Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Tracking a couple snow chances this week followed by the return of arctic air.
A storm passing to our south on Wednesday may kick up enough moistures for scattered snow showers during the day. Little to no accumulation is expected. Friday features a BIG change as a cold front from Canada brings a chance for snow showers, but also much colder temperatures by the PM hours. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero.
KIMT
Tracking arctic air to return for next weekend.
Areas of fog continue this afternoon for some in Minnesota and Iowa, reducing visibility to under 1/2 mile at times. We'll see some of this fog continue into tonight and early Monday. Otherwise for Monday, expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures warming into the lower 30s. This will be one of our warmer days this week as temperatures are expected to gradually cool down into the lower 20s for high on Thursday. Friday brings about a BIG change as a cold front from Canada brings about a chance for snow showers, but also much colder temperatures. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero.
Your dog may need a winter coat and boots, too
With temperatures more in line with January and snow falling this week, it’s time to make sure your pet is as bundled up as you are.
Comments / 0