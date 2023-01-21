Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Much Wow! If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times, and often caused spikes in valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk’s favorite topics on Twitter. Here is...
Elon Musk's private jet made 134 flights in 2022 – with the shortest trip lasting just 6 minutes
Jack Sweeney, who tracks the billionaire's private jet, has tallied up the number of trips the Tesla and Twitter chief's plane made last year.
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
Anthony Fauci says he has 'no idea' what Elon Musk's talking about after the Twitter chief threatened to release the 'Fauci Files'
The billionaire teased the release of the "Fauci Files" last Sunday, continuing his attacks on the former White House chief medical advisor.
msn.com
Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World
Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
'Small World,' Elon Musk Reacts To Fauci Disclosing Daughter Worked At Twitter During Pandemic
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on the platform in December regarding the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci’s, daughter working at the platform. What Happened: Replying to a tweet from conservative activist and radio talk show host Charles Kirk, who...
Elon Musk testifies that he thinks the number 420 has 'karma,' but he's not sure if it's 'good or bad'
Elon Musk testified in a civil trial that he wasn't joking about a $420 share price in a 2018 tweet about wanting to take the Tesla private.
Elon Musk Cries 'Constitutional Violation' Over Facebook's Alleged Censorship Of 'Often-True' COVID-19 Vaccine Content
Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk reacted to a post by author Michael Shellenberger on how social media companies, such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META censored “often-true content” that “discouraged vaccines.”. What Happened: Musk said it was a “constitutional violation” in response to the post...
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says if Elon Musk wants Twitter to be a public square, he should make its algorithms open source
The former product manager on Facebook's civic integrity team made the comments on a special edition of NBC News' Meet the Press.
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
A lawyer accidentally called Elon Musk 'Mr. Tweet' during the Tesla shareholder trial; Musk said it's pretty accurate
The mistake came during a trial brought by Tesla shareholders accusing Musk, who is also the CEO of Twitter, of committing securities fraud via tweet.
Elon Musk says Twitter now has 2,300 'active, working employees' – and just 10 are from his other companies
Since Elon Musk took over Twitter in late October, he's laid off thousands of workers and brought in reinforcements from Tesla and SpaceX to assist.
Paul Krugman says Elon Musk's Tesla can never be a 'profit machine' like Apple, because there's no scope for that in the car industry
Tesla is never going to rival Apple or Microsoft as a "profit machine", according to Paul Krugman. It's impossible to establish an unchallenged monopoly in the car industry, the Nobel Prize-winning economist said. Tesla will never become a "profit machine" like Apple and Microsoft because there isn't the scope for...
Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
Ars Technica
With $1.5 billion bill due at month-end, Elon Musk’s options aren’t great
The bill for Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is coming due, with the billionaire facing unpalatable options on the company’s enormous debt pile, ranging from bankruptcy proceedings to another costly sale of Tesla shares. Three people close to the entrepreneur’s buyout of Twitter said the first installment of...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk thanks the Tesla China team and wishes them a prosperous year
Tesla China’s team is arguably among the company’s hardest workers. Through the challenges of 2022 — from strict Covid lockdowns to severe supply chain issues — the Tesla China team pulled through. Tesla has dubbed Giga Shanghai as its primary vehicle export hub, and the facility truly played its role without fail last year, despite the headwinds that it met.
Elon Musk says Twitter has changed its 'For You' algorithm again after it included too many tweets from people users didn't follow
Twitter users said the accounts they followed had disappeared from their "For You" tab. Instead, they said they were seeing random posts.
Musk’s Twitter still has a ‘GodMode’ that allows any engineer to tweet from any account, claims whistleblower
Twitter claimed it fixed the problems in 2020.
Elon Musk tells court Google had 'standing interest' in buying Tesla, encouraging him to take it private with Saudis
Elon Musk said Google had a "standing interest in buying Tesla" in testimony in the securities fraud trial. The Tesla CEO said this helped encourage him to try to secure funds to take the EV maker private. According to a 2015 book, Musk and former Google CEO Larry Page had...
Musk tells jury buying Tesla at $420 a share was no joke
Elon Musk on Monday told jurors that his 2018 tweet about taking Tesla private at $420 a share was no joke and that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund was serious about helping him do it. Musk testified that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund was "unequivocally, without question" supportive of his project, adding that the head of the fund told him that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia was also on board.
Comments / 0