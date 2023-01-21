ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Plow drivers stay busy in Southern Vermont after major snowstorm

KILLINGTON, Vt. — After our region was hit hard by a winter storm last week, snow struck the area once again overnight on Sunday, with southern Vermont getting the lion's share of snow. Some areas, like Killington, received as much as 8 inches of snow through Monday. Local snowplow...
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont, New Hampshire see outages, downed lines from Monday’s snow

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to VTrans Road Report, some Vermont roads are clear Tuesday morning, while others are slick with chances of black ice after the Monday morning snow. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, there were about 5,000 power outages in Vermont. It’s unclear what caused these outages but...
VERMONT STATE
103.7 WCYY

Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England

One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Region braces for 2nd in string of winter storms

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow is coming down across our region as part of the second of a string of winter storms. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for many parts of southern Vermont and New Hampshire, where they are expected upwards of 10 inches of snowfall.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Snow again to impact storm-weary New Hampshire for Wednesday, Thursday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — More snow is on the way to New Hampshire after the state was hit by two strong winter storms in a matter of a few days. The seven most northern counties in New Hampshire are under a winter storm warning and the rest of southern New Hampshire is under a winter weather advisory ahead of the storm set to move in Wednesday afternoon.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
MassLive.com

How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)

As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

UVM study tracks snowfall patterns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A snow study at the University of Vermont is tracking the amount and type of snow Vermont sees in order to better understand snow’s relationship to the state. They believe by better tracking snowfall, they will be able to understand how a lack of snow...
BURLINGTON, VT
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 22-23, 2023

A winter storm brought more than one foot of snow to some parts of New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NHPR

Another winter storm is on its way to New Hampshire

New Hampshire safety officials are urging residents to use caution ahead of another round of winter weather, on the heels of last week's storm. The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, has issued winter storm warnings or advisories for much of New Hampshire from Sunday into Monday. "Significant impacts to...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Periods of heavy snow possible in New Hampshire; some areas could see several inches of snow

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm arrived in New Hampshire Sunday evening and will likely bring significant snow totals for some areas. A winter storm warning is in effect through 10 p.m. Monday for most of New Hampshire south of the White Mountains, while a winter weather advisory is in effect for the same timeframe for the immediate coastline, and only until 7 p.m. Monday for the mountains and the North Country.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Fox Weather

Fox Weather

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
272
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.

 https://www.foxweather.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy