NBC Sports
Tom Blomqvist wins Rolex 24 at Daytona pole position for Meyer Shank Racing in GTP debut
Beating the clock with a blistering lap, Tom Blomqvist kept Meyer Shank Racing atop the speed chart in Rolex 24 at Daytona qualifying and put the defending race winners on the pole position. Blomqvist turned a 1-minute, 34.031-second lap in the No. 60 Acura ARX-06 that he started just before...
racer.com
VIDEO: Rolex 24 qualifying recap with Goodwin, Bourdais and HPD's Salters
Sebastien Bourdais, Marshall Pruett, and Graham Goodwin report after qualifying for the Rolex 24 At Daytona where the Cadillac Racing driver was fastest of the brand’s three entries, Mercedes-AMG dominated the GT classes, and Acura took overall pole with Meyer Shank Racing. Mercurial Honda Performance Development boss David Salters also joins in to celebrate earning the first GTP pole of IMSA’s new-era class.
racer.com
Ricky Taylor to get IndyCar test with Andretti
One of the best sports car drivers of his generation will get another chance to test an IndyCar as Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport IMSA GTP driver Ricky Taylor is set to get another open-wheel run courtesy of his new team co-owner. Taylor, the 33-year-old from Florida who has...
racer.com
Arrow McLaren unveils Rossi's 2023 IndyCar livery
Alexander Rossi might be the newest addition to the Arrow McLaren IndyCar line-up, but he’s the first of the newly-expanded three-driver squad to have the wraps taken off his 2023 livery. Rossi arrives at Arrow McLaren after seven years at Andretti Autosport, where he delivered eight victories – including...
racer.com
Haas to go first with January 31 livery reveal
Haas will kick off the Formula 1 launch season by unveiling its 2023 livery next Tuesday, January 31. The team has a new title partner in Moneygram that will be incorporated into the new livery, although Haas was running similar colors to its sponsor last season after dropping Uralkali. The 2023 design is going to be revealed online at the end of the month, with the physical car — the VF-23 — being shown off ahead of the start of testing in Bahrain in late February.
Daytona 500 Entry List
Here’s the tentative field for the NASCAR Cup Series season opener. The Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 19th, 2023. The 2023 NASCAR season opens at the 2.5-mile of Daytona International Speedway. View the 2023 Daytona 500 entry list below. The entry list listed is tentative and unofficial. The...
racer.com
Legacy lands Gordon as Johnson's crew chief
NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief Todd Gordon will oversee the No. 84 team and Jimmie Johnson’s part-time schedule this season. Gordon joins Legacy Motor Club after last serving as a crew chief in 2021 at Team Penske for Ryan Blaney. He won a Cup Series championship in 2018 with Joey Logano.
Brad Keselowski and the Ford Teams Are Honoring a Driver Who Never Raced in NASCAR
Brad Keselowski will be remembering Ken Block while doing NASCAR testing this week in Phoenix. The post Brad Keselowski and the Ford Teams Are Honoring a Driver Who Never Raced in NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tony Stewart’s Influence on Kevin Harvick Becomes Clearer by the Day
Kevin Harvick is poised to follow in the footsteps of his boss, who retired from the Cup Series but maintained a full plate of responsibilities. The post Tony Stewart’s Influence on Kevin Harvick Becomes Clearer by the Day appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
Helton on Johnson: "I don't think we completely recognize the talent that he is"
This is the seventh and final in a series of stories reflecting on Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR success from those who on the ground during his dominant Hendrick Motorsports era. Johnson has returned to the industry as a stakeholder in Legacy Motor Club and will run select races in 2023.
racer.com
Goldburg, Griffin get IMSA VP Challenge sweeps at Daytona
They took different paths, but Dan Goldburg and Billy Griffin completed weekend victory sweeps Sunday in the debut of the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge. Goldburg cruised to a dominant win in the Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) class while Griffin battled from behind to triumph in the GSX class for GT4-spec cars.
racer.com
Siegel replaces Soufi in Sean Creech Motorsport LMP3 entry for Rolex 24
Nolan Siegel will replace Danny Soufi in the No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsports LMP3 entry at this weekend’s Rolex 24 at Daytona. Soufi completed the Roar Before the 24 but the team felt he needed more track time to acclimatize to multi-class racing. “We had the opportunity to test...
racer.com
VIDEO: GTP 101 – Inside the MGU and transmission
IMSA’s new GTP cars make use of an interesting transmission, Code Name P1359, that works with an electric partner which spins to an RPM level twice as high as the internal combustion engines and makes power that gets sent throughout the cars and puts that power to the ground. Take a look inside GTP’s gearbox and MGU combo.
racer.com
Parella Motorsports Holdings launches Prototype Sprint Series Association
The Prototype Sprint Series Association presented by Hankook (PSSA) will be the newest motorsports series to join SpeedTour events in 2023. Founded by Parella Motorsports Holdings (PMH), the series is designed to host prototype race cars in a sprint race format at some of the most iconic road courses in America.
racer.com
Le Mans and WEC a goal for WTR-Andretti partnership
Filipe Albuquerque is unambiguous when he says he’d rather be competing in an Acura for an overall victory at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans instead of in an LMP2 car. The new partnership between Wayne Taylor Racing and Andretti Autosport may just give him that opportunity in the coming years.
racer.com
Mazda MX-5 Cup returns to RACER.com for 2023 livestreams
Fans will be able to catch some of the best racing in the country live from their computers or phones as the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires will once again be streamed live at RACER.com in 2023. The hugely competitive series will open its seven-event 2023 championship...
racer.com
Countdown to the Rolex 24 at Daytona: GTD
GT Daytona enters the season with what is perhaps its stoutest field in years. As the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season looms with this weekend’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, the full-season grid, as well as the Michelin Endurance Cup, is as strong as ever. Starting with a review...
