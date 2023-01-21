Stock Show Tradition: Grand Champion Steer joins Brown Palace high tea

Brown Palace Hotel welcomes National Stock Show grand champ steer 01:08

The National Western Stock Show 2023 Grand Champion and Reserve Champion took center stage at the Brown Palace in a decades-long tradition. On Friday, they walked the red carpet to preside over high tea in the 77th year for the tradition.

Justin Pfannebecker from LaSalle raised the Grand Champion Steer weighing in at 1,333 pounds and Mason Grady from Grandview, Texas raised the Reserve Grand Champion Steer.

"The reason to continue it is Denver is an agricultural town and this brings the country to the city and gives folks a chance to see what these ranchers do and what an incredible job they do raising cattle so we're proud to continue this tradition."

People were able to take pictures with the animals.