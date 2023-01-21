Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
townbroadcast.com
Lady Wildcats bounce back to beat Ottawa Hills, 68-48
The Wayland girls’ varsity basketball team bounced back from Friday night’s upset loss at South Christian by taking out visiting Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills, 68-48. The victory improved the Lady Wildcats’ overall season record to 11-3 and 5-1 in the O-K Gold Conference. They are tied for first place in league standings with Forest Hills Eastern. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Kenowa Hills and South Christian follow closely behind at 4-2.
townbroadcast.com
Martin girls run out of gas late in loss to Schoolcraft
The Martin High School girls’ varsity basketball team Tuesday night ran into another opponent that plays Division 2 competition and lost 43-38 to Schoolcraft. Though the Lady Clippers held a slim 26-24 advantage at the end of three periods, they faltered down the stretch. Coach Ben Schipper said, “Tonight...
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Central hands Mattawan first loss in boys hoops showdown
MATTAWAN, MI – Kalamazoo Central’s Hutch Ward stroked a 3-pointer from the wing in the opening seconds of Tuesday’s boys basketball showdown with Mattawan. Then, the 6-foot-8 senior spent the next 31 minutes showcasing his all-around game in the Maroon Giants’ 58-44 win over the previously undefeated Wildcats in front of a raucous crowd at Mattawan.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school basketball highlights and reactions from Jan. 23
MUSKEGON -- Below is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send player stats and scoring summaries to jvandyke@mlive.com after each contest to be included in nightly roundups. --- BOYS BASKETBALL. --- Fruitport Calvary Christian...
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Central senior playing his way into Mr. Basketball conversation
KALAMAZOO, MI – In Ramsey Nichols’ 11 seasons atop Kalamazoo Central’s boys basketball program, only three freshman have cracked the varsity lineup. The first, Isaiah Livers, finished his prep career with Mr. Basketball honors.
localsportsjournal.com
David Day III signs national letter of intent to play for Aquinas College
David Day III from Muskegon High School signed his national letter of intent to continue his basketball career next fall at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids. The signing ceremony took place at Muskegon High School on Thursday at noon. Day, a 5-9 senior guard for the Big Reds became the...
East Lansing High School on shelter-in-place lockdown order
Officials have confirmed that East Lansing High School is on shelter-in-place lockdown order.
The people have spoken: Golfers value 2 Michigan courses among 10 best publics in USA
We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
Military.com
'The Sheik' Was a WWII Army Veteran Who Revolutionized Pro Wrestling
Edward Farhat lived the American Dream. The 10th of 11 children born to Lebanese immigrants in East Lansing, Michigan, Farhat grew up to serve in World War II and reinvent himself as "The Sheik," one of the greatest performers in professional wrestling history. If you want to know the complete,...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 012123
It’s quiet Saturday night into Sunday but snow will accumulate through the day Sunday. (Jan. 21, 2023) It’s quiet Saturday night into Sunday but snow will accumulate through the day Sunday. (Jan. 21, 2023) Lt. governor promots Michigan Reconnect in roundtable …. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist discussed the...
Snow forecast, timeline for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon shows if we get any accumulating snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Southwest Lower Michigan will be too far away from the storm center to get heavy snowfall. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan.
michiganradio.org
Two Catholic parishes in Michigan will “disassociate” from the Boy Scouts of America
Two Catholic parishes in Michigan will “disassociate” from the Boy Scouts of America. The Diocese of Lansing released new guidance on parish affiliation with the BSA. Catholic parishes in Howell and Brighton have decided to disaffiliate with the Boy Scouts of America. The decision comes after the Diocese...
Parents arguing outside in 'aggressive manner' sparked short lockdown at Cardinal Elementary school parking lot
MUSKEGON, Mich — Orchard View Schools officials said a heated disagreement between two parents outside Cardinal Elementary Tuesday afternoon caused the school to go on a brief lockdown. Assistant Superintendent Simeon Frang said some people inside the school witnessed two parents outside arguing in what he described as a...
WOOD
Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
Michigan man's memory lapse leads to twin lottery jackpots
A Michigan man who couldn't remember if he had already purchased a lottery ticket ended up with two identical tickets -- and won two jackpots.
iheart.com
Girl, 17, reported missing in Montcalm County
PIERSON (WOOD-AM) - Michigan State Police are asking for help locating a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Montcalm County town of Pierson. Heaven Leiter is 5-foot-6, weighs 170 and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in a black tank top and black leggings. Anyone...
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days. We’ve...
Holland student expected to be OK after impaling himself with pencil
A Holland Middle School student is expected to make a full recovery after the school says he accidentally impaled himself while running with a pencil in his hand.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Are we finally in line for a significant snow event this month? Looks like it, according to all the latest forecasts. Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has...
WOOD
Lake Macatawa crash ruled as an accident
Two girls managed to escape a car after it crashed into Lake Macatawa because the back hatch opened — though it’s not yet clear how — after which they huddled together for warmth for hours before they found help. (Jan. 23, 2023) Lake Macatawa crash ruled as...
Comments / 0