ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Tusculum Toppled By North Greenville

The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6uXf_0kM6OlWJ00

TIGERVILLE, S.C. — The Tusculum University men’s volleyball team had its two-match winning streak snapped in a 25-19, 32-30, 25-13 loss at North Greenville on Thursday.

Tusculum drops to 2-4.

Tusculum’s Dane Loup put down a match-high 12 kills on a .455 rate. Colby Landry and Deklan Wingo added eight and six kills, respectively. Tristan Blake came off the bench to register 20 assists, while Wingo (2) and Landry (1) were responsible for the Pioneer aces.

Defensively, Jaden Bramhall recorded five digs, just ahead of Landry’s four. Wingo had a hand in every Tusculum block, totaling four assists. Shaphar Grant aided in three.

Tusculum Plays at Ball State, ranked No. 6 nationally, at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

478
Followers
5K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy