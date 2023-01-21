ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

townbroadcast.com

Lady Wildcats bounce back to beat Ottawa Hills, 68-48

The Wayland girls’ varsity basketball team bounced back from Friday night’s upset loss at South Christian by taking out visiting Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills, 68-48. The victory improved the Lady Wildcats’ overall season record to 11-3 and 5-1 in the O-K Gold Conference. They are tied for first place in league standings with Forest Hills Eastern. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Kenowa Hills and South Christian follow closely behind at 4-2.
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Martin girls run out of gas late in loss to Schoolcraft

The Martin High School girls’ varsity basketball team Tuesday night ran into another opponent that plays Division 2 competition and lost 43-38 to Schoolcraft. Though the Lady Clippers held a slim 26-24 advantage at the end of three periods, they faltered down the stretch. Coach Ben Schipper said, “Tonight...
MARTIN, MI
MLive.com

Kalamazoo Central hands Mattawan first loss in boys hoops showdown

MATTAWAN, MI – Kalamazoo Central’s Hutch Ward stroked a 3-pointer from the wing in the opening seconds of Tuesday’s boys basketball showdown with Mattawan. Then, the 6-foot-8 senior spent the next 31 minutes showcasing his all-around game in the Maroon Giants’ 58-44 win over the previously undefeated Wildcats in front of a raucous crowd at Mattawan.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school basketball highlights and reactions from Jan. 23

MUSKEGON -- Below is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send player stats and scoring summaries to jvandyke@mlive.com after each contest to be included in nightly roundups. --- BOYS BASKETBALL. --- Fruitport Calvary Christian...
MUSKEGON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The people have spoken: Golfers value 2 Michigan courses among 10 best publics in USA

We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 012123

It’s quiet Saturday night into Sunday but snow will accumulate through the day Sunday. (Jan. 21, 2023) It’s quiet Saturday night into Sunday but snow will accumulate through the day Sunday. (Jan. 21, 2023) Lt. governor promots Michigan Reconnect in roundtable …. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist discussed the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
iheart.com

Girl, 17, reported missing in Montcalm County

PIERSON (WOOD-AM) - Michigan State Police are asking for help locating a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Montcalm County town of Pierson. Heaven Leiter is 5-foot-6, weighs 170 and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in a black tank top and black leggings. Anyone...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Lake Macatawa crash ruled as an accident

Two girls managed to escape a car after it crashed into Lake Macatawa because the back hatch opened — though it’s not yet clear how — after which they huddled together for warmth for hours before they found help. (Jan. 23, 2023) Lake Macatawa crash ruled as...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

