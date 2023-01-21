Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Plow drivers stay busy in Southern Vermont after major snowstorm
KILLINGTON, Vt. — After our region was hit hard by a winter storm last week, snow struck the area once again overnight on Sunday, with southern Vermont getting the lion's share of snow. Some areas, like Killington, received as much as 8 inches of snow through Monday. Local snowplow...
WCAX
Vermont, New Hampshire see outages, downed lines from Monday’s snow
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to VTrans Road Report, some Vermont roads are clear Tuesday morning, while others are slick with chances of black ice after the Monday morning snow. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, there were about 5,000 power outages in Vermont. It’s unclear what caused these outages but...
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts). The lake that comes to mind when you think of New Hampshire is Lake Winnipesaukee. It is...
Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England
One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
WCAX
Region braces for 2nd in string of winter storms
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow is coming down across our region as part of the second of a string of winter storms. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for many parts of southern Vermont and New Hampshire, where they are expected upwards of 10 inches of snowfall.
WMUR.com
Snow again to impact storm-weary New Hampshire for Wednesday, Thursday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — More snow is on the way to New Hampshire after the state was hit by two strong winter storms in a matter of a few days. The seven most northern counties in New Hampshire are under a winter storm warning and the rest of southern New Hampshire is under a winter weather advisory ahead of the storm set to move in Wednesday afternoon.
An Open Letter to the Lazy New England Idiots Who Do This Same Thing Every Winter
Listen, I get it, snow sucks. Yes, when we were younger, a snow day is all we hoped for in New England. A day when school was canceled and we could just go out and play in the snow all day. However, as adults, snow sucks. I mean we have...
Only One New England State Ranked in National Study: Best State to Retire
This is likely a question you probably have asked yourself at least once. It is critical to plan retirement to make sure you can achieve whatever it is that retirement has in store for you. Some will golf, shop, and live in the same area they have been living. Why?...
How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
WCAX
UVM study tracks snowfall patterns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A snow study at the University of Vermont is tracking the amount and type of snow Vermont sees in order to better understand snow’s relationship to the state. They believe by better tracking snowfall, they will be able to understand how a lack of snow...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 22-23, 2023
A winter storm brought more than one foot of snow to some parts of New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
WMUR.com
Video: Snow moves out, but another storm ahead this week in New Hampshire
Snow continues into Monday evening before tapering off by 8-9 p.m. Watch for slippery road conditions due to snow and as the temperatures drop well below freezing overnight. The winds will remain gusty into the overnight and on Tuesday. Following this storm, skies partially clear tonight and some sun returns...
'UNVAXXD' and Proud: A Vermont License Plate Proves Eye-Catching
Kathy Hoffer was in Montpelier for a lunch date with three friends on January 17 when she stopped to admire a shiny red Alfa Romeo that was parked on State Street. Luxury Italian sports cars are rare in pragmatic central Vermont, where drivers tend to favor Subarus and pickup trucks, especially in winter.
Vermont Everyone Eats program will end on March 31, after distributing 3.5 million meals
The program’s organizers said it raised awareness about food insecurity and the need for long-term solutions. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Everyone Eats program will end on March 31, after distributing 3.5 million meals.
NHPR
Another winter storm is on its way to New Hampshire
New Hampshire safety officials are urging residents to use caution ahead of another round of winter weather, on the heels of last week's storm. The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, has issued winter storm warnings or advisories for much of New Hampshire from Sunday into Monday. "Significant impacts to...
Vermont is not meeting its goal of recycling and composting half its waste
“We’re getting buried in our own trash,” said state Rep. Amy Sheldon, D-Middlebury. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont is not meeting its goal of recycling and composting half its waste.
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
4 New England States Rank in Top 10 for Life Expectancy in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Don’t pack up to head down south (or to Mars) just yet. If a recent study is to be believed, New England might just be the best place to extend your life expectancy.
wamc.org
NewsChannel 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Caiano’s WAMC Regional Forecast
Cloudy and breezy with snow, tapering off this afternoon. Rain and snow in the mid-Hudson Valley and Connecticut Valley. Highs in the lower to mid-30s. Most places will see another 1-3 inches of snow by the end of the day with as much as 4 inches in localized areas, especially in Southern Vermont.
WMUR.com
Periods of heavy snow possible in New Hampshire; some areas could see several inches of snow
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm arrived in New Hampshire Sunday evening and will likely bring significant snow totals for some areas. A winter storm warning is in effect through 10 p.m. Monday for most of New Hampshire south of the White Mountains, while a winter weather advisory is in effect for the same timeframe for the immediate coastline, and only until 7 p.m. Monday for the mountains and the North Country.
