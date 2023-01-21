ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, MI

townbroadcast.com

Lady Wildcats bounce back to beat Ottawa Hills, 68-48

The Wayland girls’ varsity basketball team bounced back from Friday night’s upset loss at South Christian by taking out visiting Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills, 68-48. The victory improved the Lady Wildcats’ overall season record to 11-3 and 5-1 in the O-K Gold Conference. They are tied for first place in league standings with Forest Hills Eastern. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Kenowa Hills and South Christian follow closely behind at 4-2.
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Martin girls run out of gas late in loss to Schoolcraft

The Martin High School girls’ varsity basketball team Tuesday night ran into another opponent that plays Division 2 competition and lost 43-38 to Schoolcraft. Though the Lady Clippers held a slim 26-24 advantage at the end of three periods, they faltered down the stretch. Coach Ben Schipper said, “Tonight...
MARTIN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The people have spoken: Golfers value 2 Michigan courses among 10 best publics in USA

We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Man Cave Mondays: The Blizzard of ’78

This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever. (Jan. 23, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Winter storm taking aim at West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For an updated forecast, visit the story: Heavy, wet snow arrives Wednesday morning. A winter storm is projected to brush West Michigan Wednesday, likely bringing the most snow we've seen since the blizzard just before last Christmas. A powerful storm is projected to move from the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Snow Today – More Snow Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Snow is likely today, with snow accumulations of just an inch up toward U.S. 10 to around 2 -3″ in the Gr. Rapids area to 3 – 6″ along I-94 to 6 -8″ in Detroit, Fort Wayne IN and Toledo OH. The map above is the European model snowfall forecast for the next 24 hours showing the model’s expected snowfall.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WILX-TV

Eagle Township prepping land for ‘mega’ factory

Eagle Township, Mich. (WILX) - Turning farmland into factories, that’s what has some Clinton County residents concerned Tuesday. Just south of I-96 in Eagle township, 1,400 acres of farmland are being prepped for a large factory. “Just the other day, I said to my son that we won’t be...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
craftbrewingbusiness.com

Meet the Michigan Brewers Guild 2023 Board of Directors

The Michigan Brewers Guild recently elected its 2023 Board of Directors, welcoming Travis Fritts of Old Nation Brewing Company in Williamston and Aaron Ross from the Sustainable Brewing Program at Kalamazoo Valley Community College to their first two-year terms. Max Trierweiler of The Mitten Brewing Company (Grand Rapids, Saugatuck and Northport) was reelected to his second two-year term and will serve as treasurer.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cloud 9 Magazine

Southern Airways Announces Muskegon, MI Route Added

Southern Airways began service from Muskegon County Airport on October 1, 2022, with 5 daily departures to Chicago-O’Hare International Airport. Southern replaces SkyWest, who in March of this year issued notice to Muskegon that they intended to terminate service. Southern’s service between Muskegon, MI and Chicago,IL will be flown on the Cessna Grand Caravan, the […] The post Southern Airways Announces Muskegon, MI Route Added appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Kent Country Club renovating clubhouse, adding new dining area

Another Grand Rapids country club is in the midst of a $2.3 million upgrade. Kent Country Club announced Tuesday, Jan. 24, a renovation to its clubhouse, including a new dining and bar area. The renovation began this month and will wrap up in May. “We are thrilled to be able...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

West Michigan startup selected for Gordon Food Service-backed accelerator program

A new venture from West Michigan serial entrepreneur Garrick Pohl has been selected to join a Chicago-based accelerator program launched by Wyoming-based Gordon Food Service and its innovation and investment arm Relish Works. Pohl’s FreshPost LLC is among the five early stage startups selected from more than 500 global applicants...
WYOMING, MI

