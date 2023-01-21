Tusculum Toppled By North Greenville

TIGERVILLE, S.C. — The Tusculum University men’s volleyball team had its two-match winning streak snapped in a 25-19, 32-30, 25-13 loss at North Greenville on Thursday.

Tusculum drops to 2-4.

Tusculum’s Dane Loup put down a match-high 12 kills on a .455 rate. Colby Landry and Deklan Wingo added eight and six kills, respectively. Tristan Blake came off the bench to register 20 assists, while Wingo (2) and Landry (1) were responsible for the Pioneer aces.

Defensively, Jaden Bramhall recorded five digs, just ahead of Landry’s four. Wingo had a hand in every Tusculum block, totaling four assists. Shaphar Grant aided in three.

Tusculum Plays at Ball State, ranked No. 6 nationally, at 7 p.m. Saturday.