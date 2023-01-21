Areas of fog continue this afternoon for some in Minnesota and Iowa, reducing visibility to under 1/2 mile at times. We'll see some of this fog continue into tonight and early Monday. Otherwise for Monday, expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures warming into the lower 30s. This will be one of our warmer days this week as temperatures are expected to gradually cool down into the lower 20s for high on Thursday. Friday brings about a BIG change as a cold front from Canada brings about a chance for snow showers, but also much colder temperatures. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO