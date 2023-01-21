Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Tennessee
Black bears have made a significant comeback in after spending the better part of the twentieth century in decline. Due to dedicated conservation efforts, bear hunting has also returned to the state, partly as a way to help control the increasing bear population. Some of the local bears grow to truly impressive sizes. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Tennessee!
A sad note accompanies dog abandoned in Tennessee; shelter hopes to reunite her with family
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee — An animal shelter is hoping to reunite a dog with its family after the dog was found abandoned with a note attached saying the owner was no longer able to afford to care for her. Lilo was brought to the McKamey Animal Shelter after a person...
wpln.org
Anti-LGBTQ protesters set their sights on 18+ drag shows in Tennessee
Anti-LGBTQ protesters gathered outside a Cookeville drag brunch on Sunday. Dozens of people with white masks stood across from Hix Farm Brewery, holding a Nazi flag and chanting homophobic slurs over the drag show’s music. They carried signs, asking “Why do they want an audience of children?” — despite the event being open only to those 18 years of age or older.
What is Tennessee’s favorite low-rated movie?
There's no denying America has a soft spot for "bad" movies, some of which go on to become cult classics despite poor reviews and low scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Enough with Oscars and Golden Globe accolades, this is all about the Golden Raspberry Awards - a parody award show honoring the worst of cinematic under-achievements.
WKRN
Graceland prepares for Lisa Marie Presley memorial service Sunday
Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday's public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley.
WATE
Voices of the Valley clip for social media
Oak Ridge ‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
WATE
Baby Wyatt' Authorities work to identify baby found in lake
On March 26, 2020, a fisherman found the body of a newborn floating along the banks of Melton Lake. Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for tips to help identify the boy.
WATE
Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on 1/22
WATE
3rd Pediatric flu death reported in Tennessee
A second East Tennessee child has died from influenza-related illness this season, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. This child is the third pediatric Influenza-related death in the state.
TN Health Department: East TN child the third death from flu in TN
This Is Tennessee's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. found the best restaurants around the country serving up delectable pasta dishes.
WATE
Wind and rain coverage increases overnight
Periods of rain will become more likely overnight, but the gusty winds will be the bigger story through Wednesday.
WATE
What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?
WATE
What to expect at the gas pump
Stephanie Milani from AAA stopped by WATE to talk about the recent increase in gas prices we have been seeing.
WKYT 27
All dogs taken in by Lexington Humane Society from Tennessee hoarding situation adopted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Humane Society says all the dogs they brought in from a hoarding situation in Tennessee have been adopted. In December, authorities in Tennessee removed dozens of dogs from deplorable conditions inside a home. The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) was contacted by the Dyer Police Department after a concerned citizen tipped them off to the situation inside the trash-filled home.
wcyb.com
Three area boys, three girls teams ranked in latest TN AP High School Hoops Polls
Others receiving 12 or more points: Whitehaven 27. Henry County 25. Memphis East 22. Memphis Overton 13. Others receiving 12 or more points: Power Center Academy High School 20. Alcoa 17. Class 1A. 1. Middleton (13) 14-1 130 1. 2. Clay County 16-3 117 2. 3. Richland 16-3 100 3.
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
WATE
Unclaimed Mega Millions ticket in Lafollette worth $4 Million
A lucky East Tennessee Mega Millions player quadrupled their ticket winnings from $1 million to $4 million in LaFollette Friday, Jan. 20. Unclaimed Mega Millions ticket in Lafollette worth …. A lucky East Tennessee Mega Millions player quadrupled their ticket winnings from $1 million to $4 million in LaFollette Friday,...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
