mountain ski area
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — Fresh snowfall from the recent storm went to waste Monday night and much of the day Tuesday at Wachusett Mountain in Massachusetts as the ski resort was without power. The resort said Monday evening that it lost power during the storm. It wasn't until after 3...
How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
nbcboston.com
Messy Storm Underway in New England, When and Where Does Snow Turn to Rain?
Snow is underway across much of southern New England Sunday evening, just the start of what promises to be a messy storm that carries through Monday. Rain/snow lines will bob and weave across the commonwealth, but when the dust settles late Monday afternoon, there won’t be much to plow or shovel.
What Boston forecasters are saying about the timing and impacts of Wednesday’s winter weather
"Messy PM commute tomorrow before rain takes over." National Weather Service: ‘Snow develops Wed afternoon & impacts the evening commute’. Jason Brewer, Boston25 News: ‘Messy PM commute tomorrow before rain takes over.’. Eric Fisher, WBZ-TV: ‘Not expecting a lot, but some snowy PM travel before switching.’. Pete...
Here’s what to expect from the rain and snow on Monday
Rain changing over to snow. After a night of soaking rain across much of the Boston region, a changeover to some accumulating snow is expected Monday. Precipitation is expected throughout the day into the evening, according to forecasters. Once rain changes over to snow, anywhere from a coating to a few inches is possible.
WMUR.com
Video: Tree falls on power line in Rindge, bursts into flames
VIDEO: An explosion was seen and heard after a tree fell on a power line on Mountain Road in Rindge. Tens of thousands of customers in New Hampshire lost electricity during the winter storm.
thisweekinworcester.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Worcester Area Sunday Night into Tuesday
WORCESTER - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Worcester area starting Sunday night and lasting into Tuesday morning. The advisory goes into effect at 7 PM on Sunday until 1 AM on Tuesday morning. The forecast calls for 2 to 4 inches of snow...
Here’s what forecasters are saying about the timing and impacts of Monday’s wintry weather
Forecasters say commuters should be careful driving home from work Monday. Boston is bracing for a bout of wet, wintry weather to kick off the week. Many of us are already seeing rain, and in some places sleet and snow, Sunday night. But forecasters say the real danger will come Monday when many parts of Massachusetts will get several inches of snow.
Winter Advisory For Sunday, Monday & Tuesday
BOSTON – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather Advisory for Sunday, Monday, and even parts of Tuesday for a storm. The advirosy starts at 7 tonight, January 21 and is in effect through 1 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4...
spectrumnews1.com
Entire town of Princeton without power Tuesday morning
PRINCETON, Mass. - As of Tuesday morning, the entire town of Princeton has been without power since about 5 p.m. Monday night. They have more than 1,500 meters in town. Every home and business is without power, unless they are running a generator. The Princeton Municipal Light Department said there is major damage to their system.
WCVB
Half of Harvard, Massachusetts, without power after icy-storm downs trees
HARVARD, Mass. — Half of the electric customers in Harvard, Massachusetts, are without power Tuesday after an icy storm downed trees and power lines. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said about 1,400 customers were without power just before 11:30 a.m. The outage affects nearly 60% of the small town.
spectrumnews1.com
Car crashes into Shrewsbury pond amid wintry conditions
SHREWSBURY, Mass. - It was a scary scene in Shrewsbury Monday as an SUV slid into Jordan Pond amid the winter weather and slippery roads. The driver was able to exit the vehicle with help from a nearby resident. Shrewsbury Fire Captain Aaron Roy said their biggest concern now is fuel from the car leaking into the pond.
WMUR.com
Tens of thousands of customers in New Hampshire lose electricity from winter storm damage
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Heavy, wet snow caused power outages and disrupted travel Monday in New Hampshire. In Rindge, the roads leading to Franklin Pierce University were closed Monday evening, cutting the school off from emergency services. The roads have since reopened. Student Caleb Ikkela said only three freshman dorms...
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
WCVB
Rocket launch from NASA facility could be visible in skies over Boston area Tuesday night
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Keep your eyes on the skies between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. for a chance to see a 59-foot-tall rocket streaking skyward from a NASA launchpad. The space agency said it could be visible in Massachusetts for about 30 seconds, starting approximately two minutes after launch.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New England
(ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For the last 40 years, the South Shore had been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England,Abington Christmas Place. As of 2023, the magical Christmas experience is now only opening its doors for those looking for a magical discounted deal.
capeandislands.org
Cape Cod bridge expansion 'imprudent,' one expert says. Some call for alternatives
The proposed replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges — the gateways to Cape Cod — represents a transportation plan that would last for generations. Over the next few weeks, CAI will air a series of conversations, informed by interviews with people who see the bridge proposal from different points of view. This is the first of those conversations, between Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary and reporter Jennette Barnes.
nbcboston.com
Here's How Much Snow New England Will See Later This Week
We’re still basking in the mild air Wednesday. Tuesday's high of 50 degrees in Boston was enough to banish most of the snow we had on the ground, with the mild overnight temperatures polishing the rest of it off. Highs on Wednesday will be limited by the clouds, but we’re still seeing temperatures in the upper 40s, if not 50 degrees again in some spots.
thisweekinworcester.com
NO SCHOOL: Worcester Public Schools Closed Monday, Jan. 23
WORCESTER - There is no school for Worcester Public Schools students on Monday, Jan. 23 due to expected snow accumulations. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com previously reported, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through Tuesday morning. Head Start and before and after school activities and programs are also cancelled....
