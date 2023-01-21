ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

marinmagazine.com

Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area

The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells in Pleasanton for $1.5 million

A 2,020-square-foot house built in 1971 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 400 block of Mavis Drive in Pleasanton was sold on Dec. 15, 2022 for $1,542,000, or $763 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, and a garage. It sits on a 7,500-square-foot lot.
PLEASANTON, CA
foodgressing.com

Mendocino Farms Santa Clara California Now Open

Mendocino Farms, the fast-casual restaurant known for turning sandwiches, salads, and more into an unexpected culinary adventure, has opened in Santa Clara’s northern tech corridor at Mission Park Marketplace (2040 Wyatt Drive, Suite 110). Mendocino Farms Santa Clara joins 10 other locations serving the larger San Francisco Bay Area...
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mass shooting brings heightened security, sadness to Bay Area Lunar New Year events

SAN FRANCISCO -- On Sunday, San Francisco's Chinatown community was all set to usher in the Year of the Rabbit but the happy festivities were marred by a mass shooting in Southern California.Traditional Lunar New Year celebrations are usually pretty loud, with drums and cymbals and people lighting firecrackers on sidewalks but Sunday's event in San Francisco's Portsmouth Square actually began with a moment of silence, as requested by Mayor London Breed."Our hearts and our prayers go out to the families and the loved ones of those who were killed and those who were injured," she told a subdued crowd.The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Paradise Post

Google plans to cut about 1,600 Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Google has sketched out plans to cut about 1,600 jobs in the Bay Area, a fresh reminder that the pain of local tech layoffs has yet to ease. The search giant’s layoffs are slated to affect workers in Mountain View, Palo Alto and San Bruno, according to official filings Google sent to the state Employment Development Department (EDD).
SAN BRUNO, CA
Silicon Valley

Four-bedroom home sells in Los Gatos for $3.6 million

A 2,473-square-foot house built in 1996 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 100 block of Ohlone Court in Los Gatos was sold on Jan. 3, 2023. The $3,570,000 purchase price works out to $1,444 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on an 8,059-square-foot lot.
LOS GATOS, CA
theaggie.org

Northern California repeatedly struck by intense storms and power outages

UC Davis professors and alumnus explain the weather pattern hitting the Bay Area and Central Valley. To begin the new year, high-impact rainstorms have struck the northern coasts of California, leading to seemingly endless precipitation in the Bay Area and Central Valley. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of Environment and Sustainability at UCLA and a UC Davis alum, highlighted the unanticipated intensity of the storm despite the weather forecasts on news media in a recent blog post.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

San Jose celebrates lunar new year

San Jose’s Vietnamese community is celebrating Tết, or lunar new year, with an exuberant weekend festival. Leaders said it’s more than a celebration: it serves as a hub for community outreach. Dozens of festival-goers braved the bitter cold Friday evening to attend the first day of the festival at History Park. A live keyboardist played... The post San Jose celebrates lunar new year appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
thediscoveriesof.com

20 Brilliant Day Trips from San Francisco

Looking for the best day trips from San Francisco? Make the most out of your vacation with these brilliant destinations that you can do in a day. It’s no secret that San Francisco has plenty of attractions and treasures to offer. But, if you’re there for a longer holiday, you might fancy venturing further afield in search of California’s other impressive things to do.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in Oakland: $3.5 million for a five-bedroom home

The spacious and recently built property located in the 13500 block of Campus Drive in Oakland was sold on Dec. 14, 2022 for $3,500,000, or $695 per square foot. The house built in 2016 has an interior space of 5,038 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
OAKLAND, CA
Zoë Broussard

Don't Eat Lunch Alone!

If you’re 60 years old or older, or know someone who is, enjoy a delicious and nutritious lunch at one of the six Meals on Wheels café locations in Contra Costa County. Each café location puts together a new menu each month. A typical lunch includes an entrée (beef, chicken, pork, fish, or pasta), salad, and dessert. The cafés provide meals to seniors free of charge but accepts optional donations of $3.00 per meal.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco median home prices drop most in US, brokerage says

The median home price in San Francisco fell by 5.1% in December compared to the year before, making it the steepest decline among 53 US cities, according to a real-estate report. That real-estate decline put the median San Francisco home price at $985,929 last month, compared to $1,038,444 a year...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in San Jose: $1.6 million for a three-bedroom home

The property located in the 5100 block of Noella Way in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022 for $1,550,000, or $1,455 per square foot. The house built in 1958 has an interior space of 1,065 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,000-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
SAN JOSE, CA

