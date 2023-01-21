Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
Related
WKRN
Police investigating series of car break-ins in Murfreesboro
Police in Murfreesboro are investigating after a series of car break-ins and burglaries were reported throughout the city. Police investigating series of car break-ins in Murfreesboro. Police in Murfreesboro are investigating after a series of car break-ins and burglaries were reported throughout the city. Woman killed in Henry County house...
wgnsradio.com
Two Teens in Rutherford County Remain Missing - Both Cases Reported Within Days of One Another
Rutherford County, TN – Two teens remain missing and both were last seen in the Rutherford County area, according to authorities. The most recent of the two cases involves a teenager that was reported as missing by her foster family this past Friday evening, January 20, 2023. According to...
WSMV
Officials searching for man accused of breaking into home, trying to pawn stolen instruments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moment a man tried to resell instruments that police say he stole from a home in Bellevue. A Donelson guitar store owner said he was threatened by the man after he realized the equipment was stolen. The owner of blues vintage guitars...
Mother robs Dollar General store after urinating on floor
Shoppers in a North Nashville Dollar General had to take cover and run for safety Monday night, after a mother entered the store while waving a handgun.
2 teens captured after Nashville carjacking
A red SUV was carjacked around 9:15 a.m. in the area of Haynes Park Drive.
WSMV
Thief threatens to shoot Nashville Aldi employees: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man who tried to steal a cart full of items from an Aldi grocery store in Nashville was arrested after threatening to shoot at least three employees, according to Metro Police. Steven Dodd, 47, is charged with several counts of aggravated assault with deadly...
Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting
A license plate camera at an apartment complex helped police arrest a man wanted for a shooting in East Nashville that left a man critically injured.
WKRN
Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over in Greenbrier
An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier. Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over …. An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier. Woman robs Dollar General while pointing gun at employees. A woman...
Greenbrier traffic stop leads to arrest of ex-convict
An ex-convict just released from prison, and who was once the focus of an FBI investigation, is back behind bars this thanks to an alert Greenbrier police officer.
WSMV
Police: Man wanted after stealing liquor from downtown hotel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man they said stole thousands of dollars of liquor. Police said the man went through the loading dock of a hotel in downtown Nashville on Thursday. He then used bolt cutters to get access to the alcohol. If you recognized...
WSMV
More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said. The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom. Detectives believe the thieves...
WKRN
Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville
Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville. Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville. There's new hope in the fight against skin cancer thanks in part to research happening right here in Middle Tennessee. Stolen car rams into patrol cruiser. Police say a man accused of stealing a...
WSMV
Murfreesboro house fire under investigation
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal’s Office are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Tuesday afternoon. One person was inside when the fire started and was able to escape unharmed before officials arrived. The fire...
Clarksville man found guilty in parents’ murder
William "Roger" Campbell had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his parents, William "Bill" Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010.
‘They could have killed me’: Nashville woman warning others after carjacking leads to shootout with teens
Two juveniles are facing aggravated robbery charges after Metro Nashville Police say they carjacked a woman early Monday morning, before crashing into another vehicle.
WKRN
Passenger involved in crash arrested
William “Roger” Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010. Impact of “eggstinction” epidemic on farmers...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 24, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 24, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Rape of a Child, Aggravated Sexual Battery x3, Solicitation of a Minor x2. Last seen in Unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD...
WSMV
Driver faces charges after 2 killed in Bedford Co. crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were killed and the driver of a car is facing charges after a two-vehicle crash near Shelbyville on Saturday afternoon, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said two people inside a car driven by Ezequiel Estrada, 42, died after being thrown...
WSMV
Mom pleas for son’s shooter to turn surrender to police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The mother of a 19-year-old shot and killed in North Nashville last week is calling for the shooter to turn themselves in as she struggles with the reality of burying her son. On Monday, one week after two teenage boys were shot and killed near the...
Nashville TITANS Detectives Leads to Two Arrests a Seizures of Weapons and Drugs
TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) this afternoon arrested convicted felon Trevor Anderson, 26, after learning he was wanted in connection with a shooting Thursday in Smyrna. Detectives located Anderson at a Donelson Pike hotel and followed him, with the assistance of a THP helicopter, as he rode as...
Comments / 6