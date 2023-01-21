ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Valley, GA

wgxa.tv

Miller Elementary School 'soars' with new principal

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Miller Elementary School has welcomed a new principal following the retirement of their former principal, Elizabeth Johnson. On January 17th, during their meeting, the Houston County Board of Education (BOE) named Dr. Dana Brock as Miller's next principal. Following the announcement, Dr. Brock said, "I...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Nutcracker of Middle Georgia to receive $10,000 grant

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Nutcracker of Middle Georgia (NMG) will receive funds to support its outreach to Title I schools and children near those areas. On Tuesday, the NMG announced its approval of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Challenge America award in the amount of $10,000. NMG...
MACON, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Suzan Hyatt named Georgia Principal of the Year finalist

JACKSON — Henderson Middle School Principal Dr. Suzan Hyatt has been chosen as a finalist for the Georgia Principal of the Year by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals. Hyatt is among the top five finalists, one of which will be named Georgia’s Principal of the Year in...
JACKSON, GA
13WMAZ

Robins Air Force base announces upcoming job fair

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A job fair is coming up in Warner Robins for people with an Engineering or Computer Science background, according to a release by Robins Air Force Base. It is hosted by the 402nd Software Engineering Group, and will be held at Project Synergy, 100 Park Place Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Northside High welcomes head football coach

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Northside High School is welcoming a new addition to its athletics department. The school announced its hiring of Ben Bailey to serve as the Eagle's new head football coach on January 17th. A meet and greet will be held on Wednesday at 6:00 P.M. in...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Eastman teen dies in crash in Twiggs County

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — An Eastman teen died in a crash in Twiggs County just before 2 a.m. on Monday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The vehicle was traveling south on State Route 87 before leaving the roadway and hitting several trees before flipping onto the passenger side.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon man arrested for entering auto in Perry

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Perry Police have made an arrest in connection to a string of entering auto and trespassing offenses that began earlier this month. 25-year-old Reshawn Brown of Macon was arrested following an investigation at a Holiday Inn Express on Sam Nunn Boulevard. On January 6th, Perry Police...
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

Men wanted for Armed Robbery in Jones County

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Saturday morning, 5 men committed an Armed Robbery at the 49er Mart on Shurling Drive in Jones county– the Jones County Sheriff’s Office is searching for those suspects now. According to JCSO, 4 of the 5 men were wearing masks, but the man...
JONES COUNTY, GA
sicemdawgs.com

Bulldog trio to be inducted into Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

ATHENS, Ga. – Three former Georgia Bulldogs — one student-athlete and two coaches — highlight the Class of 2023 that will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. Bulldog All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt...
ATHENS, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Man identified in shooting outside Mrs. Winner’s

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car near Pio Nono Avenue near Mrs. Winners Chicken & Biscuits on Tuesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a person shot in a truck near the roadway– when arriving at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Perry Police: Macon man arrested in connection with multiple entering autos

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is in custody in connection with several entering autos. A Perry Police Department news release says 25-year-old Reshawn Brown is charged with the following:. 17 counts of entering automobile. 15 counts of criminal trespass. 2 counts of criminal damage of property. 1...
PERRY, GA
accesswdun.com

Former Bulldogs to be inducted to GSHOF

ATHENS, Ga. — Three former Georgia Bulldogs will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. Bulldog All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt, and former baseball coach Steve Webber are among those being inducted on Saturday, Feb. 25. The 67th annual induction ceremony will be held at the historic Macon City Auditorium.
ATHENS, GA
The Veracity Report - Georgia Edition

Macon Federal Judge Rules on Stephen Mark McDaniel’s Latest Appeal - 12 Years After He Admitted Killing Lauren Giddings

In an appeal filed in May 2022, confessed killer Stephen Mark McDaniel claimed that his lawyers misled him. A judge has now ruled on that appeal. On June 25th, 2011, the next-door neighbor and fellow Mercer University School of Law graduate of Lauren Giddings, Stephen Mark McDaniel, killed and dismembered her before ultimately pleading guilty to her murder.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'Going to miss him a lot': Shurlington Package Store customers remember beloved assistant manager killed in triple shooting

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for four men driving a dark-colored car who they believe killed Pinal Kumar Patel last week. The triple shooting in Patel's driveway in south Bibb County also sent his wife and daughter to the hospital. They had just picked Patel up from his job as an assistant manager at Shurlington Package Store on Shurling Drive.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Two juveniles in Knoxville TN jail following string of Warner Robins gun store burglaries

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two juveniles are in jail after a string of burglaries, beginning in Warner Robins, led to their arrest in Knoxville Tennessee. The Warner Robins Police Department states that on January 16th, the two juvenile males broke into Oakridge Arms on Moody Road and Centerville Gun & Pawn on Houston Lake Road. Investigators say they also attempted to break into Chuck's Gun & Pawn Shop on Watson Boulevard but were unsuccessful.
WARNER ROBINS, GA

