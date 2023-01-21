ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh man charged in fatal Fond du Lac County crash has bond set at $1 million

By Kevin Dittman, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago

FOND DU LAC - A 56-year-old Oshkosh man is charged with seven felonies connected to a Jan. 14 crash on U.S. 151 that killed a Waukesha man.

Brian A. Sippel had a $1 million cash bond set by Judge Andrew Christenson during his initial appearance Friday in Fond du Lac County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Deputy Lucas Olson said Sippel showed signs of being intoxicated and while being pulled out of his truck couldn't remember anything prior to leaving St. Cloud after having a bloody mary.

Witnesses describe Sippel's truck as coming out of nowhere before it rear-ended an SUV and pushed it into another SUV that was ahead of it near the traffic lights at the intersection of U.S. 151 southbound and the Interstate 41 northbound exit ramp in the town of Fond du Lac.

A 58-year-old Waukesha man in the middle SUV died at the scene due to head injuries, while a 62-year-old Waukesha woman in the same vehicle suffered several broken ribs, a collapsed lung, severe head trauma, a large laceration to the back of her head and a large laceration to her right elbow.

The traffic light was green at the time, but traffic was at a standstill on U.S. 151, overflowing into the intersections, according to the criminal complaint.

Three people in the other SUV were not injured.

Sippel, who was previously convicted of drunken driving in 2004 and 2016, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle while having prior intoxicant-related conviction (Class C felony), homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration (PAC) while having prior intoxicant-related conviction (Class C felony), injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle (Class F felony), injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a PAC (Class F felony), and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety (Class F felonies).

“Drunk drivers continue to cause death on our highways and we will continue to aggressively prosecute those responsible in the hopes of deterring future drunk drivers and seeking justice for those affected by drunk drivers," Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said in a release. "My heart goes out to the family in this case and all the families that have had a loved one stolen from them by a drunk driver.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m.

Contact Kevin Dittman at 920-431-8416 or kdittman@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Oshkosh man charged in fatal Fond du Lac County crash has bond set at $1 million

