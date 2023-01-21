JJ Redick gets passed again on all-time list

JJ Redick finished his legendary four-year Duke basketball career (2002-06) with 457 makes from 3-point land. At the time, that mark from the 6-foot-4 sharpshooter, who went on to play 15 seasons in the NBA after becoming the all-time scoring leader (2,769 points) for the Blue Devils , was the NCAA record.

But considering the game's general shift to a 3-point party since, perhaps it should be no surprise that Redick's record has not stood the test of time. No, 17 years later, he has now fallen to No. 5 on the list.

The first to pass him was Oakland guard Travis Bader (now No. 3 on the list with 504 makes) in 2014. And the latest was Liberty guard Darius McGhee, whose 5-for-13 clip from downtown in a win at Jacksonville on Thursday night improved his career 3-point total to 462 makes and No. 4 in NCAA history.

Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis ranks No. 1 with 513 makes beyond the arc and counting.

Next on the list is former Wofford guard Fletcher Magee, who tallied 509 makes from 2015 to 2019.

In fairness to JJ Redick, though, Davis and McGhee are in their fifth seasons as college players due to the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA granted everyone who played during the COVID-impacted 2020-21 season.

Plus, the 38-year-old Redick, now a widely respected NBA analyst for ESPN and host of "The Old Man and the Three" podcast, remains the record-holder among guys who played for a program in a major conference.

