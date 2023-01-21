ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Tennessee

Black bears have made a significant comeback in after spending the better part of the twentieth century in decline. Due to dedicated conservation efforts, bear hunting has also returned to the state, partly as a way to help control the increasing bear population. Some of the local bears grow to truly impressive sizes. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Tennessee!
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Anti-LGBTQ protesters set their sights on 18+ drag shows in Tennessee

Anti-LGBTQ protesters gathered outside a Cookeville drag brunch on Sunday. Dozens of people with white masks stood across from Hix Farm Brewery, holding a Nazi flag and chanting homophobic slurs over the drag show’s music. They carried signs, asking “Why do they want an audience of children?” — despite the event being open only to those 18 years of age or older.
COOKEVILLE, TN
WJHL

What is Tennessee’s favorite low-rated movie?

There's no denying America has a soft spot for "bad" movies, some of which go on to become cult classics despite poor reviews and low scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Enough with Oscars and Golden Globe accolades, this is all about the Golden Raspberry Awards - a parody award show honoring the worst of cinematic under-achievements.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Graceland prepares for Lisa Marie Presley memorial service Sunday

Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday's public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley.
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Voices of the Valley clip for social media

WATE's Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2023.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Baby Wyatt' Authorities work to identify baby found in lake

On March 26, 2020, a fisherman found the body of a newborn floating along the banks of Melton Lake. Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for tips to help identify the boy.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on 1/22

WATE's Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2023.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

3rd Pediatric flu death reported in Tennessee

A second East Tennessee child has died from influenza-related illness this season, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. This child is the third pediatric Influenza-related death in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Wind and rain coverage increases overnight

Periods of rain will become more likely overnight, but the gusty winds will be the bigger story through Wednesday.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?

A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

What to expect at the gas pump

Stephanie Milani from AAA stopped by WATE to talk about the recent increase in gas prices we have been seeing.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKYT 27

All dogs taken in by Lexington Humane Society from Tennessee hoarding situation adopted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Humane Society says all the dogs they brought in from a hoarding situation in Tennessee have been adopted. In December, authorities in Tennessee removed dozens of dogs from deplorable conditions inside a home. The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) was contacted by the Dyer Police Department after a concerned citizen tipped them off to the situation inside the trash-filled home.
LEXINGTON, KY
WATE

Unclaimed Mega Millions ticket in Lafollette worth $4 Million

A lucky East Tennessee Mega Millions player quadrupled their ticket winnings from $1 million to $4 million in LaFollette Friday, Jan. 20.
LAFOLLETTE, TN

