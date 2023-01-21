ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
krcrtv.com

Avenue of the Giants closure Tuesday

HUMBOLDT, Calif. — Highway 254, Avenue of the Giants, will be fully closed North of Myers Flat on Tuesday. Caltrans says the closure will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 24. Caltrans will be doing emergency work to remove all hazardous trees that have been dead,...
MYERS FLAT, CA
krcrtv.com

Four roads in Humboldt County closed due to slide, flooding

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — Four roads remain closed due to the effects of the recent winter storms in the region. According to Humboldt County's website, Mattole Road is closed 1.5 miles past Highway 254 due to a slide. Three other roads were closed due to flooding and/or flood debris....
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Board of Supervisors approves plans for Humboldt Bay Trail South Project

EUREKA, Calif. — Big progress was made Tuesday in the Humboldt Bay Trail project, which will provide a separate trail between Eureka and Arcata, allowing people to travel between the two cities in a method other than driving. "Today, it was a big milestone where the Humboldt County Board...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Boat ramps reopen at Shasta Lake due to rise in lake levels

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — With Lake Shasta levels raised due to the increased rainfall we've seen in the Northstate in past weeks, boat ramps reopened over the weekend. The President of Shasta Marina at Packers Bay, John Harkrader, said he can almost guarantee we will have a full lake this year.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire in Rancho Tehama destroys travel trailer

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a fire that destroyed a travel trailer Monday morning in the Rancho Tehama area. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn said it responded to a report around 5 a.m. and had the fire contained just about an hour later. The fire was on the 6000 block of...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Man burned by illegal campfire explosion in known transient area in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A man has been hospitalized after receiving burns from an illegal campfire and possible explosion in a known transient area near Mercy Medical Center on Monday night. Officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD) told KRCR's Chief Photographer, Adam McAllister, they received a call for smoke...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Fire confirms one person burned after starting an illegal fire

REDDING, Calif. - 8:55 P.M. UPDATE - Redding Fire Department confirms one man has been taken to a hospital after starting an illegal campfire behind Linden Avenue in West Redding. The area is a known transient community that has taken over along the creek behind Mercy Medical Center. RFD says...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

New veterans living facility coming to City of Shasta Lake

REDDING. Calif. — A 30-unit, all veterans, apartment building is in the works and coming to Shasta Lake, as the Nation's Finest nonprofit hopes to tackle the homeless veteran crisis. The project is estimated to take 14 months to fully complete, with the main goal of housing even more...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
krcrtv.com

Man dead after jumping in front of a pickup truck on State Route 273, officials said

REDDING, Calif. — A man died in Redding late Saturday night after officials said he jumped in front of a pickup truck on State Route 273. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. They said the driver, 66-year-old Redding resident Clarence Odell, was driving a pickup truck about 50 mph southbound on State Route 273, just north of Metz Road.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

City of Redding, Redding Fire working on new labor contract

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Department (RFD) is in the midst of contract negotiations with the city as the department seeks higher wages for their personnel. When KRCR first learned of this development, we reached out to Redding Fire's Union President for a comment. Because the negotiations are ongoing, the Union declined to speak on the matter.
REDDING, CA
mendofever.com

76-Year-Old Southern Humboldt Man Dies After UTV Accident

The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On January 19, 2023 at approximately 1320 hours, the driver was operating his 2013 Polaris Ranger on private property north of Alderpoint Road just west of Alderpoint. For reason still under investigation, the driver lost control of the Polaris and it overturned down an embankment. Subsequently, The driver was ejected from the Polaris and the Polaris came to rest on top of him and he succumbed to his injuries on scene.
ALDERPOINT, CA
actionnewsnow.com

K-9 alerts officer of suspected meth during Red Bluff traffic stop

RED BLUFF, Calif. - More than 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Red Bluff on Saturday. Officers said they stopped a driver for a vehicle light violation around 10:40 p.m. The officer contacted the driver, 50-year-old David White. Officers said K-9 Max alerted the...
RED BLUFF, CA

