ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Changes to recreational crabbing domoic acid closure boundaries

The Curry Coastal Pilot
The Curry Coastal Pilot
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZHPcE_0kM6OsSA00

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and ODFW moved the recreational crabbing (ocean, bays, and estuaries) biotoxin closure boundary to four miles north of Charleston (43° 25’) to one half mile north of Gold Beach (42° 26’).

Coos Bay and the Coquille River are closed to recreational crabbing while the Rogue River is open.

Test results received today show domoic acid levels in crab sampled from the closed area are above the human safety threshold.

Recreational bay clam and mussel harvesting remain open along the entire Oregon coast. Razor clamming is still closed coastwide .

ODA tests for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Sampling schedules sometimes are altered due to vessel availability, weather, and other factors.

Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.

It is recommended that recreational crab harvesters always eviscerate crab before cooking. This includes removing and discarding the viscera, internal organs, and gills.

For more information, call ODA’s shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800)448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA shellfish biotoxin closures webpage.

Contact ODFW for recreational license requirements, permits, rules and limits.

Comments / 0

Related
thatoregonlife.com

You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast

Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably drove by 100 times and may not even noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
REEDSPORT, OR
The Oregonian

Keeper sturgeon fishing will close in the Columbia River Gorge

Sturgeon retention fishing will close Wednesday evening above The Dalles Dam and the evening of Jan. 20 above John Day. Oregon and Washington biologists met by phone Tuesday and decided there weren’t enough fish remaining in the Bonneville Reservoir quota to allow another day of retention fishing. Catch-and-release fishing...
OREGON STATE
Doug Stewart

Northwest, Alaska crabbers strike for better prices

The new year started off with a fizzle for West Coast and Alaska crab fisheries, with fleets in Oregon and Alaska striking for higher ex-vessel prices. In Oregon, the Dungeness Dec. 1 opening was delayed in hopes that meat fill in the crabs would increase, and that levels of domoic acid would decrease in some of the test areas. Equally driving delays was the fleet’s effort of nudging processors’ offers closer to $4.75 per pound, like they started with in 2022, rather than the $2.25 per pound they offered in the advent of the 2023 season.
ALASKA STATE
highway58herald.org

Recreational Crabbing Closure Changes Along South Oregon Coast

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announce the closure of all recreational crabbing on the southern Oregon coast from latitude 43° 25′; 4 miles north of the north jetty of Coos Bay, to 42° 26′; 0.5 miles north of the north jetty of the Rogue River, due to elevated levels of domoic acid toxin. This includes Dungeness crab and red rock crab harvested from the ocean, in bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers and jetties.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Special Report: DEQ steps up oversight after discovery of ‘reckless’ reporting by company

Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality has enforced stricter oversight of a clean energy program after issuing a $2.7 million fine, a record in its history. The Clean Fuels Program, which aims to encourage greener transportation, has largely run on autopilot since it was created in 2016, with intermittent checks by officials. But last year DEQ discovered that a Lincoln City entrepreneur, Merlin Thompson, and his company, Thompson Technical Services, or TTS, had reported false data that allowed him to obtain $1.8 million worth of carbon credits. Thompson claimed his company had three electric vehicle charging machines that had dispensed millions of kilowatt hours of power to electric vehicles, more than was possible.
OREGON STATE
highway58herald.org

Oregon Transportation Commission Adopts Oregon Highway Plan Tolling Amendment

SALEM – The Oregon Transportation Commission has adopted the Oregon Highway Plan amendment on tolling, known as “Goal 6: Tolling and Congestion Pricing.” On Jan.12, commissioners received a presentation on the amendment process, a summary of comments received, and revisions completed since the process began in spring 2022.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon Sees Sharp Decline In Population For First Time Since 1983

Long before our world drastically changed in 2020, Americans have made a habit of packing up in search of a better quality life. It wasn’t too long ago, Oregon was the number one place to move to in 2016. In fact, for three years in a row, more people were moving to Oregon than anywhere else in the country. You could say our secret was out. Oregon was number one and seemingly favored for not only its vast beauty with endless outdoor activities, but its rich diversity.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Treasures in the sand at the Oregon Coast

NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon’s winter months offer a roller coast ride of sorts in the great outdoors, when wind and rain are often followed by stunning sunny days. We travelled to the rugged edge of Oregon discovered that the grey clouds disappear when you go hunting for Treasure in the Sand.
NEWPORT, OR
KTVL

Animals adapting to winter at Wildlife Images

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Animals handle the changing of the seasons differently with some reacting differently to the cold weather than others. Bears are famous for hibernating, but bears living at lower elevations -- like at Wildlife Images -- don't necessarily experience a full hibernation. They tend to become lethargic, sleeping for short periods before waking up and going back to sleep.
GRANTS PASS, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

Oregon’s Bee-Themed License Plate Now Available

New Oregon bee-themed license plate supports pollinators. There’s a new way to be a pollinator protector in Oregon: Buy a bee-themed license plate to bring attention to beneficial insects and support Oregon State University Extension research on native bees. Each Pollinator Paradise license plate ordered sends $35 to OSU’s...
OREGON STATE
The Curry Coastal Pilot

The Curry Coastal Pilot

Curry County, OR
448
Followers
897
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The Curry Coastal Pilot is a general interest newspaper serving the Brookings-Harbor and Curry County areas at the southwestern corner of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.currypilot.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy