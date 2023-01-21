ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

WKRN

Police investigating series of car break-ins in Murfreesboro

Police in Murfreesboro are investigating after a series of car break-ins and burglaries were reported throughout the city. Police investigating series of car break-ins in Murfreesboro. Police in Murfreesboro are investigating after a series of car break-ins and burglaries were reported throughout the city. Woman killed in Henry County house...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Thief threatens to shoot Nashville Aldi employees: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man who tried to steal a cart full of items from an Aldi grocery store in Nashville was arrested after threatening to shoot at least three employees, according to Metro Police. Steven Dodd, 47, is charged with several counts of aggravated assault with deadly...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over in Greenbrier

An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier. Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over …. An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier. Woman robs Dollar General while pointing gun at employees. A woman...
GREENBRIER, TN
WSMV

Police: Man wanted after stealing liquor from downtown hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man they said stole thousands of dollars of liquor. Police said the man went through the loading dock of a hotel in downtown Nashville on Thursday. He then used bolt cutters to get access to the alcohol. If you recognized...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said. The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom. Detectives believe the thieves...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville

Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville. Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville. There's new hope in the fight against skin cancer thanks in part to research happening right here in Middle Tennessee. Stolen car rams into patrol cruiser. Police say a man accused of stealing a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro house fire under investigation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal’s Office are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Tuesday afternoon. One person was inside when the fire started and was able to escape unharmed before officials arrived. The fire...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Passenger involved in crash arrested

William “Roger” Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010. Impact of “eggstinction” epidemic on farmers...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Driver faces charges after 2 killed in Bedford Co. crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were killed and the driver of a car is facing charges after a two-vehicle crash near Shelbyville on Saturday afternoon, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said two people inside a car driven by Ezequiel Estrada, 42, died after being thrown...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
WSMV

Mom pleas for son’s shooter to turn surrender to police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The mother of a 19-year-old shot and killed in North Nashville last week is calling for the shooter to turn themselves in as she struggles with the reality of burying her son. On Monday, one week after two teenage boys were shot and killed near the...
NASHVILLE, TN

