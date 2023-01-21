Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Westwood woman in stable condition after being shot in the face over the weekend
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the face in the Westwood area over the weekend. Officials with the Lassen County Sheriff's Office said their deputies received a report of a shooting at a home on Third Avenue just before midnight on Saturday, Jan. 21. They said their deputies responded to the scene and found a women suffering a gunshot wound to her face. They said the bullet entered her left nostril and exited out the right side of her neck.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO reports police dog Akim has died
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday announced that retired police dog Akim died Friday. Born in 2010, Akim worked with Chief Deputy Corey Solferino with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force until 2015. Akim was able to enjoy many years of retirement with...
2news.com
Washoe County Sheriff's Office holds promotion ceremony for five team members
Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam and Executive Staff held a promotion ceremony to honor five members of their WCSO family. Sheriff Balaam acknowledged the accomplishments of each of these individuals and proudly promoted them to their new roles in the presence of family, friends, and colleagues. Sheriff Balaam shared, “I...
2news.com
Celebration of Love planned for Anna Marie Scott, Investigation into death still ongoing
The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is holding a "Celebration of Love" for Anna Marie Scott as the 1-year anniversary of her death nears. On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
2news.com
Recent 'Joining Forces' Campain deemed successful for local law enforcement agencies
A Joining Forces speed campaign was successful for Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and other agencies. A total of 22 citations were issued to drivers during 22 traffic stops initiated during the December 9, 2022-January 3, 2023, speed enforcement campaign. The citations issued were:. 21 – Speeding. 1...
Snowy sidewalks are inconvenient. For those with disabilities, they can be impassable
Getting from place to place in Northern Nevada is often complicated by winter weather. It is even harder when you don’t — or can’t — drive The post Snowy sidewalks are inconvenient. For those with disabilities, they can be impassable appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe agencies continue search for workforce housing solutions
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Heading into the new year, affordable/workforce housing on the North Shore is top of mind for many Tahoe agencies and is set to be a topic of conversation among the Washoe County Board of Commissioners this month. The commissioners will hold a special meeting on...
FOX Reno
Katie Bug Boutique helping vulnerable people in Washoe County
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new boutique is helping vulnerable people in Washoe County. The Washoe County Human Services Agency (HSA), and the Katie Grace Foundation announced the Katie Bug Boutique will celebrate its Grand Opening on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Comments / 1