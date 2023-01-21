ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

krcrtv.com

Westwood woman in stable condition after being shot in the face over the weekend

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the face in the Westwood area over the weekend. Officials with the Lassen County Sheriff's Office said their deputies received a report of a shooting at a home on Third Avenue just before midnight on Saturday, Jan. 21. They said their deputies responded to the scene and found a women suffering a gunshot wound to her face. They said the bullet entered her left nostril and exited out the right side of her neck.
WESTWOOD, CA
KOLO TV Reno

WCSO reports police dog Akim has died

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday announced that retired police dog Akim died Friday. Born in 2010, Akim worked with Chief Deputy Corey Solferino with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force until 2015. Akim was able to enjoy many years of retirement with...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe agencies continue search for workforce housing solutions

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Heading into the new year, affordable/workforce housing on the North Shore is top of mind for many Tahoe agencies and is set to be a topic of conversation among the Washoe County Board of Commissioners this month. The commissioners will hold a special meeting on...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Katie Bug Boutique helping vulnerable people in Washoe County

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new boutique is helping vulnerable people in Washoe County. The Washoe County Human Services Agency (HSA), and the Katie Grace Foundation announced the Katie Bug Boutique will celebrate its Grand Opening on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

