7 Killed In San Mateo Mass Shooting; Suspect In CustodyWestmont Community NewsSan Francisco, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Former NFL Star and Coach DiesOnlyHomers
The Unique San Francisco Restaurant that Has a Lagoon InsideDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
Pelosi Evokes Catholic Church to Expel SF Home of Evil, According to DaughterThe Veracity Report - New York Edition
amadorvalleytoday.org
Pleasanton Library organizes Lunar New Year celebration at Firehouse Arts Center
On Friday, January 20, the Pleasanton Public Library organized a Lunar New Year celebration at the Firehouse Arts Center. Celebrating the arrival of the Year of the Rabbit, the event featured several traditional performances. “I think it’s really cool that other countries will get a new perspective on cultures from...
Silicon Valley
Here are the Bay Area’s most expensive ZIP codes to rent an apartment
The Bay Area is home to nine of the 100 most expensive U.S. ZIP codes to rent an apartment, according to a new report. But only one local neighborhood cracked the top 50, coming in behind high-society enclaves in Florida, New York, Colorado and Southern California. Los Gatos (95030) ranked...
KTVU FOX 2
Lunar New Year events continue in Bay Area after deadly shooting in Monterey Park
SAN JOSE, Calif. - In San Jose, the Lunar New Year was celebrated at History Park this weekend and some people there talked about the impact the deadly shooting in Monterey Park is having on how people celebrate. "There have been multiple elders who have come up to me and...
marinmagazine.com
Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area
The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells in Pleasanton for $1.5 million
A 2,020-square-foot house built in 1971 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 400 block of Mavis Drive in Pleasanton was sold on Dec. 15, 2022 for $1,542,000, or $763 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, and a garage. It sits on a 7,500-square-foot lot.
foodgressing.com
Mendocino Farms Santa Clara California Now Open
Mendocino Farms, the fast-casual restaurant known for turning sandwiches, salads, and more into an unexpected culinary adventure, has opened in Santa Clara’s northern tech corridor at Mission Park Marketplace (2040 Wyatt Drive, Suite 110). Mendocino Farms Santa Clara joins 10 other locations serving the larger San Francisco Bay Area...
Mass shooting brings heightened security, sadness to Bay Area Lunar New Year events
SAN FRANCISCO -- On Sunday, San Francisco's Chinatown community was all set to usher in the Year of the Rabbit but the happy festivities were marred by a mass shooting in Southern California.Traditional Lunar New Year celebrations are usually pretty loud, with drums and cymbals and people lighting firecrackers on sidewalks but Sunday's event in San Francisco's Portsmouth Square actually began with a moment of silence, as requested by Mayor London Breed."Our hearts and our prayers go out to the families and the loved ones of those who were killed and those who were injured," she told a subdued crowd.The...
Popular Bay Area grocery store Dai Thanh Supermarket opens second store
The Vietnamese grocery store opened its latest location on Jan. 17.
Paradise Post
Google plans to cut about 1,600 Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen
MOUNTAIN VIEW — Google has sketched out plans to cut about 1,600 jobs in the Bay Area, a fresh reminder that the pain of local tech layoffs has yet to ease. The search giant’s layoffs are slated to affect workers in Mountain View, Palo Alto and San Bruno, according to official filings Google sent to the state Employment Development Department (EDD).
Silicon Valley
Four-bedroom home sells in Los Gatos for $3.6 million
A 2,473-square-foot house built in 1996 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 100 block of Ohlone Court in Los Gatos was sold on Jan. 3, 2023. The $3,570,000 purchase price works out to $1,444 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on an 8,059-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
The 10 most expensive homes reported sold in San Jose in the week of Jan. 16
A house in San Jose that sold for $5.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Jose in the last week. In total, 15 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $2.3 million. The average price per square foot was $903.
Silicon Valley
Amazon discloses fresh wave of Bay Area job cuts as tech layoffs worsen
SUNNYVALE — Amazon has disclosed plans to chop hundreds more Bay Area jobs in a fresh wave of cutbacks, a foreboding sign that tech layoffs might not have run their course in this region. The e-commerce behemoth is eyeing more than 200 layoffs, with job cuts expected to top...
theaggie.org
Northern California repeatedly struck by intense storms and power outages
UC Davis professors and alumnus explain the weather pattern hitting the Bay Area and Central Valley. To begin the new year, high-impact rainstorms have struck the northern coasts of California, leading to seemingly endless precipitation in the Bay Area and Central Valley. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of Environment and Sustainability at UCLA and a UC Davis alum, highlighted the unanticipated intensity of the storm despite the weather forecasts on news media in a recent blog post.
San Jose celebrates lunar new year
San Jose’s Vietnamese community is celebrating Tết, or lunar new year, with an exuberant weekend festival. Leaders said it’s more than a celebration: it serves as a hub for community outreach. Dozens of festival-goers braved the bitter cold Friday evening to attend the first day of the festival at History Park. A live keyboardist played... The post San Jose celebrates lunar new year appeared first on San José Spotlight.
thediscoveriesof.com
20 Brilliant Day Trips from San Francisco
Looking for the best day trips from San Francisco? Make the most out of your vacation with these brilliant destinations that you can do in a day. It’s no secret that San Francisco has plenty of attractions and treasures to offer. But, if you’re there for a longer holiday, you might fancy venturing further afield in search of California’s other impressive things to do.
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in Oakland: $3.5 million for a five-bedroom home
The spacious and recently built property located in the 13500 block of Campus Drive in Oakland was sold on Dec. 14, 2022 for $3,500,000, or $695 per square foot. The house built in 2016 has an interior space of 5,038 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Don't Eat Lunch Alone!
If you’re 60 years old or older, or know someone who is, enjoy a delicious and nutritious lunch at one of the six Meals on Wheels café locations in Contra Costa County. Each café location puts together a new menu each month. A typical lunch includes an entrée (beef, chicken, pork, fish, or pasta), salad, and dessert. The cafés provide meals to seniors free of charge but accepts optional donations of $3.00 per meal.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco median home prices drop most in US, brokerage says
The median home price in San Francisco fell by 5.1% in December compared to the year before, making it the steepest decline among 53 US cities, according to a real-estate report. That real-estate decline put the median San Francisco home price at $985,929 last month, compared to $1,038,444 a year...
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in San Jose: $1.6 million for a three-bedroom home
The property located in the 5100 block of Noella Way in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022 for $1,550,000, or $1,455 per square foot. The house built in 1958 has an interior space of 1,065 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,000-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
