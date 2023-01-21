Good news Chevy. Offer those as a crate engine. There’s going to be a strong market retrofitting all those Chinese battery cars when people see how expensive and unreliable they really are
G.M. probably knows that the E.V. craze is going to fizzle out soon. So, give Americans what they really want, Power ! V8 power ! G.M. also knows that real Americans are more than willing to pay for that power as well !
We still use 1st gen Dart blocks on all of our performance motors and probably always will due to the availability of the variety of combinations and costs. Don't get why they needed another generation after the Ls and Lt for a V 8 but we'll find out
