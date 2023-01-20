Read full article on original website
BBC
Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole
A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
SB Nation
Starting XI: Arsenal vs Manchester United
Everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s fixture:. (1) Manchester United’s nine-game consecutive winning run in all competitions came to an end after conceding an injury-time equaliser against Crystal Palace midweek. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring in the 44th minute but failed to extend their lead for the rest of the match. Michael Olise was the man for Crystal Palace who responded in the dying minutes of the match and snatched an equaliser in emphatic fashion after drifting the ball past David De Gea through a 25-yards free kick.
BBC
Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m
Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
SB Nation
Fulham 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Kane pulls level with Greaves and fires Spurs to away win
A win! Incredible! Tottenham Hotspur went across town to Craven Cottage against a Fulham team that has ambitions of their own, and in a hard fought match in the bitter cold, delayed 15 minutes by a rail closure, Tottenham got three points with a 1-0 win and Harry Kane made history — Kane scored in the first minute of extra time in the first half, a lovely low strike assisted by Son Heung-Min, that put him level with the late, great Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham’s joint all-time top goal scorer with 266 career goals.
SB Nation
Chelsea FCW vs. Liverpool FCW, FA WSL; Preview, how to watch, and 3 things to watch
With last week’s Chelsea veruss Arsenal match ending in a 1-1 stalemate, the title challenge remains as you were. This means that any slip against other opposition is what the other will be waiting for. Arsenal, then, will be paying close attention to Chelsea’s second meeting with Liverpool, since the first was a shock season-opening win by the Reds.
BBC
Transfer news: Everton to complete Danjuma deal on Monday
Everton are set to confirm the loan signing of Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma, 25, from Villarreal on Monday. (Fabrizio Romano), external. The Toffees are considering a £15m move for Sheffield United's Senegal striker Iliman Ndiaye, 22. (Sun), external. Everton also want to bring in Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, but...
Tony Mowbray: 'Sunderland focused on permanent deals this month'
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has given more insight into the kind of deals the club want to do before the deadline.
SB Nation
Brighton vs Arsenal Women: What to watch for, how to watch
Arsenal Women travel to the People’s Pension Stadium to face Brighton on Sunday. Arsenal need to win to keep pace at the top of the WSL. Brighton have recently appointed Jens Scheuer, a former manager of Bayern Munich, after Hope Powell was sacked earlier in the year. Brighton are undergoing a big change, with Scheuer trying to bring in a new playing style, which is perhaps an admission from Brighton that they need to adapt and evolve to remain relevant in the WSL. The first step, though, is bringing back some of the Powell era stability; Brighton have conceded the most goals in the league, and having lost to Leicester last weekend, they now find themselves in a potential relegation battle.
Lampard sacked as boss of troubled Everton
Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday after less than a year in charge at the struggling Premier League club. After several hours of reports that Lampard had been sacked, Everton finally confirmed the 44-year-old's departure on Monday evening.
SB Nation
Manchester City Down Wolves, 3-0: Reaction & Tweets
On to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “They trained really, really well. “We spoke a little bit what we have to do with the ball. Without the ball, we didn’t train anything because I would say we didn’t have energy. “We talk a little bit these days about...
SB Nation
West Ham 2-0 Everton: Match Recap & Reaction | Hapless once again
There weren’t a lot of positives to build on for either of these teams before kickoff. West Ham had not won in their last four home matches and hadn’t even scored in their last two. They had scored an average of 0.8 goals per game which was tied for 17th.........with Everton. The Toffees haven’t won a match in the last five games and haven’t kept a clean sheet in six matches. Most concerning, in those five games, Everton lost to both Wolves and Southampton who were both sitting in 20th place when the game was played.
SB Nation
Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle - Player Ratings
Newcastle headed to Crystal Palace and AFC Richmond’s Selhurst Park hoping to build on their fine form but were largely frustrated by a resilient home side. Let’s assess how everyone performed. 5 - Eddie Howe: Guilty of playing it a bit too safe on the evening. Hindsight is...
SB Nation
Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United: Gunners beat Reds late in North London
Manchester United fell 3-2 to top of the table Arsenal at The Emirates after the Eddie Nketiah’s 90th minute go-ahead goal nabbed all three points for the hosts. Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez were the two goal scorers for United. Tied 2-2 in the waning minutes of the game,...
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Rice, Lampard, Conte, Trossard, Zaniolo, Ziyech, Gil, Navas
West Ham United's Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also expected to compete for the 24-year-old England midfielder's signature. (Guardian) Everton's majority owner Farhad Moshiri has held talks with the club's board about manager Frank Lampard's future and possible replacements for...
SB Nation
Fan Focus: Boro fan Jonny gives us the inside track on Sunderland’s opponents
Matthew Crichton: When the two sides last met Chris Wilder was in charge. What led to his sacking back in October?. Jonny Bullock: Speaking to other clubs. This dates back to April of last year when Sean Dyche was sacked at Burnley. Wilder, instantly became the favourite and wouldn’t shoot down the rumours after multiple attempts of asking. Then once he finally confirmed it Boro’s form dropped through the floor and ended up finishing seventh after sitting comfortably in the playoffs.
SB Nation
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard sacked, Danjuma conditions, Ziyech linked
UPDATES! It’s looking like Frank Lampard has indeed been sacked. Also, looks like new signing Arnaut Danjuma, who was expected to be announced today, wants assurances that David Moyes is not taking the reins at the Toffees - the manager did not want him at West Ham apparently. Everton...
SB Nation
West Ham 2-0 Everton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Bowen gets a brace
44’ - Toffees corner on the right, partly cleared and Myko puts it back in the box, headed out to Iwobi and his shot is deflected off the post for another corner! So close! Nothing comes of the resulting corner even as Fabianski flaps at it. 42’ - Antonio...
BBC
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag tells BBC Sport: "It was a great game, a lot of tempo and the audience is the big winner. Two top teams but of course we are disappointed when you lose this game in the late stage. All the goals we conceded today are mistakes, it can't happen.
SB Nation
Deloitte: Tottenham Women had sixth highest 2021-22 revenue in Europe
Every year, Deloitte releases a report ranking European football teams by the amount of revenue they bring in based on their publicly released financial statements. They call it the “Money League.” This year, for the first time, Deloitte has also released a Money League report for European women’s football teams, using the same criteria. And while the numbers are minuscule compared to what’s made by men’s football clubs, it still represents what is hoped will be the start of continued growth in the women’s game over the coming years.
SB Nation
