LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
Look: Football World Reacts To Arch Manning Announcement
Arch Manning decided to let everyone know how he's doing on LinkedIn earlier this week. Yes, seriously. The Texas Longhorns five-star freshman quarterback appeared to take to LinkedIn with an announcement about how his first weeks in college have gone. It's pretty awesome. The football world is ...
College basketball rankings: Purdue takes No. 1, Tennessee, Kansas State move into top five in Coaches Poll
Purdue made it a clean sweep of the new college basketball rankings on Monday, when the Boilermakers came in at No. 1 in the Coaches Poll after also claiming the top spot in the AP Top 25. Their return to No. 1 came as Houston dropped two spots to No. 3 following a stunning 56-55 home loss to Temple on Sunday.
ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
Former Clemson linebacker lands first coaching position
The Clemson coaching tree is growing again but this time not for the Tigers. On Sunday, former Clemson linebacker James Skalski announced in an Instagram post that he would be joining the coaching staff at (...)
My Man, My Man, My Man: Storm Reid Gushes Over Boyfriend Shedeur Sanders, Reveals She’ll Wear His Number During USC Vs. Colorado Game
Storm Reid drops by Jimmy Kimmel to promote her new movie 'Missing'. During the show, she gushed about her boyfriend Shedeur Sanders.
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Ed Reed saying he got Jackson State offer throws Deion Sanders' endorsement of TC Taylor into question
When Ed Reed and Bethune-Cookman couldn't come to an agreement, he said he was offered the Jackson State football coach job to replace Deion Sanders.
Kam Pringle Announces College Decision
Offensive tackle Kam Pringle has officially made his college decision. Will the Tennessee Volunteers land the uber-talented South Carolina native?
Official: Oklahoma QB Enters Transfer Portal
Micah Bowens transferred after redshirting at Penn State, but he could never break into the Sooners' two-deep.
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Peyton Bowen Says a Big 12 Championship Can 'Get That Name Back'
The Sooners might not have an immediate and pressing need for safety help, but Bowen has the kind of skills and instincts that may allow him to push for playing time in 2023.
Football World Reacts To The Oklahoma Quarterback Transfer
Oklahoma quarterback Micah Bowens II has announced his decision to enter the 2023 transfer portal. Despite being a graduate transfer, he has three more years of remaining collegiate eligibility. Bowens took to Twitter with his announcement on Tuesday afternoon. "Crimson and cream forever…thank you. ...
Oklahoma Lands Another Bixby Prospect
Cale Fugate was a safety on the Spartans' last two state championship teams and even won District Player of the Year.
Duke loses to Virginia Tech after lengthy review of throat punch leads to controversial no-call
Duke fell on the road at Virginia Tech 78-75 on Monday night in controversial fashion after a lengthy review of a potential flagrant foul ultimately led to a no-call. The incident came with 13 seconds left in the game after Michael Collins Jr. made a go-ahead basket for the Hokies. As he turned around in excitement, Collins appeared to fist pump right into the throat of Duke big man Kyle Filipowski.
IHSAA reveals girls basketball sectional brackets
Girls basketball sectionals tip off on Tuesday, Jan. 31, with championships scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4.
Frank Reich predicted to become Arizona Cardinals' next head coach
The Arizona Cardinals' coaching search continues and one site has offered up an interesting prediction for who could end up being the team's replacement for Kliff Kingsbury. Not Brian Flores. Not Sean Payton. Not Dan Quinn. Not Vance Joseph. The site has Arizona selecting former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank...
USC women's basketball rises several spots in latest ESPN bracketology
Bracketology is a big deal at USC right now. The men and women are both near the cut line for the NCAA Tournament. The difference is that the women are moving away from the cut line on the good side. The men were on the bad side of the cut line and have moved to the middle of the bubble, right on the cut line. They’re both going in the right direction, but the women are notably safer (though not a lock) and have more of a margin for error than the men.
Big 12 Schools Could Benefit From Texas, Oklahoma Leaving Early
While Texas and Oklahoma are under contract to remain in the Big 12 until 2025, there’s a good chance the two schools could leave a year early. Commissioner Brett Yormark says he’s “open to it” — if it works for all parties involved. An early...
Iowa State vs. Kansas State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: Kansas State 17-2; Iowa State 14-4 The #5 Kansas State Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. K-State and the #12 Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Wildcats winning the first 75-69 on the road and the Cyclones taking the second 74-73.
