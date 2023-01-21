ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Stock Show Tradition: Grand Champion Steer joins Brown Palace high tea

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTSp4_0kM6Ois800

Brown Palace Hotel welcomes National Stock Show grand champ steer 01:08

The National Western Stock Show 2023 Grand Champion and Reserve Champion took center stage at the Brown Palace in a decades-long tradition. On Friday, they walked the red carpet to preside over high tea in the 77th year for the tradition.

CBS

Justin Pfannebecker from LaSalle raised the Grand Champion Steer weighing in at 1,333 pounds and Mason Grady from Grandview, Texas raised the Reserve Grand Champion Steer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IE1Wf_0kM6Ois800
CBS

"The reason to continue it is Denver is an agricultural town and this brings the country to the city and gives folks a chance to see what these ranchers do and what an incredible job they do raising cattle so we're proud to continue this tradition."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmgLC_0kM6Ois800
CBS

People were able to take pictures with the animals.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Longmont Leader

Longmont band tops charts for Colorado artists

A Longmont-based band started the year with the top five songs from Colorado bands, according to the Roots Music Report. Mojomama, which has been around for more than 20 years, released their seventh studio album last year, titled “We Are One.” Five songs from that album — “I’m Searchin’,” “We Are One,” Borrowed Time,” Shelter from the Storm,” and “Other Side” — made up the top five songs on the Roots Music Report’s Top 50 Colorado Song Chart for the week of Dec. 31.
LONGMONT, CO
9NEWS

Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado

DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Did you know that DIA has a firepit and a new outdoor deck?

Have you ever seen a firepit at an airport? How about an outdoor deck with great views? That's just some of what the new space at Denver International Airport has to offer. DIA tweeted a new video showing passengers how to get to the new B-West outdoor deck. Some of the features include fire pits, mountain views, outdoor seating and a pet relief area. The outdoor deck is one of three at DIA, including the others on A-West and C-East. 
DENVER, CO
skyhinews.com

Kremmling man places 5th at National Western Stock Show and Rodeo

Cody Mumma of Kremmling shone during the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo, which took place from Jan. 7-22 in Denver. In steer wrestling, Mumma raced through the competition. In pool three, Mumma scored a 4.8-second run in Round 1, then a 4.4-second run in Round 2. These fast scores earned him a place in the semifinals, which took place on Jan. 22. In pool 3 of the semifinals, Mumma won fifth place with a time of 14.9 seconds.
KREMMLING, CO
95 Rock KKNN

What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?

If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
COLORADO STATE
bucketlistcommunitycafe.com

Lakeside: Then, Now. Now What?

Located just outside the limits of Denver lies the town of Lakeside. Home to just 17 people, all are facing Sheridan Blvd. just off Interstate 70. It’s a small community in such a fast-growing city. Most Denver residents pass through the narrow city lines of Lakeside daily without ever...
DENVER, CO
KRDO

Dog in Denver shelter for 119 days finds forever home in Cañon City

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- After 119 days at the Denver Animal Shelter, a dog named Daisy found her forever family. Our Denver news partners first reported Daisy's story last week. According to 9News, Daisy is a two-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier. She was surrendered by her owners in September 2022.
DENVER, CO
Inna D

Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver

Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
98K+
Followers
31K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy