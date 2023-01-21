Live Updates: No. 11 Alabama Gymnastics vs. No. 2 Florida

Score updates and analysis from Coleman Coliseum as the Crimson Tide hosts the defending SEC champions.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The last two SEC champions meet in Coleman Coliseum this Friday night.

No. 11 Alabama hosts No. 2 Florida in a matchup between two undefeated teams. The Crimson Tide hasn't beaten that Gators at home or in the regular season since 2017.

Last time out, Alabama had a few shaky performances but came away with a road meet win against Arkansas, scoring a 196.525. Florida was close to hitting on all cylinders with three perfect 10.0s between Trinity Thomas and Leanne Wong. The Gators beat Auburn with a 197.825.

The meet is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Live Updates

(latest updates at the top)

Final score: Florida 197.325, Alabama 196.450

Rotation 4: Alabama floor exercise (196.450,) Florida balance beam (197.325)

Alabama floor exercise lineup

1. Mati Waligora- Slight step on her front layout front double twist. Great height on her last pass. 9.75

2. Cam Machado- Powerful back double pike, but a little short landing on her double back. Great wolf turns. 9.675

3. Shania Adams- Opened with an incredible back double pike and finished with a soaring back 1.5 twist to front layout. 9.9

4. Gabby Gladieux- Beautiful full-in double back along with a powerful stick on her last pass. She does a split jump immediately following her tumbling pass. 9.9

5. Lilly Hudson- Very strong front layout to front double twist. Took a little step out of her back 2.5 twist but finished with a good landing on her double back. 9.925

6. Luisa Blanco- Started with a sky-rocketing double back pike and quickly followed with a strong double back. Finished with a front full to front layout and wowed the crowd. 9.95

Alabama floor exercise score: 49.425

Florida balance beam lineup

1. Sloane Blakely- 9.8

2. Ellie Lazzari- 9.85

3. Victoria Nguyen- 9.825

4. Kayla Dicello- 9.925

5. Leanne Wong- 9.875

6. Trinity Thomas- 9.875

Florida balance beam score: 49.350

Rotation 3: Alabama balance beam (147.025,) Florida floor exercise (147.975)

Alabama balance beam lineup

1. Ella Burgess- Solid one-armed back handspring layout step out flight series. Great acro with an incredible stick on her gainer pike dismount. 9.9

2. Lillian Lewis- A small wobble on her layout step out, but finished strong with a handspring gainer full dismount. 9.775

3. Mati Waligora- Very sold flight series and aerial along with an amazing back 1.5 stuck dismount. 9.8

4. Gabby Gladieux- Sky-high back handspring two- foot pike with a solid front aerial. She also had an incredible stuck finish after her double back dismount. 9.85

5. Lilly Hudson- Great triple series and side aerial. Stuck roundoff 1.5 dismount. 9.85

6. Luisa Blanco- Very solid flight series and beautiful flexibility in her dance. Slight hop on the dismount. 9.85

Alabama balance beam score: 49.250

- Their performance on beam was pretty consistent as they got three scores of 9.85.

Florida floor exercise lineup

1. Kayla Dicello- 9.8

2. Victoria Nguyen- 9.85

3. Rachel Baumann- 9.825

4. Leanne Wong- 9.875

5. Trinity Thomas- 9.95

6. Morgan Hurd- 9.675

Florida floor exercise score: 49.300

Score through two rotations: Florida 98.675, Alabama 97.775

Rotation 2: Alabama uneven bars, Florida vault

Alabama uneven bars lineup

1. Lily Hudson- Beautiful routine with a stuck double back dismount. 9.775

2. Lauren Little- Missed her connection from high to low meaning she gets a deduction of .5. She finished strong with a double layout. 9.2

3. Jordyn Paradise- She fell on a handstand before completing her routine, but finished with a stuck landing. 9.3

4. Mati Waligora- Amazing routine with a full-in twisting double layout. 9.825

5. Cam Machado- Outstanding routine with three connections from either high to low or low to high bar. She also stuck her double back. 9.875

6. Luisa Blanco- Very tight form throughout the solid routine with a full-in tucked double back dismount. 9.9

Alabama bars score: 48.675

- Two falls which means one of the fallen routines will count towards the overall bars score.

Florida vault lineup

1. Chloi Clark- 9.775

2. Bri Edwards- 9.825

3. Payton Richards- 9.875

4. Kayla Dicello- 9.85

5. Leanne Wong- 9.8

6. Trinity Thomas- 9.9

Florida vault score: 49.250

Rotation 1: Alabama vault (49.100,) Florida uneven bars (49.425)

Alabama vault lineup

1. Shania Adams- A little squat in the landing, but she didn't take any steps. 9.675

2. Sania Mitchell- Arms slightly bent on the table with a big step. 9.7

3. Lauren Little- Slight hop, but solid vault. 9.775

4. Lilly Hudson- Beautiful yurchenko 1.5, only a small step. 9.875

5. Gabby Gladieux- Sky-high yurchenko full with slight hop, but great form. 9.85

6. Jordyn Paradise- Outstanding yurchenko 1.5 with good landing position. 9.9

Alabama vault score: 49.100

- This is the lowest Alabama has scored on vault this season, but only by .5 of a tenth.

- This lineup is much different than the last two meets by Sania Mitchell and Shania Adams being in the lineup.

Florida bars lineup

1. Payton Richards- 9.725

2. Sloane Blakely- 9.775

3. Victoria Nguyen- 9.9

4. Kayla Dicello- 9.925

5. Trinity Thomas- 9.925

6. Leanne Wong- 9.9

Florida bars score: 49.425