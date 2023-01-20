GOG is giving away this lovely little island adventure game for free

No need to thank me, but I just sorted out your weekend plans. Haven Park , a charming, cozy, and lovely little island adventure game from 2021 is now free on GOG. Claim it before time runs out on January 23 at 6 am PST / 2 pm UTC, and you can keep it forever.

And claim it you should. I played Haven Park a couple years ago and fell in love with its colorful world, amusing cast of characters, and all the tasks you undertake as Flint, a helpful little bird who's taken over the camping attractions on the island his grandmother used to run.

The island isn't huge but it's beautiful and diverse, with snow-capped mountains, lush little forests, rolling waterfalls, and meadows filled with butterflies. There's a lot to do as you gather up wood and metal to fix broken down campsites and place new objects like tents, swings, and lampposts. Once you're started fixing and cleaning up the place, new animal visitors will begin to arrive to enjoy the peaceful island getaway.

The new visitors will also give you the occasional quest or game to play. One little fella wanted to play hide-and-seek and I spent ages exploring until I finally found his hiding spot. Another will challenge you to a trivia game, and one weirdo wants you to find him a crown so he can be king of the mountain. The quests are fun and sometimes have little unexpected twists and turns, and they give you more to do besides gathering up material to mend fences and fix campsites. As you make progress fixing up the island, the story about your grandmother and her time on the island will advance alongside it.

It's not a terribly long game—according to my Steam history it took me about six hours to complete everything. But it was time well spent, and I might even play it again myself this weekend. Head to GOG to grab Haven Park for free before time runs out.