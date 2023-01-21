ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bubble Battle in the Bluegrass: Kentucky-Texas A&M Matchup Features Two Teams Vying for NCAA Tournament Bids

By Hunter Shelton
 4 days ago

On Saturday afternoon, Kentucky and Texas A&M will square off on the hardwood for just the 17th time ever.

The Wildcats have claimed victory in 12 of the games, with the most memorable coming back in 2016, when 30 points from Tyler Ulis propelled UK past the regular-season champion Aggies in the SEC Tournament championship game. The upcoming tilt between the teams may be just as important, however.

Just like coach John Calipari, TAMU's Buzz Williams — now in his fourth season as head coach — has seen his crew barge through tough times during the 2023 season.

Back in the second week of the season, the Aggies fell to both Murray State and Colorado in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. On Dec 3., a trip to Fort Worth, Texas to participate in the Battleground 2K22 went sour as the Boise State Broncos put up 86 points in a 15-point victory. Hopes weren't raised churning the through the rest of the non-conference schedule, either, as back-to-back losses at Memphis and to Wofford dropped A&M's record to a poor 6-5.

Just like Kentucky is currently attempting to do, the Aggies decided to turn a corner after the loss to the Terriers. Wins over Prairie View A&M and Northwestern State catapulted some good juju into SEC play, and it still hasn't left College Station.

Two wins over Florida, handlings of LSU and then-ranked Missouri and a drubbing on the road at South Carolina equal an impressive 5-0 SEC record for Williams and the Ags, just the second time the feat has been accomplished in program history. TAMU has trailed for a combined 5 minutes and 25 seconds. The Aggies have not trailed in the past 107 minutes and 36 seconds of game time.

It's a balanced scoring attack, but sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV leads the way. He averages 15.2 points-per-game, good for eighth in the SEC. He adds 3.7 assists-per-game — fifth in the conference — and shoots 3-pointers at a 36.7 percent clip. He has scored 15 or more points in 10 games this season.

Following Taylor is fellow guard Tyrece Radford, who pours in 12.2 PPG and 5.3 RPG. It's been the senior taking charge during the seven-game winning-streak, putting up 14.3 PPG while hitting 52.2 percent of his field goals and 37.5 percent of his 3-pointers.

Down in the frontcourt, Henry Coleman III will be the main Aggie challenging Oscar Tshiebwe down low. The junior forward provides 9.8 PPG and is one of two players averaging 5.8 RPG, joined by Dexter Dennis.

The sudden winning surge has pushed TAMU to No. 47 in KenPom, No. 55 in the NET Rankings and right back in the bubble conversation for the NCAA Tournament. After making a surprising run to the SEC tournament championship last year, A&M thought it did enough to make the Big Dance, but it was instead left in the first four out.

Williams and Co. weren't happy, to say the least, but his team still made an impressive run in the NIT, eventually falling in the championship to Xavier. Entering this weekend, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has the Ags once again among the first four out.  They won't be the only team in that situation that's playing in Rupp Arena on Saturday, however.

Thanks to a 1-5 record in Quad 1 games this season — and that loss to South Carolina in Lexington last week — Kentucky is also on the outside looking in, per Lunardi. The analyst said on Twitter that the winner of the upcoming SEC showdown would likely join the field of 68 in next week's bracket update .

A&M's matchup in Lexington begins a four-game stretch that sees three games on the road, with the other pair coming at Auburn and Arkansas. Kentucky's next three games see two on the road — at Vanderbilt and Ole Miss — while the game in-between welcomes the second-ranked Kansas Jayhawks into Rupp Arena for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Opportunity is coming hot and heavy for both squads. A&M is in a familiar position, while life on the bubble is taking some getting used to for Big Blue Nation. Tipoff between the teetering teams is set for 2 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.

