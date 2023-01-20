Arsenal Women travel to the People’s Pension Stadium to face Brighton on Sunday. Arsenal need to win to keep pace at the top of the WSL. Brighton have recently appointed Jens Scheuer, a former manager of Bayern Munich, after Hope Powell was sacked earlier in the year. Brighton are undergoing a big change, with Scheuer trying to bring in a new playing style, which is perhaps an admission from Brighton that they need to adapt and evolve to remain relevant in the WSL. The first step, though, is bringing back some of the Powell era stability; Brighton have conceded the most goals in the league, and having lost to Leicester last weekend, they now find themselves in a potential relegation battle.

2 DAYS AGO