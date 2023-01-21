Read full article on original website
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
townbroadcast.com
Lady Wildcats bounce back to beat Ottawa Hills, 68-48
The Wayland girls’ varsity basketball team bounced back from Friday night’s upset loss at South Christian by taking out visiting Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills, 68-48. The victory improved the Lady Wildcats’ overall season record to 11-3 and 5-1 in the O-K Gold Conference. They are tied for first place in league standings with Forest Hills Eastern. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Kenowa Hills and South Christian follow closely behind at 4-2.
townbroadcast.com
Martin girls run out of gas late in loss to Schoolcraft
The Martin High School girls’ varsity basketball team Tuesday night ran into another opponent that plays Division 2 competition and lost 43-38 to Schoolcraft. Though the Lady Clippers held a slim 26-24 advantage at the end of three periods, they faltered down the stretch. Coach Ben Schipper said, “Tonight...
localsportsjournal.com
David Day III signs national letter of intent to play for Aquinas College
David Day III from Muskegon High School signed his national letter of intent to continue his basketball career next fall at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids. The signing ceremony took place at Muskegon High School on Thursday at noon. Day, a 5-9 senior guard for the Big Reds became the...
statechampsnetwork.com
BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS: The Top 10 remains the same; Kalamazoo Central and Benton Harbor enter the Top 20
TJ Kelley – Twitter @ScoopIPS. Extending the number of games from 20 to 22 games this season has proven success through eight weeks as most schools have upped the level of their schedules. The talent in Michigan is as strong as it’s been in years as records are thrown out the door every time teams take the court.
The people have spoken: Golfers value 2 Michigan courses among 10 best publics in USA
We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
WOOD
Man Cave Mondays: The Blizzard of ’78
This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever. (Jan. 23, 2023)
WWMT
Winter storm taking aim at West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For an updated forecast, visit the story: Heavy, wet snow arrives Wednesday morning. A winter storm is projected to brush West Michigan Wednesday, likely bringing the most snow we've seen since the blizzard just before last Christmas. A powerful storm is projected to move from the...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Are we finally in line for a significant snow event this month? Looks like it, according to all the latest forecasts. Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has...
WOOD
Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
WOOD
Snow Today – More Snow Thursday, Friday and Saturday
Snow is likely today, with snow accumulations of just an inch up toward U.S. 10 to around 2 -3″ in the Gr. Rapids area to 3 – 6″ along I-94 to 6 -8″ in Detroit, Fort Wayne IN and Toledo OH. The map above is the European model snowfall forecast for the next 24 hours showing the model’s expected snowfall.
WILX-TV
Eagle Township prepping land for ‘mega’ factory
Eagle Township, Mich. (WILX) - Turning farmland into factories, that’s what has some Clinton County residents concerned Tuesday. Just south of I-96 in Eagle township, 1,400 acres of farmland are being prepped for a large factory. “Just the other day, I said to my son that we won’t be...
craftbrewingbusiness.com
Meet the Michigan Brewers Guild 2023 Board of Directors
The Michigan Brewers Guild recently elected its 2023 Board of Directors, welcoming Travis Fritts of Old Nation Brewing Company in Williamston and Aaron Ross from the Sustainable Brewing Program at Kalamazoo Valley Community College to their first two-year terms. Max Trierweiler of The Mitten Brewing Company (Grand Rapids, Saugatuck and Northport) was reelected to his second two-year term and will serve as treasurer.
Southern Airways Announces Muskegon, MI Route Added
Southern Airways began service from Muskegon County Airport on October 1, 2022, with 5 daily departures to Chicago-O’Hare International Airport. Southern replaces SkyWest, who in March of this year issued notice to Muskegon that they intended to terminate service. Southern’s service between Muskegon, MI and Chicago,IL will be flown on the Cessna Grand Caravan, the […] The post Southern Airways Announces Muskegon, MI Route Added appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
Popular Donut Shop Expands with New Grand Rapids Location
A family-owned West Michigan Bakery has opened a new donut shop in Grand Rapids!. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its first location in Hudsonville in 2014 and has since expanded to Rockford, Allendale, Ada, Caledonia - and now, Grand Rapids. The new Sprinkles Donuts opened at Leonard and Fuller last week....
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Kent Country Club renovating clubhouse, adding new dining area
Another Grand Rapids country club is in the midst of a $2.3 million upgrade. Kent Country Club announced Tuesday, Jan. 24, a renovation to its clubhouse, including a new dining and bar area. The renovation began this month and will wrap up in May. “We are thrilled to be able...
Popular retail store closing another location in Michigan
A major retail store chain that has grown in popularity through the years recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Michigan store locations this week. Read on to learn more.
mibiz.com
West Michigan startup selected for Gordon Food Service-backed accelerator program
A new venture from West Michigan serial entrepreneur Garrick Pohl has been selected to join a Chicago-based accelerator program launched by Wyoming-based Gordon Food Service and its innovation and investment arm Relish Works. Pohl’s FreshPost LLC is among the five early stage startups selected from more than 500 global applicants...
Michigan Summer ‘Haven’ Voted One of America’s Most Beautiful Towns
Michiganders can brag non-stop about the Mitten state. From our beautiful shorelines to the breathtaking wilderness and everything in between, Michigan has everything, especially beauty. Now, there will be people across the country who will argue that they have some of the most beautiful places in their state, but we...
Fire at Southwest Michigan brewery causes ‘total loss,’ chief says
PAW PAW, MI -- Firefighters responded to a fire at a brewery that resulted in a total loss, according to a fire official. The fire happened at Lucky Girl Brewing Co., 34016 M-43, after midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 24, Paw Paw Fire Chief Jim DeGroff IV told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. “We...
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after Montcalm Twp. assault
A man is in jail and another is in the hospital following a physical assault Friday evening.
