FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wgxa.tv
Miller Elementary School 'soars' with new principal
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Miller Elementary School has welcomed a new principal following the retirement of their former principal, Elizabeth Johnson. On January 17th, during their meeting, the Houston County Board of Education (BOE) named Dr. Dana Brock as Miller's next principal. Following the announcement, Dr. Brock said, "I...
wgxa.tv
Nutcracker of Middle Georgia to receive $10,000 grant
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Nutcracker of Middle Georgia (NMG) will receive funds to support its outreach to Title I schools and children near those areas. On Tuesday, the NMG announced its approval of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Challenge America award in the amount of $10,000. NMG...
Monroe County native has made a lifetime of memories in four years as a UGA cheerleader
ATHENS, Ga. — A Monroe County woman who cheered for the University of Georgia national championship football teams is gearing up to say goodbye to her home away from home this semester. "My whole life, I always wanted to go to Georgia, and on top of that, I always...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Suzan Hyatt named Georgia Principal of the Year finalist
JACKSON — Henderson Middle School Principal Dr. Suzan Hyatt has been chosen as a finalist for the Georgia Principal of the Year by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals. Hyatt is among the top five finalists, one of which will be named Georgia’s Principal of the Year in...
Robins Air Force base announces upcoming job fair
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A job fair is coming up in Warner Robins for people with an Engineering or Computer Science background, according to a release by Robins Air Force Base. It is hosted by the 402nd Software Engineering Group, and will be held at Project Synergy, 100 Park Place Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Albany Herald
Alice Coachman selected for Georgia Women of Achievement Hall of Fame
MACON — Albany native and Olympic champion Alice Coachman is one of four honorees who will be inducted into the Georgia Women of Achievement Hall of Fame at Wesleyan College here on March 8. Coachman was the first African American woman to win an Olympic Gold Medal and has...
wgxa.tv
Northside High welcomes head football coach
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Northside High School is welcoming a new addition to its athletics department. The school announced its hiring of Ben Bailey to serve as the Eagle's new head football coach on January 17th. A meet and greet will be held on Wednesday at 6:00 P.M. in...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
After 10 years as Jackson head football coach, Dary Myricks moving up to assistant principal
JACKSON — After 10 years as the head football coach at Jackson High School, Dary Myricks is moving up to an assistant principal position at the school. The school system is looking for a new head coach. Myricks said his goal has always been to move up in administration,...
Eastman teen dies in crash in Twiggs County
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — An Eastman teen died in a crash in Twiggs County just before 2 a.m. on Monday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The vehicle was traveling south on State Route 87 before leaving the roadway and hitting several trees before flipping onto the passenger side.
One Georgia city listed as one of top 52 places to travel in 2023 on NYT list
MACON, Ga — A recent New York Times list highlighting places for people to visit in 2023 listed Macon in a list of 52 cities around the world. The blurb written by Travel Writer for New York Times Ondine Cohane, lists the city’s Native American History, which is highlighted at The Ocmulgee Mounds.
wgxa.tv
Dollar General employee arrested after multiple fraudulent purchases at Perry store
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Perry Dollar General employee has been arrested after investigators say she made dozens of fraudulent charges at the Dollar General on Plaza Drive. According to Perry PD, 32-year-old Vanessa Brownlee, from Warner Robins, made over 150 fraudulent transactions at the store. An investigation on Monday...
wgxa.tv
Macon man arrested for entering auto in Perry
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Perry Police have made an arrest in connection to a string of entering auto and trespassing offenses that began earlier this month. 25-year-old Reshawn Brown of Macon was arrested following an investigation at a Holiday Inn Express on Sam Nunn Boulevard. On January 6th, Perry Police...
41nbc.com
Men wanted for Armed Robbery in Jones County
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Saturday morning, 5 men committed an Armed Robbery at the 49er Mart on Shurling Drive in Jones county– the Jones County Sheriff’s Office is searching for those suspects now. According to JCSO, 4 of the 5 men were wearing masks, but the man...
sicemdawgs.com
Bulldog trio to be inducted into Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
ATHENS, Ga. – Three former Georgia Bulldogs — one student-athlete and two coaches — highlight the Class of 2023 that will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. Bulldog All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man identified in shooting outside Mrs. Winner’s
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car near Pio Nono Avenue near Mrs. Winners Chicken & Biscuits on Tuesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a person shot in a truck near the roadway– when arriving at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.
41nbc.com
Perry Police: Macon man arrested in connection with multiple entering autos
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is in custody in connection with several entering autos. A Perry Police Department news release says 25-year-old Reshawn Brown is charged with the following:. 17 counts of entering automobile. 15 counts of criminal trespass. 2 counts of criminal damage of property. 1...
accesswdun.com
Former Bulldogs to be inducted to GSHOF
ATHENS, Ga. — Three former Georgia Bulldogs will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. Bulldog All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt, and former baseball coach Steve Webber are among those being inducted on Saturday, Feb. 25. The 67th annual induction ceremony will be held at the historic Macon City Auditorium.
Macon Federal Judge Rules on Stephen Mark McDaniel’s Latest Appeal - 12 Years After He Admitted Killing Lauren Giddings
In an appeal filed in May 2022, confessed killer Stephen Mark McDaniel claimed that his lawyers misled him. A judge has now ruled on that appeal. On June 25th, 2011, the next-door neighbor and fellow Mercer University School of Law graduate of Lauren Giddings, Stephen Mark McDaniel, killed and dismembered her before ultimately pleading guilty to her murder.
'Going to miss him a lot': Shurlington Package Store customers remember beloved assistant manager killed in triple shooting
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for four men driving a dark-colored car who they believe killed Pinal Kumar Patel last week. The triple shooting in Patel's driveway in south Bibb County also sent his wife and daughter to the hospital. They had just picked Patel up from his job as an assistant manager at Shurlington Package Store on Shurling Drive.
wgxa.tv
Two juveniles in Knoxville TN jail following string of Warner Robins gun store burglaries
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two juveniles are in jail after a string of burglaries, beginning in Warner Robins, led to their arrest in Knoxville Tennessee. The Warner Robins Police Department states that on January 16th, the two juvenile males broke into Oakridge Arms on Moody Road and Centerville Gun & Pawn on Houston Lake Road. Investigators say they also attempted to break into Chuck's Gun & Pawn Shop on Watson Boulevard but were unsuccessful.
