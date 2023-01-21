West Midtown Gains a Wine Bar When Postino Opens January 23

After opening its flagship Southeastern location in Buckhead last year , Postino WineCafé will debut in West Midtown, at 1000 Marietta St. NW, on January 23, 2023 , marking its second Atlanta outpost .

Postino WineCafé hopes to live up to its name with its “carefully curated selection of boutique wines from around the globe” served by the glass or the bottle. Wine aficionados can join Postino Wine Cult , a quarterly wine club membership, to enjoy seasonally handpicked wines, exclusive special events, and members-only perks, according to a press release.

Alongside its wines, Postino’s menu offers shareable “Snacky Things” like the OMG grilled cheese, sweet potato wedges, and meatballs and goat cheese as well as bruschetta and charcuterie boards. Other menu items include a rotating Chef’s soup selection, fresh salads and panini.

Throughout the week, Postino WineCafé has “$6 ‘Til 5 Every Day” when guests enjoy $6 glasses of wine and pitchers of beer until 5 p.m. There’s also the Board & Bottle featuring a bottle of wine and bruschetta board for $25 every Monday and Tuesday after 8 p.m., and weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guests also can kick back with Postino on its pup-friendly, umbrella-lined patio and swing in any Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. to hear a live DJ spin.

Like the Buckhead location before it, Postino has repurposed an old space and given it new life. While the Buckhead location was formerly a Blockbuster and showcases a VHS wall as its focal point, Postino West Midtown is housed in a building that was previously a brick factory, a Ford Motor Cars dealership, and then an appliance store. With that historic context in mind, it features a wall of retro Matchbox cars and bathroom ceilings decoupaged with vintage car advertisements to pay homage to its historic surroundings.

“In each location, we work with our design team to install a unique art wall that connects with the history of the building or community,” says Postino co-founder Lauren Bailey in a press release. “This new location has a rich and varied history—from brickmaking to cars and appliances—giving us a lot of fun ways to make this space completely unique to the character we love about West Midtown.”



