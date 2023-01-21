Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Avenue of the Giants closure Tuesday
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — Highway 254, Avenue of the Giants, will be fully closed North of Myers Flat on Tuesday. Caltrans says the closure will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 24. Caltrans will be doing emergency work to remove all hazardous trees that have been dead,...
krcrtv.com
Four roads in Humboldt County closed due to slide, flooding
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — Four roads remain closed due to the effects of the recent winter storms in the region. According to Humboldt County's website, Mattole Road is closed 1.5 miles past Highway 254 due to a slide. Three other roads were closed due to flooding and/or flood debris....
krcrtv.com
Parking Enforcement rolls out as paid parking begins in downtown Redding this week
REDDING, Calif. — Like it or not, the era of free parking in downtown Redding is coming to an end and we want you to be ready because no one likes to see a ticket on their windshield. The Redding Police (RPD) Parking Enforcement Vehicle gets rolling through the...
krcrtv.com
Board of Supervisors approves plans for Humboldt Bay Trail South Project
EUREKA, Calif. — Big progress was made Tuesday in the Humboldt Bay Trail project, which will provide a separate trail between Eureka and Arcata, allowing people to travel between the two cities in a method other than driving. "Today, it was a big milestone where the Humboldt County Board...
krcrtv.com
Boat ramps reopen at Shasta Lake due to rise in lake levels
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — With Lake Shasta levels raised due to the increased rainfall we've seen in the Northstate in past weeks, boat ramps reopened over the weekend. The President of Shasta Marina at Packers Bay, John Harkrader, said he can almost guarantee we will have a full lake this year.
actionnewsnow.com
Fire in Rancho Tehama destroys travel trailer
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a fire that destroyed a travel trailer Monday morning in the Rancho Tehama area. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn said it responded to a report around 5 a.m. and had the fire contained just about an hour later. The fire was on the 6000 block of...
krcrtv.com
Man burned by illegal campfire explosion in known transient area in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A man has been hospitalized after receiving burns from an illegal campfire and possible explosion in a known transient area near Mercy Medical Center on Monday night. Officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD) told KRCR's Chief Photographer, Adam McAllister, they received a call for smoke...
krcrtv.com
Coroner identifies pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 273 over the weekend
ANDERSON, Calif. — The Shasta County Chief Deputy Coroner, Lieutenant Thompson, has positively identified the man who died after reportedly jumping in front of a moving pickup truck on Highway 273 over the weekend. Lt. Thompson says the man was identified as 41-year-old Carl Timothy Smith of Anderson, Calif....
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire confirms one person burned after starting an illegal fire
REDDING, Calif. - 8:55 P.M. UPDATE - Redding Fire Department confirms one man has been taken to a hospital after starting an illegal campfire behind Linden Avenue in West Redding. The area is a known transient community that has taken over along the creek behind Mercy Medical Center. RFD says...
krcrtv.com
New veterans living facility coming to City of Shasta Lake
REDDING. Calif. — A 30-unit, all veterans, apartment building is in the works and coming to Shasta Lake, as the Nation's Finest nonprofit hopes to tackle the homeless veteran crisis. The project is estimated to take 14 months to fully complete, with the main goal of housing even more...
krcrtv.com
Man dead after jumping in front of a pickup truck on State Route 273, officials said
REDDING, Calif. — A man died in Redding late Saturday night after officials said he jumped in front of a pickup truck on State Route 273. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. They said the driver, 66-year-old Redding resident Clarence Odell, was driving a pickup truck about 50 mph southbound on State Route 273, just north of Metz Road.
krcrtv.com
Local witnesses early-morning shooting at MLK Jr. Park in Redding, police investigating
REDDING, Calif. — A shooting occurred early Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Jessica Bebee lives on the corner of West and Logan streets and witnessed the incident from her window. She told KRCR the scary situation definitely made her anxious. "It definitely...
krcrtv.com
Wanted suspect at large after evading Corning police in high-pursuit on Tuesday
CORNING, Calif. — The Corning Police Department (CPD) says they are searching for a wanted man out of Humboldt County who evaded officers during a brief high-speed pursuit on Tuesday afternoon. At around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the CPD said their officers found a man, later identified as 52-year-old...
krcrtv.com
"Something needs to be done." East Redding residents express concern over transient camps
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — On Thursday morning, a fire at a homeless camp in east Redding brought frustrations to a head for some nearby residents. Just across from Shasta College, the camp where the fire ignited is one of several spread around the parcel of land, according to residents, and records indicate the property is privately-owned.
krcrtv.com
City of Redding, Redding Fire working on new labor contract
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Department (RFD) is in the midst of contract negotiations with the city as the department seeks higher wages for their personnel. When KRCR first learned of this development, we reached out to Redding Fire's Union President for a comment. Because the negotiations are ongoing, the Union declined to speak on the matter.
actionnewsnow.com
Glenn County Animal Control to fully transition to Tehama County in next 30 days
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Animal Shelter Board of Supervisors, on Dec. 13, has approved an emergency ordinance and contract for animal sheltering services with Tehama County. Glenn County, in the next 30 days, will be transitioning away from Burnham’s Vet Clinic and will be using the Tehama...
mendofever.com
76-Year-Old Southern Humboldt Man Dies After UTV Accident
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On January 19, 2023 at approximately 1320 hours, the driver was operating his 2013 Polaris Ranger on private property north of Alderpoint Road just west of Alderpoint. For reason still under investigation, the driver lost control of the Polaris and it overturned down an embankment. Subsequently, The driver was ejected from the Polaris and the Polaris came to rest on top of him and he succumbed to his injuries on scene.
actionnewsnow.com
K-9 alerts officer of suspected meth during Red Bluff traffic stop
RED BLUFF, Calif. - More than 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Red Bluff on Saturday. Officers said they stopped a driver for a vehicle light violation around 10:40 p.m. The officer contacted the driver, 50-year-old David White. Officers said K-9 Max alerted the...
KDRV
FireWatch: two Northern California forests get eligibility for wildfire risk reduction funds
EUREKA & REDDING, Cal. -- Northern California national forests including Siskiyou County are part of a federal government step toward wildfire risk reduction. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced expanded efforts Thursday to reduce wildfire risk across the western U.S. That effort includes more than 900,000 acres...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman charged with vehicular manslaughter for 2021 crash in Tehama County
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A woman was arrested for vehicular manslaughter more than a year after a deadly crash in Tehama County. Macie Bacon, 21, was arraigned on Thursday in connection with a crash on Interstate 5 in October 2021. The crash happened on southbound Interstate 5 south of Hooker Creek Road.
