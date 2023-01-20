Hugh Jackman Shares How Logan's Director Reacted When He Learned The Actor Would Reprise Wolverine For Deadpool 3

Fans of Hugh Jackman and his portrayal of Wolverine were blown away when Ryan Reynolds dropped the bomb that Jackman would reprise his role in Deadpool 3 . This is happening despite the fact that the character died in Logan . One might imagine that those involved in making that epic conclusion to the character might have an issue with the character’s end being undone, but Jackman says that Logan director James Mangold was actually quite cool about the return.

Speaking with Empire ( via ComicBook.com ), Hugh Jackman was asked about the conversation that he had with James Mangold when he told Logan ’s director about his plan to return. Jackman said Mangold had no issues with it, especially after he was assured Wolverine would not be coming back from the dead. Jackman said…

He was actually really cool about it. I did tell him it takes place before our movie, so I wasn't going to screw it up with my claws coming out of the grave. He was relieved by that.

It was made clear shortly after the original Deadpool 3 announcement that the movie was set to take place prior to the events of Logan . Since that movie took place in the future, and significantly in the future compared to the rest of the X-Men franchise timeline, it’s honestly not all that difficult to just set this as an additional adventure for the character that took place prior to the end.

Honestly, if Deadpool 3 was literally going to bring Logan back to life there are probably a lot of people other than James Mangold who would have an issue with it. Logan is generally regarded as one of the better comic book movies ever made, and a beautiful finale to Jackman’s time with the role. Undoing that would almost certainly have upset fans.

Having said that, seeing Wolverine and Deadpool together in a movie is something that fans have wanted to see for a long time, so there will surely be excitement surrounding this one. Jackman and Reynolds have an incredibly close relationship and an incredibly hilarious relationship that is sure to translate into a one-of-a-kind film. It will certainly make for a very different tone for Wolverine's return that the dramatic and emotional Logan . The one thing the two films will have in common is an R-rating.

Deadpool 3 is currently set to open in November 2024, which means the film should start shooting later this year. The movie will mark the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut for both characters, so it should be interesting to see how that gets handled, assuming the plan isn’t to simply ignore all that and let the movie just be completely ridiculous.