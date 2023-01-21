ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)

As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Here’s what to expect from the rain and snow on Monday

Rain changing over to snow. After a night of soaking rain across much of the Boston region, a changeover to some accumulating snow is expected Monday. Precipitation is expected throughout the day into the evening, according to forecasters. Once rain changes over to snow, anywhere from a coating to a few inches is possible.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Worcester Area Sunday Night into Tuesday

WORCESTER - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Worcester area starting Sunday night and lasting into Tuesday morning. The advisory goes into effect at 7 PM on Sunday until 1 AM on Tuesday morning. The forecast calls for 2 to 4 inches of snow...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Entire town of Princeton without power Tuesday morning

PRINCETON, Mass. - As of Tuesday morning, the entire town of Princeton has been without power since about 5 p.m. Monday night. They have more than 1,500 meters in town. Every home and business is without power, unless they are running a generator. The Princeton Municipal Light Department said there is major damage to their system.
PRINCETON, MA
WCVB

Half of Harvard, Massachusetts, without power after icy-storm downs trees

HARVARD, Mass. — Half of the electric customers in Harvard, Massachusetts, are without power Tuesday after an icy storm downed trees and power lines. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said about 1,400 customers were without power just before 11:30 a.m. The outage affects nearly 60% of the small town.
HARVARD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Car crashes into Shrewsbury pond amid wintry conditions

SHREWSBURY, Mass. - It was a scary scene in Shrewsbury Monday as an SUV slid into Jordan Pond amid the winter weather and slippery roads. The driver was able to exit the vehicle with help from a nearby resident. Shrewsbury Fire Captain Aaron Roy said their biggest concern now is fuel from the car leaking into the pond.
SHREWSBURY, MA
WSBS

The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA
capeandislands.org

Cape Cod bridge expansion 'imprudent,' one expert says. Some call for alternatives

The proposed replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges — the gateways to Cape Cod — represents a transportation plan that would last for generations. Over the next few weeks, CAI will air a series of conversations, informed by interviews with people who see the bridge proposal from different points of view. This is the first of those conversations, between Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary and reporter Jennette Barnes.
BOURNE, MA
nbcboston.com

Here's How Much Snow New England Will See Later This Week

We’re still basking in the mild air Wednesday. Tuesday's high of 50 degrees in Boston was enough to banish most of the snow we had on the ground, with the mild overnight temperatures polishing the rest of it off. Highs on Wednesday will be limited by the clouds, but we’re still seeing temperatures in the upper 40s, if not 50 degrees again in some spots.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

NO SCHOOL: Worcester Public Schools Closed Monday, Jan. 23

WORCESTER - There is no school for Worcester Public Schools students on Monday, Jan. 23 due to expected snow accumulations. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com previously reported, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through Tuesday morning. Head Start and before and after school activities and programs are also cancelled....
WORCESTER, MA

