Million dollar lottery ticket purchased at Bakersfield Albertsons is claimed

The California Lottery announced on Friday, January 20, 2023, that the winner of nearly a million dollars on a Mega Millions ticket bought last year has come forward to claim their prize.

According to a press release by the California State Lottery, the winner of the Mega Millions drawing on July 15, 2022 is Susan Cortez. The winning ticket, ultimately worth $973,668, was purchased at the Albertsons on Mount Vernon and Columbus in Bakersfield.

The Mega Millions is drawn regularly every Tuesday and Friday at 8:00 pm. The current jackpot is $20 million.