ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

GOG is giving away this lovely little island adventure game for free

By Christopher Livingston
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P4tsm_0kM6Mzhf00

No need to thank me, but I just sorted out your weekend plans. Haven Park , a charming, cozy, and lovely little island adventure game from 2021 is now free on GOG. Claim it before time runs out on January 23 at 6 am PST / 2 pm UTC, and you can keep it forever.

And claim it you should. I played Haven Park a couple years ago and fell in love with its colorful world, amusing cast of characters, and all the tasks you undertake as Flint, a helpful little bird who's taken over the camping attractions on the island his grandmother used to run.

The island isn't huge but it's beautiful and diverse, with snow-capped mountains, lush little forests, rolling waterfalls, and meadows filled with butterflies. There's a lot to do as you gather up wood and metal to fix broken down campsites and place new objects like tents, swings, and lampposts. Once you're started fixing and cleaning up the place, new animal visitors will begin to arrive to enjoy the peaceful island getaway.

The new visitors will also give you the occasional quest or game to play. One little fella wanted to play hide-and-seek and I spent ages exploring until I finally found his hiding spot. Another will challenge you to a trivia game, and one weirdo wants you to find him a crown so he can be king of the mountain. The quests are fun and sometimes have little unexpected twists and turns, and they give you more to do besides gathering up material to mend fences and fix campsites. As you make progress fixing up the island, the story about your grandmother and her time on the island will advance alongside it.

It's not a terribly long game—according to my Steam history it took me about six hours to complete everything. But it was time well spent, and I might even play it again myself this weekend. Head to GOG to grab Haven Park for free before time runs out.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Animal Crossing-Like Game Now Free to Download

An Animal Crossing-like game, which also just happens to be a Nintendo Switch console exclusive, is now free to download. The catch is the free offer does not include any Nintendo Switch codes for the game, just PC codes. And that's because the free codes don't come courtesy of the Nintendo eShop, but GOG, a digital PC storefront. That said, this is a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer that is only available for 43 more hours at the moment of writing this.
ComicBook

Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store

A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing One of the Best PS2 Games

There is a reason the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time, and that's because it's the best console of all time. Of course, this is a subjective claim, but there's denying it had many great games, including many great games that were exclusive to it. Not many of these games were better than GTA Vice City, which, sitting at 95 on Metacritic, makes it tied for fifth highest-rated game on the PlayStation platform. And nobody needs any introduction to the game. If you don't know about GTA Vice City you're living under a rock with no Internet access and thus you couldn't possibly be reading this. For several months, the game has been playable via PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium, but this is changing.
ComicBook

Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free

A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
TechSpot

Pet fish commits credit card fraud on owner using a Nintendo Switch

Too funny: In a freak series of seemingly random events, a Switch owner's pet fish accessed his eShop account and added funds to it using his credit card. The crime was caught on video during an unsupervised live stream. Hundreds of viewers watched as the little fish stole their owner's identity while he was gone.
ComicBook

GTA Online Adds Long Awaited Feature and Taxi Business

GTA Online has added a long-awaited future alongside the arrival of a taxi business. GTA Online has been going strong for nearly a decade at this point and just when you think there is quite literally nowhere else for this iteration of the game to go, Rockstar Games finds a way. It is getting to a point where Rockstar is adding things less frequently, however. Part of the reason for this is because the developer is knee-deep into the production of the next Grand Theft Auto game, which is expected to take place in Vice City and feature two protagonists. The scale is understandably quite large, so it requires more manpower as opposed to when Rockstar could crank out updates several times a year.
ComicBook

Highly-Rated Steam Game Only $0.89 for a Limited Time

A highly-rated game on Steam is only $0.89 for a limited time. Only a small fraction of games on Steam boast the "Overwhelmingly Positive" User Review rating, as it requires 95 percent of user reviews to be positive. While a "Very Positive" rating is not all that uncommon, you don't see an Overwhelmingly Positive rating every day. The game in question is from developer Peropero and publisher Hasuhasu. A park meets rhythm game, it was released in 2019 and has over 69,000 user reviews, a fairly large number, making the user rating even more impressive. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Muse Dash.
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass RPGs Include One of the Best Games of All Time

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes Nintendo Exclusive 100% Free

Ubisoft has made a former Nintendo exclusive 100% free to download. The only catch is that if you're on console -- whether Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X -- you're out of luck as the free codes for the game have been limited to PC because the offer comes via the Ubisoft Store. The game in question normally runs at $10, so if you're on PC it's a decent little bit of savings.
The Verge

Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games

When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Exclusive Freebie

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have been surprised with yet another freebie, this time involving Fire Emblem Engage, the brand-new Fire Emblem game. Yesterday, Nintendo and Intelligent Systems released a brand new Fire Emblem game dubbed Fire Emblem Engage. It currently boasts an 82 on Metacritic, which is a strong score, but a bit lower than its predecessor, Fire Emblem Three Houses. That said, if you're enjoying the new Switch exclusive or are a Fire Emblem fan in general, and are also a Switch Online subscriber, you'll be happy to know new profile icons have been added featuring characters from the game.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

15K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy