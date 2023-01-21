Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Brain Markers of ADHD Identified in Children’s MRI Scans
Researchers analyzing the data from MRI exams on nearly 8,000 children have identified biomarkers of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and a possible role for neuroimaging machine learning to help with the diagnosis, treatment planning, and surveillance of the disorder. The results of the new study were recently presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
scitechdaily.com
Good News for Aging Adults: Daily Stress Decreases With Age
Daily stress can have negative effects on an individual’s health, both physically and emotionally. However, recent research led by David Almeida, a professor of human development and family studies at Penn State, shows that as people age, the number and intensity of daily stressors decrease. These findings were published in the journal Developmental Psychology, highlighting that there is some positive news in regard to daily stress and aging.
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
scitechdaily.com
A High Salt Low Potassium Diet Can Increase Your Risk of Cognitive Decline
Dementia is a debilitating condition that affects a person’s ability to remember, think, and make decisions, making it difficult for them to perform everyday activities. It has become one of the leading causes of death and disability among the elderly worldwide. In China, which has both the largest elderly population and one of the fastest-aging populations, dementia poses significant economic, health, and social challenges.
scitechdaily.com
Alleviating Symptoms: Brain Stimulation Could Help Treat Alzheimer’s Disease
Researchers at Charité have uncovered a brain network that, when stimulated, can alleviate symptoms. Alzheimer’s disease, which is the most common form of dementia, is challenging to treat. A possible therapy is deep brain stimulation delivered by a pacemaker-like device. A team of researchers from Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin discovered that stimulating a specific network in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients can decrease their symptoms. The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, provides hope for further research in this area.
scitechdaily.com
COVID Toll: Big Jump in Cardiovascular-Related Deaths Reported by American Heart Association
American Heart Association 2023 Statistical Update reports the largest increase in the number of CVD deaths in the U.S. in years, highest among Asian, Black, and Hispanic populations. More people died from cardiovascular-related causes in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, than in any year since 2003, according...
scitechdaily.com
Alarm Bells Ring for Great Hammerheads After Scientists Sequence the Genomes of Endangered Sharks
Scientists have sequenced the genomes of two endangered sharks. Low genetic diversity and signs of inbreeding ring alarm bells for great hammerheads, but there may be hope for shortfin makos that showed higher genetic diversity and limited inbreeding. “With their whole genomes deciphered at high resolution we have a much...
scitechdaily.com
“Harmless” Bacteria Species Developing Alarming Number of Potentially Harmful Characteristics
Listeria monocytogenes, a deadly bacteria commonly found in the food processing industry, poses a significant threat to human health. Not only can it cause severe illness, it is also becoming resistant to food safety measures worldwide. Startingly, two previously thought to be harmless species of Listeria have recently been found...
scitechdaily.com
One Step Closer to Artificial Organs: Living Fossil Provides New Insight
An ancient fish called a “living fossil” has assisted scientists in gaining a deeper understanding of stem cells, which could potentially lead to advancements in stem cell research and the creation of artificial organs. A beating heart, a complex organ responsible for pumping blood throughout the body. Not...
scitechdaily.com
Poor Gut Health May Drive Multiple Sclerosis — But a Better Diet May Ease It
Scientists from the Department of Neurology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School have traced a previously observed connection between the gut microbiome, made up of tiny organisms in the digestive system, and multiple sclerosis (MS). Their research, conducted using genetically modified mice and human subjects, supports the idea that...
scitechdaily.com
New Research Reveals How E-Cigarettes Affect the Lungs
New research published in The FASEB Journal indicates that e-cigarettes can cause cellular and molecular changes in the lungs. Specifically, prolonged inhalation of e-cigarette aerosols by mice caused changes in the animals’ pulmonary immune cell composition and altered gene and protein levels in the lungs. Investigators found that even...
scitechdaily.com
Insulin in a Pill? New Research Answers a Question That Has Puzzled Diabetes Researchers for 100 Years
Researchers at WEHI have solved a century-old question in diabetes research by discovering that a molecule other than insulin can have the same effect. This provides valuable information for the future creation of an oral insulin pill. Researchers at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute (WEHI) in Melbourne have finally...
scitechdaily.com
Debunking Previous Misconceptions: New Study Indicates That Potatoes Are Healthier Than You Think
While they may not have all the benefits of other vegetables, potatoes can still be a healthy choice if prepared correctly. In recent years, low or no-carbohydrate diets have become popular, leading to the potato being overlooked in favor of other vegetables. In fact, research has suggested that potatoes may...
scitechdaily.com
New Nanoparticle To Act at the Heart of Cells for Extremely Powerful and Targeted Anti-Inflammatory Treatment
A team from UNIGE and LMU developed a transport nanoparticle to make an anti-inflammatory drug much more effective and less toxic. How can a drug be delivered exactly where it is needed, while limiting the risk of side effects? The use of nanoparticles to encapsulate a drug to protect it and the body until it reaches its point of action is being increasingly studied. However, this requires identifying the right nanoparticle for each drug according to a series of precise parameters. A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the Ludwig Maximilians Universität München (LMU) has succeeded in developing a fully biodegradable nanoparticle capable of delivering a new anti-inflammatory drug directly into macrophages – the cells where uncontrolled inflammatory reactions are triggered – ensuring its effectiveness. In addition, the scientists used an in vitro screening methodology, thus limiting the need for animal testing. These results, recently published in the Journal of Controlled Release, open the way to an extremely powerful and targeted anti-inflammatory treatment.
scitechdaily.com
Unlocking the Secrets of Aging: Researchers Discover Previously Unknown Mechanism That Drives Aging
A previously unknown mechanism that drives aging has been found to be universal across a range of different animals, including humans. A new study finds that most molecular-level changes that occur during aging are associated with gene length. Organisms balance the activity of short and long genes. Aging is accompanied...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Have Solved a Long-Standing Genomic Mystery
UCSC researchers suggest that introns, a source of molecular complexity unique to eukaryotes, primarily originate from introners. The origins of introns, segments of non-coding DNA that must be removed from genetic code before protein synthesis, are one of the most enduring mysteries in biology. Introns are a universal feature of eukaryotic genomes, found in all animals, plants, fungi, and protists, but not in prokaryotic genomes, such as those of bacteria. Despite their ubiquity, there is significant variation in the number of introns found in different species’ genomes, even among closely related species. This has made understanding the origins and evolution of introns a long-standing, fundamental mystery in biology.
scitechdaily.com
Experiment Proves Bacteria Really Eat Plastic – Broken Down Into Harmless Substances
The bacterium Rhodococcus ruber eats and actually digests plastic. This has been shown in laboratory experiments by PhD student Maaike Goudriaan at Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research (NIOZ). Based on a model study with plastic in artificial seawater in the lab, Goudriaan calculated that bacteria can break down about one percent of the fed plastic per year into CO2 and other harmless substances. “But,” Goudriaan emphasizes, “this is certainly not a solution to the problem of the plastic soup in our oceans. It is, however, another part of the answer to the question of where all the ‘missing plastic’ in the oceans has gone.”
scitechdaily.com
A Game Changer for Diabetic Wound Treatment: New Material Speeds Up Healing
A new material has been discovered by scientists that can accelerate the healing of diabetic wounds with a single application. A new class of polymer that promotes healing in hard-to-treat diabetic wounds has been discovered by researchers from the University of Nottingham. The polymer gives instructions to both immune and non-immune cells, according to a study published in the journal Advanced Materials.
