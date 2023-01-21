ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Arch Manning Announcement

Arch Manning decided to let everyone know how he's doing on LinkedIn earlier this week. Yes, seriously. The Texas Longhorns five-star freshman quarterback appeared to take to LinkedIn with an announcement about how his first weeks in college have gone. It's pretty awesome. The football world is ...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Oklahoma Quarterback Transfer

Oklahoma quarterback Micah Bowens II has announced his decision to enter the 2023 transfer portal. Despite being a graduate transfer, he has three more years of remaining collegiate eligibility. Bowens took to Twitter with his announcement on Tuesday afternoon. "Crimson and cream forever…thank you. ...
NORMAN, OK
CBS Sports

Duke loses to Virginia Tech after lengthy review of throat punch leads to controversial no-call

Duke fell on the road at Virginia Tech 78-75 on Monday night in controversial fashion after a lengthy review of a potential flagrant foul ultimately led to a no-call. The incident came with 13 seconds left in the game after Michael Collins Jr. made a go-ahead basket for the Hokies. As he turned around in excitement, Collins appeared to fist pump right into the throat of Duke big man Kyle Filipowski.
BLACKSBURG, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC women's basketball rises several spots in latest ESPN bracketology

Bracketology is a big deal at USC right now. The men and women are both near the cut line for the NCAA Tournament. The difference is that the women are moving away from the cut line on the good side. The men were on the bad side of the cut line and have moved to the middle of the bubble, right on the cut line. They’re both going in the right direction, but the women are notably safer (though not a lock) and have more of a margin for error than the men.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Iowa State vs. Kansas State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Current Records: Kansas State 17-2; Iowa State 14-4 The #5 Kansas State Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. K-State and the #12 Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Wildcats winning the first 75-69 on the road and the Cyclones taking the second 74-73.
AMES, IA

