Good Samaritan, first responders honored for lifesaving measures after Douglas crash

By Rick Eggleston, Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

DOUGLAS — A civilian and several first responders were honored Thursday at the town's police department by Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. for their actions that helped save a Central Massachusetts man's life.

Douglas police Officers Michael Branch and Elias Foynes, Fire Chief John Furno, Assistant Fire Chief Kelly Manning, Fire Capt. Adam Furno, Fire Lts. Cory Stevens and Joe Overly, Firefighters Ryan Norton and Danica McCallum, and a good samaritan, Marc Rousseau, were all presented with the DA’s Team Excellence and Merit, or TEAM Award, for their heroic response to a Sept. 24 two-vehicle crash on North Street.

Branch and Foynes arrived at the crash scene to find a Jeep with minor front-end damage and its driver uninjured.

The second vehicle, a pickup truck, had veered off North Street and struck a handicap ramp attached to a residence. The pickup sustained heavy front-end damage and the airbag deployed.

Rousseau, who was nearby, ran to the scene and helped the driver of the pickup, a 76-year-old Hopedale man, who wasn’t breathing and whose pulse had stopped.

Branch administered CPR to the man for several minutes before EMS arrived and regained a pulse.

“Officer Branch and Officer Foynes are both outstanding police officers and the quick action they took that day to aid the victim was instrumental to his survival,” Douglas Police Chief Nick Miglionico said. “I must also praise Marc Rousseau, who was first on the scene to help prior to the officers arriving on scene.”

Overly and McCallum helped remove the driver from the pickup and continued lifesaving measures.

The unidentified man was transported to an area hospital, where his condition improved over time and eventually returned home.

“Everyone involved in saving this man’s life is dedicated,” Early said. "They are dedicated to serving their communities, dedicated to protecting people and dedicated to preserving human life.”

The TEAM Award was created by Early in 2019 to recognize public safety employees who go above and beyond the call of duty.

