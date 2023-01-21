Read full article on original website
St. Charles unveils plans for new $90 million cancer center in Redmond
More than 40% of patients treated at the St. Charles Cancer Center in Bend travel from Redmond, Madras, Prineville and other rural communities for their care. If they need radiation as part of their treatment, this can mean traveling more than 50 miles for services multiple days in a row for weeks at a time. The post St. Charles unveils plans for new $90 million cancer center in Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend woman shares painful story of losing her brother, in hopes others can avoid tragic fate
In this special report, NewsChannel 21's Patrick Priest spoke with a Bend woman who shared the painful loss of her brother to a suspected fentanyl overdose, in hopes that others will seek out the help they need, which is available, to avoid similar tragedies -- even as simple as a $20 test kit you can The post Bend woman shares painful story of losing her brother, in hopes others can avoid tragic fate appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Temporary Redmond Library is open and waiting for you
People in Redmond can check out their books again. A temporary Redmond Library space on Highway 97 next to Wilson’s Furniture is now open for business. The space will offer the same resources that are available at other Deschutes County libraries for the next two years. A new, bigger...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Volunteers help rescue 87 animals from abusive conditions at Terrebonne ranch
Dozens of farm animals were rescued from what were described as abusive and neglectful conditions at a 17-acre Terrebonne ranch over the weekend, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said. The scale of the evacuation required three animal rescue organizations, sheriff’s deputies and two days to complete. “We were...
kpic
Sheriff: 15-year-old charged with assault after incident in Oregon park; another sought
BEND, Ore. — A teenager was arrested and another is being sought after authorities responded to an incident at a park in Bend, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said. Around 7:45 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 19), deputies responded to Pine Nursery Park after receiving a report of a possible robbery.
Bend man gets 5-year prison term in serious-injury road rage incident; 2nd driver awaits trial
One of two Bend men charged in a 2021 road rage incident on Highway 97 in Bend that led to a crash in which four people were seriously injured has pleaded guilty to five charges and received a nearly 5 ½-year prison term, Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels said Tuesday. The post Bend man gets 5-year prison term in serious-injury road rage incident; 2nd driver awaits trial appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend man killed, 2 others injured in crash at intersection east of Bend
A T-bone crash at an intersection east of Bend Monday morning killed a 74-year-old Bend man and injured two others, one critically, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Bend man killed, 2 others injured in crash at intersection east of Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Sisters School District to re-purpose old elementary school building
Out with the old, but not entirely. Sisters Elementary School is moving to a new building in fall 2024 thanks to money from a bond measure passed in May 2021. It’ll be 80,000 square feet — almost double the size of the current building. But the former building has a chance for a new lease on life.
Bend resident accused of brandishing replica handgun arrested, jailed on DUII, released – and arrested again
A Bend 19-year-old was arrested and jailed on a drunk-driving charge early Tuesday after allegedly brandishing a handgun at convenience store workers. He was later released to a responsible third party – then arrested and jailed again hours later on menacing charges, accused of brandishing the gun several more times. The post Bend resident accused of brandishing replica handgun arrested, jailed on DUII, released – and arrested again appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Pet Pals: Socks is a great, loving new arrival in Bend
A puppy named Socks (his paws tell why) arrived at the Humane Society of Central Oregon just this week from a crowded shelter in Northern California, one of four new arrivals. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful...
kptv.com
Bend man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for road rage incident
BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man from Bend was sentenced to more than five years in prison earlier this month after a road rage incident in April 2021, according to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office. On April 16, at about 11 p.m., Kalan Roberts and another driver crossed...
Fire destroys camper at Bend’s Hunnell Road encampment; cause traced to smoking
A fire destroyed a small camper at the Hunnell Road homeless encampment late Saturday afternoon, putting up tall flames and black smoke. Investigators determined it was accidental in nature, related to someone smoking inside. The post Fire destroys camper at Bend’s Hunnell Road encampment; cause traced to smoking appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Point in Time’ homeless count kicks off in Central OR, increases expected
The homeless crisis is visibly worsening, but what do the numbers show? It will all be revealed in the annual Point in Time homeless count, which began on Tuesday. The count, run by the Central Oregon Homeless Leadership Coalition, is a chance for a check-in on the state of homelessness in our region and a reflection on the work left to be done.
centraloregondaily.com
OSHA fines Safeway for safety violations following Bend store shooting
Safeway has been issued two citations for safety violations by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Department (OSHA) after its investigation following the deadly shooting last summer at the Safeway on Bend’s east side. OSHA said the violations did not contribute to the deaths that day. One violation was...
centraloregondaily.com
Beck & Phoenix playing Hayden Homes Amphitheater this summer
Beck & Phoenix are making but one stop in Oregon this year, and that will be at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend. The concert, which includes guests Jenny Lewis and Sir Chloe, will be on Aug. 3. Online-only local presale is Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at BendConcerts.com....
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Redmond kids asked what they would do as mayor
Students in grades 4-12 are invited to share their ideas for what they would do if they were mayor of the city. Answers so far have ranged from how to address the homeless issue, affordable housing and even electric vehicle charging. Winners can get up to $100 and will be...
Dozens of trees, street signs toppled, destroyed in NW Bend; police seek tips, damage tally rises
Bend police said Sunday they are seeking citizen information, witnesses and security video as they try to find whoever left behind a trail of costly vandalism in northwest Bend late Friday or early Saturday, including dozens of toppled roadside trees and damaged street and school signs. The post Dozens of trees, street signs toppled, destroyed in NW Bend; police seek tips, damage tally rises appeared first on KTVZ.
After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’
Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’ appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Deschutes DA explains state’s changed bail system that can lead to quick jail release
BEND, Ore- A recent case prompts community concern. Last Thursday, Oregon State Police made a traffic stop on Highway 97 north of Bend after noticing signs of criminal activity. OSP's drug-detection K-9 helped find about 15 pounds of hidden methamphetamine and powder fentanyl, leading to a 28-year-old California woman’s arrest....
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Airports Break Records For Weapons Discovered During Screening
According to the Transportation Security Administration, a record number of travellers were apprehended trying to illegally transport weapons past airport security on Wednesday. This includes an all-time high at two airports in the state of Oregon. In 2022, TSA employees reportedly discovered 6,542 guns at 262 airports. In 2019, the...
