ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Venal Albany Dems have given up too much to be in with the far left ‘cool kids’

By Laura Curran
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F0sN4_0kM6P2to00

Democrats in Albany, at least some of them, seem to be on a self-destructive mission to cannibalize our party and make our candidates lose more in every successive election.

The latest example? The state Senate’s orchestrated public humiliation of Justice Hector LaSalle, a lifelong Democrat with a stellar professional reputation. The Senate’s Judiciary Committee voted 10-9 Wednesday to kill LaSalle’s nomination to become the state’s top judge — all 10 nays coming from fellow Democrats.

The show gave lawmakers the added benefit of embarrassing Kathy Hochul (the Democratic governor who just approved their big pay raise), since LaSalle was her nomination. The Senate flexed its muscles to show the world who’s boss — and intentionally undermined New York’s first female governor as she embarks on her first full term.

Some blame Hochul, saying she didn’t shore up early support or twist the appropriate arms. Maybe. But I’m not blaming the victims here. I put this squarely on the Senate leadership, which seems desperate for approval from the cool kids on the far left — even at the expense of some of their own Democratic colleagues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vRNOO_0kM6P2to00
All 10 of the votes blocking LaSalle came from fellow Democrats.
AP

Remember, Republicans in the 2022 midterms flipped four New York congressional seats and several Long Island state legislative districts, and gained ground in every single one of the state’s 62 counties — in large part because leftist policies like New York’s bail-reform laws turned off moderate Democratic voters , as well as newer Asian and Hispanic voters.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xbbg2_0kM6P2to00 new york state senate Math not on Kathy Hochul’s side in battle to get top judge pick Hector LaSalle confirmed

I have no doubt LaSalle, a Long Islander and Brentwood HS graduate with a reputation as a consensus builder, is well-qualified. He now serves with distinction as presiding justice of New York Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, Second Department, leading the country’s busiest and largest appellate-court system. You don’t get that kind of job by accident. And LaSalle, whose parents are from Puerto Rico, was set to make history as the first person of color to lead the state’s highest court, overseeing its judiciary branch.

Hochul’s choice of LaSalle wasn’t some out-of-the-blue curveball to provoke the left. The selection process was, as usual and by law, led by the state Commission on Judicial Nomination, which sent seven candidates, including LaSalle, to the governor. Hochul made her choice.

The backlash from activists was sudden and swift. LaSalle had served a couple stints as a prosecutor in the Suffolk district attorney’s office. For the far left, that’s a disqualifying offense right out of the gate.

Next, a few of his procedural decisions were plucked from his long career, and then mischaracterized to falsely paint him as anti-choice and anti-union. And that’s just not true.

The Senate leadership clearly made its decision well before Wednesday’s vote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iEcDX_0kM6P2to00
Hochul has pushed LaSalle as a strong, centrist pick.
Getty Images for Concordia Summit

“I do not see this ending in the way that the governor wished it would,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said on a podcast more than a week before the vote.

Perhaps to make sure the votes lined up to please the left, Stewart-Cousins stacked the committee with three extra Democratic senators (and just one Republican) — with the three extra Dem “nay” votes ensuring the LaSalle nomination went south.

Now leftist pols are telling Hochul what they tell other Dems when they don’t march in lockstep: They’re calling her a closet Republican. “Dem supermajority in the state senate doesn’t need to tolerate @GovKathyHochul acting like a Republican,” tweeted Sen. Jabari Brisport.

It’s important to note that, even in hyper-political Albany, this is the first time a governor’s pick for top judge was defeated. These nominations had been approved in the past even when the Senate and the Executive Chamber were run by different parties.

So what does Hochul do next? She said she’s weighing a legal move to make the entire Senate vote on the nomination. That’s good. She’s got to flex her own muscles and flex them soon, or it will be a long and demoralizing four years — for her, the Democratic Party and the state.

Former Nassau County Executive Laura Curran (D) hosts the “Cut to the Chase with Laura Curran” podcast.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul roasted after her gas stoves revealed amid ban plans

Gov. Kathy Hochul ought to get rid of her gas stoves before pushing everyday Empire Staters to go electric, the Democrat’s flame-loving critics said Monday. The Post exclusively revealed Sunday that Hochul has gas stoves both at her private Buffalo residence and the Executive Mansion in Albany, undercutting the environmentalist image she has cultivated in office. “This is Hypocrisy Hochul at her finest,” House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said in response. “She has made it abundantly clear that in Kathy Hochul’s New York, it’s ‘rules for thee, but not for me.’ New Yorkers see through her ridiculously out of touch...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul cooks with gas stoves while pushing ban in new buildings

Gov. Hochul wants to start banning gas stoves in new homes by 2025 – but critics say she’s full of hot air. The pushback is targeting Hochul’s personal use of fossil fuels on gas ranges at the Executive Mansion in Albany and at her private pad in Buffalo. “The governor’s push to ban gas stoves appears to be as hypocritical as it is ridiculous,” Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay (R-Fulton) fumed. “One has to wonder how many times she’s fired up her own gas stove since declaring them environmentally unsafe in her State of the State Address,” he added. In two years,...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Kathy Hochul suddenly backs protecting cops from lawsuits as she fights with Democrats

ALBANY — Fresh off a historic defeat at the hands of lefty fellow Democrats opposed to her pick to lead New York’s top court, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday she opposes the idea of making it easier to sue individual police officers. “I don’t support the repeal of that,” she said after dodging the “qualified immunity” issue for months while campaigning for a full term in office last year. “[What] I do support is stopping the denigration of people who take an oath to protect society,” she added. The comments come ahead of a Wednesday rally where progressives will begin a fresh push...
New York Post

NYS Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says no need to probe Kathy Hochul pay-to-play

ALBANY — State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said Tuesday that her Democratic supermajority will not probe Gov. Kathy Hochul — despite mounting evidence of a $637 million pay-to-play scheme involving a donor tied to $300,000 in campaign cash to the governor. “I take her at her word,” Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) said about the governor’s ongoing denials of wrongdoing. “We have to remember – I think all of us do – where we were when we had to figure out what to do to protect the people of New York and you know, getting the COVID tests was a paramount importance,” Stewart-Cousins added...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Rev. Al Sharpton preaches public safety, will Albany listen?

Harlem’s Rev. Al Sharpton has joined the growing chorus of New Yorkers calling for tweaks to the state’s disastrous bail law and other criminal-justice reforms. When it comes to improving public safety, The Rev is showing more sense than the Democratic lawmakers who run Albany.  “There are tweaks that can turn these good reforms into great ones by addressing issues like recidivism, giving our district attorneys the right tools, and helping the thousands of mentally ill New Yorkers forced out onto the streets,” Sharpton said Monday. The reforms instituted by the Legislature have allowed a set of hardcore repeat offenders to feel immune...
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State

Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Al Sharpton urges black lawmakers to crack down on serial criminals, assist prosecutors in cases

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Monday urged black lawmakers to approve new measures to rid the streets of recidivist lawbreakers and help district attorneys prosecute crime. Sharpton, who recently convened New York’s top African-American elected officials — including Mayor Eric Adams, state Attorney General Letitia James, Senate Majority Leader Andrew Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) to discuss public safety and criminal justice issues — was responding to a Siena College poll released Monday that found that 93% of New Yorkers consider crime a serious problem in the state. Last year, the preacher famously complained...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Mayor Eric Adams is the last sane Democrat standing up in New York

With the hard-left Working Families Party actively campaigning against Mayor Eric Adams’ agenda in advance of June’s City Council primaries, it’s the duty of all sensible New Yorkers to rally behind him as the state’s only prominent Democrat willing to speak basic truths. The WFP means to use its power in Dem primaries to push lunatic causes like defunding the police and yet more “criminal-justice reform,” as if no-bail etc. weren’t bad enough. Adams, by contrast, on Sunday told ABC: “If you go into the average community of color or any community, they’ll tell you, ‘No, we want our police —...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

As teen violence surges, Hochul fails to address a key cause: NY’s disastrous Raise the Age law

Teen violence continues to spiral out of control, yet Gov. Kathy Hochul refuses to lift a finger when it comes to one of its key drivers: the 2017 Raise the Age law, which prevents anyone under 18 from being prosecuted as an adult. Before Raise the Age, 16- and 17-year-olds could be charged as adults; now such suspects are likely to be sent to Family Court, where they barely face consequences. Yet New York is facing an ugly surge of teen violence, including terrifying shootings at city schools. Last week, a 13-year-old was charged with opening fire and wounding two other teens...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Black Georgians liked voting under law Biden dubbed ‘Jim Crow 2.0’

The overwhelming majority of black voters in Georgia said they had a “good” or “excellent” voting experience under a new election reform law that President Biden decried as “Jim Crow 2.0” when it was enacted in 2021. A post-election survey from the University of Georgia released last week found that none of the 364 black voters polled had a “poor” experience at the ballot box. By contrast, 72.6% of the surveyed black voters said their experience was “excellent,” while 23.6% said it was “good” and 3.3% said it was “fair.” The remaining 0.5% said they didn’t know how to characterize their voting...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

NY Rep. Jerry Nadler accused of hypocrisy for opposing 5G cell phone towers in the Upper East Side

One of the city’s most prominent liberal politicians is saying “Not In My Backyard” after the city proposed a 32-foot high cell phone tower in the Upper East Side. Rep. Jerry Nadler — who has demanded that city officials close Rikers Island — co-signed a letter sent to the city Landmarks Preservation Commission objecting to a dozen cell phone towers going up in historic districts along posh Park Avenue, Carnegie Hill and UES historic districts. The letter was co-signed by Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, state Sen. Liz Krueger, Assembly members Alex Bores and Rebecca Seawright and Council members Keith...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Fed up NYC merchants set up private patrols to combat crime

A group of Bronx merchants got so fed up with rampant crime in New York City that they took matters into their own hands — hiring private security guards to keep order on a bustling commercial strip. The five-person  “Ambassadors Program” is being run by the Fordham Road Business Improvement District Wednesdays through Saturdays between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The unarmed ambassadors’ mandate is to patrol the borough’s busiest shopping district, along Fordham Road from Jerome Avenue to Washington Avenue. They will meet and greet merchants and customers to act as a deterrent to thieves but also serve as additional eyes throughout the Fordham...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Mayor Eric Adams wimps out on fight for the good schools his core NYC voters demand

Mayor Eric Adams just turned his back on those he claims to fight for the most — striving New York minorities — by letting Chancellor David Banks cancel a Panel on Education Policy vote on co-locating two new Success Academy primary schools in Queens and one in The Bronx. Thousands of parents, overwhelmingly black and Hispanic, in these communities hope to start their young kids at Success, with its long track record of helping its scholars excel. At the regular public schools in these areas, most children leave 5th grade unable to read. The demand is plain: A year ago, SA had...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Anti-charter parent ‘pushback’ doomed plan to share school space

Elected officials helped kill a plan to open three new charter schools in existing public schools or other city-owned buildings — after hearing fierce opposition from local parents. Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson — who last week spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new DREAM Charter High School in Mott Haven — suggested Tuesday that her hand was forced against the planned Success Academy in Williamsbridge. “Parents of School District 11 spoke to us loud & clear. The deep rooted history of disinvestment at the Richard R. Green Campus must be recognized. So much progress has been made,” she tweeted. A City...
New York Post

In NY’s ‘conversation on crime,’ progressives just refuse to listen

“There is nothing acceptable about individuals walking into stores, taking what they want, walking out and then, when they’re arrested for the action, for people to say we are criminalizing the poor; no we’re not,” Mayor Eric Adams thundered last week. Sadly, though, that’s precisely the mindset of the folks writing the laws in this state.  Indeed, at the same Manhattan Chamber of Commerce “Conversation on Crime” event, Assemblyman Jeff Dinowitz (D-Bronx) actually blamed the NYPD for not arresting crooks because of the “attitude” that bail reform would put anyone they busted right back on the streets. That prompted NYPD Chief of...
New York Post

George Santos skips Biden meet-and-greet event for new members of Congress

Embattled Rep. George Santos has snubbed President Biden, turning down a White House invite on Tuesday extended to all first-term lawmakers for a meeting with the 80-year-old commander-in-chief.  Santos (R-NY) was not listed on the White House’s list of attendees for the East Room reception, according to the Hill, and his office told Newsday that the disgraced lawmaker would be skipping the event.  White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that Santos, like all new members, was invited to the ​​biennial event.  The freshman lawmaker representing New York’s 3rd Congressional District has come under fire after a web of lies about his...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Voters distrust their reps, still smearing Kavanaugh and other commentary

Pollster: Voters Distrust Their Reps “Washington, you have a problem,” quips TIPP Insights’ Terry Jones. In a new poll, 66% of registered voters “said elected officials represent mostly the views and values of their big donors, not average Americans.” That’s 61% of Dems, “68% of Republicans and 73% of independents.” “Among white voters, 71% said their representatives worked for their big donors;” the number was 52% for blacks and Hispanics. Overall, 52% of voters “said they were not satisfied” with their own reps in Congress. Though “50% of Democrats called themselves “satisfied,’” “both major parties would be wise” to note “restive...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

‘Liberals feel it’s acceptable to demonize black conservatives like me’

Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell says he was kicked out of a Miami cafe for discussing politics. Here, he explains to The Post how he was shocked by the intolerance. The white woman across the restaurant was staring me down, a look of genuine disgust and disdain. It wasn’t, admittedly, the first time in my life I’d gotten this look. I wondered what, if anything, I’d done to deserve it. I would soon learn she was the owner of the restaurant — and that she was tossing out me and my friends for my conservative beliefs. On January 21, I’d been invited to Paradis Books and Bread in North Miami,...
MIAMI, FL
New York Post

Letters to the Editor — Jan. 23, 2023

The Issue: The Post’s report that almost 65,000 people moved from New York to Florida in 2022. So 64,577 people have relocated from New York to Florida (“64,577 trade NY for Florida,” Jan. 20). I am not surprised at all. We have a terrible governor and mayor, who are both destroying this once-great state and city by letting criminals rule the streets and encouraging illegal immigrants to come here. Tax-paying, law-abiding citizens are fed up. If this trend keeps up, New York state will be filled with people who don’t pay taxes and will go completely down the drain. Remember, taxes pay for...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
169K+
Followers
75K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy