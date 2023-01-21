ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Million dollar lottery ticket purchased at Bakersfield Albertsons is claimed

By Amy Pachla, 23ABC
The California Lottery announced on Friday, January 20, 2023, that the winner of nearly a million dollars on a Mega Millions ticket bought last year has come forward to claim their prize.

According to a press release by the California State Lottery, the winner of the Mega Millions drawing on July 15, 2022 is Susan Cortez. The winning ticket, ultimately worth $973,668, was purchased at the Albertsons on Mount Vernon and Columbus in Bakersfield.

The Mega Millions is drawn regularly every Tuesday and Friday at 8:00 pm. The current jackpot is $20 million.

Hey way to go Bakersfield. Put us on the map for something good. I hope the person enjoys what they were blessed with. Awesome

