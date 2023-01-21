ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Northwest Arkansas companies trying to get more people into tech

By Rebecca Brown
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16lA67_0kM6QH1F00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas is growing daily and is short-handed when it comes to people in the tech industry.

As of today, Google and Amazon announced layoffs in the tech industry that involved more than 12,000 employees.

“I think what you’re seeing right now is some sort of course correction in the tech sector,” said Dr. Mervin Jebaraj the Director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas for companies like Google and Amazon.

Jebaraj says those are not concerning numbers when they can have up to 200,000 employees.

“The way they’re distributed across the country — maybe even across the world — that’s just not that much of a significant impact in any one location for it to matter yet,” Jebaraj said.

For many experts like Jebaraj, they are wondering what these layoffs could mean for states like Arkansas or a region like Northwest Arkansas that are desperately trying to get more people in tech.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to attract some of those individuals here, and you know, we’ll be targeting some of them digitally on some ads to show them the kinds of opportunities that are here,” said Nelson Peacock, CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Council.

Tech industry job cuts come rapidly and in big numbers

Peacock says more companies are identifying themselves as tech companies over the last several years.

“You’re seeing that need for talent, it’s well beyond just a traditional Apple. I mean, every company including those locally and across the state need tech talent to run their companies,” Peacock said.

Peacock says there are about 10,000 jobs open right now and about a quarter of them are in tech and the STEM industry.

“It’s been a priority of the Northwest Arkansas Council to try to fill those jobs if they don’t get filled here. Companies will move somewhere else to get those jobs filled, so we need to do everything we can to help them,” Peacock said.

Peacock says as the population grows, so are the businesses. He says as they think of different ways to expand and innovate, it leads back to the need for more people in tech.

Click here to look through and apply for a job in the tech industry.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talkbusiness.net

Oklahoma solar power company enters Northwest Arkansas market

Oklahoma energy services company EightTwenty Solar has expanded to the Northwest Arkansas market with a Fayetteville office at 5 E. Mountain St. A spokeswoman said the market entry would create 20 jobs. “EightTwenty exists to empower people to begin living solar,” founder and CEO Tony Capucille said in a news...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Arkansas

Walmart has a total number of 10,566 stores in the world. This outstanding success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the second richest person in the family who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas.
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Two lucky Arkansans win $25,000 each in lottery

ARKANSAS, USA — A Fayetteville man and an Atkins woman are $25,000 richer after winning a lottery prize in drawings from last week. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, Jonathan Pierangeli and Edna Owens claimed their prize from winning LOTTO tickets at the claim center in Little Rock. Pierangeli...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
cfodive.com

Tyson CFO pleads guilty to trespassing, intoxication charges: report

John R. Tyson, CFO of Tyson Foods and great-grandson of the company’s founder, pleaded guilty to charges of criminal trespassing and public intoxication, The Wall Street Journal reported. The charges against the finance chief stem from his November arrest after an Arkansas woman, according to a police report, found...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas snow warning leads to records sales for sleds

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A winter storm is coming, so grocery and hardware stores are packed with people preparing. James Humphreys is one of many people gearing up for the winter storm. He visited The Hardware Store Monday (Jan. 23) to buy sleds. “I was instructed by my kids this...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Center faces probation after repeated complaints

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas residential treatment facility faces probation for continued licensing complaints. Perimeter Healthcare operates three of these facilities in Arkansas including one in Forrest City and one in the Ozarks. The Forrest City location was issued a letter of reprimand in May 2022 by the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review […]
FORREST CITY, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Turpentine Creek rescues African cat caught on MO farm

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge was called in to assist after Missouri Game and Fish were alerted to the capture of an African serval that was spotted in Missouri several times over a six-month period. According to a media release from the Eureka Springs-based animal...
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy